Signs That Crude Stocks May Be Relatively Lower In Eurasia

Inventories in Asia and Europe are therefore likely to be relatively lower than in the U.S.

But they would have risen by another 30 million, were it not for elevated exports.

In a recent article, I noted that crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia had been unexpectedly strong. In the first quarter, they averaged 12 percent higher year-over-year and 27 percent higher than in December.

Higher crude imports led to a surge in U.S. crude oil stocks of 57 million barrels to 535 million. This set a new record high.

However, In the final week of March, crude imports from Saudi Arabia finally dropped. This could possibly be related to the termination of the Motiva partnership between Saudi Aramco and Shell, which had been expected April 1 st. Aramco will reportedly retain the rights to the Motiva name, the Port Arthur refinery of 600,000 b/d, while Shell retained the other two refineries.

But the crude stock build would have even been larger had crude exports not spiked some weeks during the first quarter. Crude exports averaged 750,000 b/d, 78% higher year-over-year. Had crude exports been the same as in the first quarter of 2016, crude stocks would have built by another 30 million barrels.

The crude oil export ban had been lifted near the end of 2015, but crude exports did not rise much in 2016. That was because price differentials did not provide enough of a financial incentive to send domestic crude overseas.

OPEC - WTI Differential

OPEC sells approximately 70 percent of its crude to countries in Asia and Europe. Therefore, the OPEC Reference Basket (ORB) price is weighted by prices in those regions, which reflects the fundamentals (e.g., inventories) in those regions compared to those in the U.S.

If supplies are relatively lower in those areas, prices should be relatively higher, and vice-versa. Oil traders arbitrage flows around the world, buying in one region and selling in another to lock-in profits. That is what keeps inventories at similar levels worldwide. And it is also why the most timely data from the U.S. is also an indication of world supply levels.

During 2016, the OPEC - WTI differential was negative except for two days until the end of the year. But in 2017, that relationship has flipped in some weeks, with the ORB price exceeding the crude futures price. The relationship is not exact, but the positive differential appears to be related to higher U.S. crude exports.

Week Ending OPEC WTI Spread Exports 12/30/2016 53.1 53.86 0.76 686 1/6/2017 53.09 53.34 0.25 727 1/13/2017 52.05 52.08 0.03 704 1/20/2017 52.05 51.84 -0.21 599 1/27/2017 52.51 53.13 0.62 549 2/3/2017 53.18 53.34 0.16 567 2/10/2017 52.93 52.88 -0.05 1026 2/17/2017 53.23 53.2 -0.03 1211 2/24/2017 53.68 54.02 0.34 721 3/3/2017 53.63 53.57 -0.06 897 3/10/2017 52 50.88 -1.12 717 3/17/2017 49.17 48.5 -0.67 550 3/24/2017 48.66 47.85 -0.81 1010 3/31/2017 49.45 49.16 -0.29 575 4/7/2017 51.59 51.27 -0.32

Notes: Prices in $/B, exports in thousand barrels per day.

Conclusions

The recent price differential implies elevated crude oil exports in the near-term. It also implies that crude stocks in Asia and Europe may be relatively lower than they are in the United States. I provide a premium research in Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, click here for more information.

