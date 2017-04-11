Burberry's Beauty Licensing Deal With Coty Is An Excellent Move For Both

It is, however, a logical and smart move for both providing each with different growth levers to pull in the future.

On the face of it, however, this seems a bit of a volte face for BURBY after wrestling complete control of brand from licensees in recent years.

BURBY and COTY have announced a new licensing deal in which the iconic British luxury label will hand control of its beauty division to the global specialist.

Iconic British luxury brand, Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), has been watched and held by me for some time now. So, when they announced that they were to license their Beauty business to Coty (NYSE:COTY) it naturally caught my eye.

This was especially true as it both struck me as a curious change of direction and potential lucrative one at that.

First the general details. The licensing rights will cost Coty a total of £130 million as well as around £50 million in buying the outstanding inventory. Then from October 2017 Burberry will start receiving royalty payments from Coty on the sale of each item.

A Volte Face?

Yet here is the thing, on first inspection it struck me as something of a volte face. Burberry only took back direct control of their beauty business from Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) back in 2013. At the time their (now former) CEO, Angela Ahrendts, stated that:

Directly operating fragrance and beauty is in line with our strategy of taking greater control over our brand. There are significant opportunities to accelerate the growth of this business over time, leveraging our infrastructure and that of existing key suppliers and distributors. We are very excited about fragrance and beauty becoming an important fifth product division for Burberry, as we more closely align it with our core business and brand positioning.

Since then the company has focused upon repositioning its Beauty segment towards the more exclusive end of the spectrum. This is rather similar to what they are doing in Japan after they have brought that country's apparel business back in-house.

It is for this reason that Beauty's results have recently looked fairly poor. The repositioning required pulling the products from less prestigious sales channels. As the company explained at H1 2017 time:

during the half we took action to improve the category's positioning, rationalising distribution in key markets and reducing inventory flow into secondary channels, with plans to maintain this elevated brand positioning in the future consistent with an overall focus on sustainable profitable growth.

As a consequence, the beauty segment actually fell by 20%. Yet their leading beauty brands-My Burberry and Mr Burberry-continued to perform well with market share gains in their key markets.

To find Burberry half a decade after regaining full control of the business yielding direct operation of Beauty again may, therefore, appear a little surprising. This is especially the case as the company continues to seek increasing control of its brand globally. This was the case with regards to their buying out of the Japanese licensing arrangement.

Yet this is far from a volte face. Firstly, as part of the deal they have ensured that Burberry retains "creative lead" whilst Coty brings its extensive distribution network. As Burberry explained:

Leveraging the strengths of each partner, Burberry will lead on creative elements of the Beauty business, while benefitting from Coty's deep beauty industry expertise and first-class global distribution.

And this is why it is such an attractive deal for Burberry.

Building Beauty (and Budding Burberryites)

The reality always was that Burberry's Beauty segment was only a small part of its business. Indeed, their Beauty segment-despite incorporating not only their fragrance but also their cosmetics and skin care businesses-together only contribute around 6.6% of total revenue:

What is more, their Beauty business was always a different beast for the company.

Unlike its core clothing and apparel business, Beauty operates in much more of a fast moving consumer goods category. Burberry's core business relies heavily on well-managed, restricted access to the brand creating the exclusive luxury cachet required to attract high-paying customers.

In contrast, their beauty business rises or falls on their ability to get the product to the consumer quickly and repeatedly. Sure, since taking the Beauty business back in-house they have utilized their more tried and tested well-managed, restricted access model to elevate the Beauty brand. However, in order for the Beauty business to grow they need to switch this up by making it available to a much wider luxury audience.

That is where a large, established luxury distribution network is absolutely essential. This is not, however, something which Burberry had developed through its ordinary operations. Indeed, one of its main appeals has been it remarkably strong direct retail rather than wholesale revenue stream:

In contrast, Coty's revenue is majority derived from their fragrances and cosmetics business:

Consequently, they come equipped with the precise distribution network which can be leveraged to bulk up the beauty brand more effectively and efficiently.

In particular, Coty will operate the Burberry brand within its "Luxury" segment which already includes fashion house fragrances such as Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein and Bottega Veneta as well as a number of premium cosmetic brands and contributes 38% of their total revenue:

Indeed, Burberry's own push into cosmetics will be useful for Coty which is increasingly looking to enhance its premium cosmetics business within their Luxury segment.

Burberry is therefore a potentially prized asset for Coty's ambitions in the luxury market. As Coty's president, Edgar Huber, explained:

Burberry is an iconic luxury brand. It fits perfectly with Coty Luxury's portfolio, which includes contemporary and globally relevant prestige beauty brands. We are uniquely positioned to develop Burberry Beauty to the next level. This is another significant step in building Coty's Luxury division.

This certainly seems the case and it seems both are on the same page with Burberry itself emphasizing the potential for building their cosmetics business. Generally speaking the beauty segment is particularly important from a "recruitment" perspective. Being of lower value items which rest upon repeat-purchase transactions it is a critical bridgehead with which to draw consumers into a brand family more generally. Yet this is even more the case with regards to cosmetics than fragrances. As the company's Chief Operating Officer, John Smith, explained to Reuters:

Make-up is a key recruitment tool for a luxury brand, in that the price points are a lot lower than any other product. As a means of recruiting people into the brand, it's perfect.

At present, cosmetics only contributes about 8% of Burberry's total beauty sales compared to the industry average of a third. The Coty tie-up should help them build this position more quickly. The key point is that these lower value "recruitment" items really need to find themselves on shelves far beyond simply Burberry's own stores (both physical and digital).

Whilst Burberry's efforts since bringing beauty back in house have been about elevating the brand back into the "luxury" retailers now they are looking to combine this luxury positioning with that wider distribution network which will hopefully get more customers on-board the Burberry brand and, eventually, picking up the core, higher value products in the range.

There is still plenty of latent potential in Burberry's Beauty business. Indeed, the global Beauty segment has been growing strongly and consistently in recent years compared to other luxury goods segments (Source: Adjusted from Bain Capital Luxury Goods Report 2016):

Yet Burberry has struggled to take full advantage of it due to its scale problem. The tie up should therefore prove invaluable for Burberry. What is more, it also offers Coty with another luxury global brand in its roster which has a far stronger position in the key Asian growth market (where Coty's position is more modest):

The deal therefore offers both companies a lot of potential.

In the meantime, for Burberry the immediate impact on earnings this "transition" year is likely to be "broadly neutral" and "accretive" from next year. The asset-light, royalties model should also help generate strong margins from the deal too.

Conclusion

Burberry's recent portfolio adjustments combined with souring views on Asian luxury growth prospects had both pulled down investor sentiment for the company. Whilst their significant restructuring and repositioning of their Beauty and Japanese businesses has impacted overall growth figures they disguise what remains a compelling long-term brand elevation strategy. Burberry's deal with Coty is perhaps a timely reminder of exactly the purpose this had as well as that the company is better placed to allow another (in this Coty) to leverage the increasingly focused luxury power of its Beauty brands.

In the last few months, however, they have seen their share price rise significantly as sentiment towards Asia (and the luxury market more generally) has improved:

This does mean that the obvious immediate slack in the share price has now largely been taken up.

Yet as I have argued elsewhere, the long-term trends and positioning of Burberry looks very strong for the long-term investor. I stand by this even though they are currently fast approaching their 52-week and, indeed, all-time highs. These broader luxury market trends and Burberry's position within them combined with what appears to be a smart long-term growth move on the Beauty front is even more encouraging. Combine this with a net cash balance sheet, super-strong cash flow generation and healthy dividend and I find little to sour my view of Burberry's appeal over the long term.

Notes

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Creative Commons image reproduced from Flickr user 100172034@N05.

