Ford: Dividend Review

Ford's free cash flow has dipped in the last couple of quarters, but is there still enough to support its dividend?

Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) stock has been in a tailspin over the last few weeks. The stock traded Monday very close to a 52-week low. With the pressure in share prices, Ford's dividend yield has increased to over 5.3%. While Ford's share prices remain volatile, could the company's dividend provide sustainable income to investors?

To determine Ford's dividend sustainability, investors should examine Ford's earnings history and outlook. Ford's earnings have nosedived over the last two quarters, likely led by a decline in revenue. To make matters more challenging, Ford's earnings have missed analyst expectations in four of the previous eight quarters.

Ford's payout ratio, or the percent of earnings used to pay dividends, is current 34 percent over the trailing twelve-month period. While this figure is worse than 27 percent two quarters ago, it is clearly an improvement from 48 percent in the first quarter of 2015. Therefore, despite Ford's earnings headwinds, it is clearly capable of earning enough to support its dividend.

While Ford's earnings history is helpful, the company's earnings outlook can provide useful information as to whether Ford can maintain its dividend. Analysts have greatly downgraded Ford's earnings prospects over the last two quarters. Ford's 2017 earnings outlook now stands at $1.66 per share versus $2.01 per share two quarters ago, a drop of 17%. Even with analyst headwinds, Ford's payout ratio is projected to progress from 36% to 31% over the next four years.

The most promising metric of Ford's dividend sustainability is its free cash flow. With a projected $2.4 billion in dividend payouts over the next twelve months, Ford is funding this obligation with $12.8 billion in free cash flow generated over the last twelve months. While Ford's free cash flow has taken a slight stumble, it is still noticeably better than $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2013.

While the fickleness of the consumer discretionary sector may continue to wreak havoc on Ford's stock, its dividend remains sustainable. Investors who can handle gyrations in share prices for the income should be able to buy and stomach out the volatility. While Ford's earnings are prone to swings in the economy, investors should maintain an eye on free cash flow for sudden threats to dividend sustainability.

