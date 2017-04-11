Fear And Greed Explorations: A Massive Cup And Handle Is Now Fully Formed

This article explores the latest COT report and various technicals in order to determine the prevailing sentiment and if it’s weakening or strengthening.

The purpose of the weekly Fear and Greed series is to analyze the health of the current gold trend and to identify possible signs of a reversal.

Gold Scoreboard: 5-day = -0.16%, 1-month = 4.52%, 3-month = 5.42%, YTD = 8.55%, 1-year = -1.12%

"The game of speculation is the most uniformly fascinating game in the world. But it is not a game for the stupid, the mentally lazy, the person of inferior emotional balance, or the get-rich-quick adventurer. They will die poor." - Legendary speculator Jesse Livermore

Overview

The big development over the past week was Trump attacking an airfield in Syria due to reports that Bashar al Assad used sarin gas on his own people. This report is not shocking for anyone who has been keeping up with Syria over the past few years. However, Trump's response was mildly surprising given his non-interventionist rhetoric, which he spouted during his campaign. The bombing left many to wonder what it means for US involvement in both Syria and the Middle East going forward.

Gold futures moved higher, on Thursday night, as we got word of the attack on the Syrian airfield. However, an all too familiar pattern proceeded to play out on the following day, which was gold ending the day lower. Gold getting sold off when risk off sentiment is spiking is a familiar sight that has been seen over the past few years. Essentially, a catalyst which interjects risk will occur, gold futures will move higher, the gold related ETFs will be up in pre-market, and then gold proceeds to sell off. Last Friday's action resulted in the third failed attempt to close above the 200 day moving average within the past 60 days.

The price action in gold has been incredibly interesting as both bulls and bears lock horns and paws around critical inflection points. However, the bulls seem determined to have gold close above the 200 day moving average.

The GLD (NYSEARCA:GLD) has just recently completed a massive cup in handle pattern. It took nearly 4 months for the cup to form and about a month and a half for the handle to form. Flags, cup and handles, and pennants are my three favorite patterns. I'll be looking for, as I have been for the past few weeks, an open and a close above the 200 day moving average.

(Cup and handle pattern)

(A look at volatility in the GLD over the past year. (Standard deviation on top and the ATR on bottom))

(A look at the correlation between the GLD and the SLV (NYSEARCA: SLV) over the past year. ( Red= 10 day correlation, Blue= 20 day correlation, and Green= 60 day correlation) - (essentially you have half a month's correlation, a 1 month correlation, and a 3 month correlation.))

The COT Report

I think COT reports are much more useful when put into a historical context. Thus, I want to see how bullish or bearish the most recent reports are relative to the most bullish and bearish positioning over the preceding 5 years. A reading of 100 would represent a given group being more bullish than they have ever been over the past 5 years and a reading of 0 would mean that their current position is more bearish than they have ever been over the past 5 years.

The prior report had commercial producers and users in the 38th percentile and speculators in the 57th percentile and the latest reading has commercial producers and users in the 31th percentile and speculators in the 65th percentile. These are middle of the road readings so they are not highly useful. Essentially, both commercial producers/users and speculators are saying that gold is neither particularly cheap nor expensive. However, I find the action to be interesting because we now have the third week in a row of divergence. I think the trend continues if we get a breakout above the 200 day moving average because speculators have a lot of room to increase their positions and they have been consistently increasing their exposure for the past few weeks. The resistance has been so strong that a break above it will likely signal to speculators that a run back to the 2016 highs is in play.

I think the most interesting thing currently occurring in the futures market is the extreme positioning in silver futures. The latest reading has commercial producers and users in the 8th percentile and speculators in the 94th percentile. This represents an extreme divergence between the two groups of market participants. Commercial producers/users are essentially saying that the current prices are expensive. Producers are looking to hedge at the current levels because they want to offload as much as they can at the current prices and users are not looking to lock in their inventory needs because they think prices will go lower. Speculators' positioning implies a high level of bullishness and the majority of speculators that would go long on silver are likely already long. Silver has led to the upside over the past quarter, as compared to 2016 when gold led through Q1, and the action in the silver futures is a possible warning sign. However, I think precious metals will head higher if gold can open and close above the 200 day moving average. Gold futures speculators have a lot of room to increase their exposure and a breakout from the descending channel, which has persisted for the past 9 months, would be highly meaningful.

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis

(The chart is of a 1-year time frame) - Tenkan-sen = yellow, Kijun-Sen = blue, Span A = yellow, Span B = blue, Chikou span = grey)

Overall, all three factors that I look for when determining if prices are likely to appreciate are currently in place. The trend is bullish with the price above the Kumo. The Kumo is the green cloud area on the chart shown above. Furthermore, the Tenkan-sen, the fast-moving average, is above the Kijun-Sen, which is the slow-moving average. Also, the Chikou Span, the grey lagging indicator, is confirming the trend with it currently being above the price of 26 periods past. Overall, this is exactly what a bull would want to see as prices are approaching major resistance.

Support/Resistance

Next level of major resistance - 120

Major support - 116.74

Minor support - 118.42

Moving Averages

((The chart is of a 1-year time frame) - moving averages: red = 5 days, orange = 9 days, yellow = 13 days, green = 20 days, blue = 50 days, purple = 125 days, grey = 200 days)

Once again, we are narrowing in on the all-important inflection point of the 200-day moving average, which is at 120.10. The chart depicts the bulls in control with the current price being above 6 of 7 critical moving averages. The moving averages analysis is used as a check on my Ichimoku analysis because it provides further context and sometimes I find contradictions. No contradictions are currently present.

5-day moving average support: 119.47

9-day moving average support: 119.18

13-day moving average support: 119.25

20-day moving average support: 118.42

50-day moving average support: 117.57

125-day moving average support: 116.08

200-day moving average resistance: 120.10

MACD & RSI Provided for Further Context

MACD: There isn't a buy signal, but both the base and the signal line are above zero.

RSI: Is currently at 60.33, which means that the current move is fairly overbought. However, overbought readings are seen during prolonged uptrends.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the technicals look bullish. However, we are in a sideways range between 113 and 120 and are up against major resistance in the form of a 9 month downtrend line and a 200 day moving average. I think speculators should wait on the sidelines for bullish confirmation. Rushing in at a critical inflection point in anticipation of a breakout is a game that cannot be won consistently in the world of commodities. I'm looking for both an open and a close above the 200-day moving average before I consider getting long.

