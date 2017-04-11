The Well Of Wealth Creation Is Drying Up

Since fundamental research has public good characteristics and is inherently risky, there are sound economic reasons for that.

It's widely unappreciated just how fundamental the public sector has been for the advancement of fundamental research and, as a consequence, innovation and productivity growth.

With the private sector retreating from fundamental research and the public sector facing cutbacks, the well is decreasing.

Here is the director of the IMF (from the Guardian):

The head of the International Monetary Fund has issued a stark warning that living standards will fall around the world unless governments take urgent action to increase productivity by investing in education, cutting red tape and incentivising research and development. Christine Lagarde used a speech in Washington to tell policymakers they could not simply wait for innovation to drive up productivity growth and help living standards recover from the legacy of the global financial crisis.

Indeed, productivity growth has declined and is slow almost everywhere in the developed world. Countries like Italy and the UK are even displaying no productivity growth whatsoever. The US is doing a bit better, but not by much.

This is serious, as productivity growth is the single most important determinant of economic growth (even if US wages have lagged productivity growth for decades).

As a society, we lionize entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs, who seem to be able to create magic (and more importantly, multi-billion dollar companies and tens of thousands of jobs) out of thin air, making many people, shareholders especially, very rich in the process.

The recipe for wealth creation and a thriving economy that permeates out of this view is rather straightforward, simply remove obstacles (taxes, regulations, etc.) from the likes of Steve Jobs and the economy takes care of itself.

This is as illuminating as it is clouding a realistic view of how wealth is created in an economy, as it basically offers only half the story.

As we will argue below, much of the commercial break-throughs actually originated in the public sector's support of fundamental research. But this pipeline is sputtering because of two developments:

The public sector funding of fundamental research has declined for years.

The private sector is also abandoning fundamental research.

Government and fundamental research

While some see the public sector invariably as a growth sapping deadweight to the economy that should be minimized, others point out a more positive role.

We have argued that the quality of government matters much more than its size. There are well functioning economies that have small government like Switzerland, Hong Kong, Singapore, but on the other end of the spectrum there are also well functioning economies that have big governments, like the Nordic countries (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, but also the Netherlands).

For instance, the public sector has been crucial in fundamental research, which has been a big driver in the advancement of a whole raft of science and technology behind commercial breakthroughs, which are the most important pillars of economic growth.

As Mariana Mazzucato, the author of 'The Entrepreneurial State' who catalogues many of these public breakthroughs also shows, less and less basic research is done by companies today. Indeed, an MIT report The Future Postponed:

But today, as competitive pressures have increased, basic research has essentially disappeared from U.S. companies, leaving them dependent on federally-funded, university-based basic research to fuel innovation

Rather, they focus on the commercial development of the research already done by the government in institutions behind breakthroughs like DAPRA, The National Institute of Health, The Small Business Innovation Research program, The Orphan Drug Act, The National Nanotechnology Initiative and the like.

In fact, we should not lose sight of (Jeff Madrick):

Federal funding accounted for more than 50 percent of all US R&D from the early 1950s through 1978 and exceeded the total spent by all other OECD countries over this period. The conventional economic justification for government spending on basic research is that business won't make sufficient investments because no single company will be able to benefit sufficiently from the potential financial returns.

The role of publicly funded research in producing big breakthroughs in general purpose technologies is large, here just a tiny selection:

The Internet (DAPRA)

Nanotechnology

Personal computing, Douglas Engelbart (at Stanford Research institute with funding from DARPA, NASA and the Air Force) invented the computer mouse and demonstrated text editing, video conferencing, hypertext, and windowing in... 1968. All of these technologies were further developed at Xerox Palo Alto Lab, but with significant public funding.

Google's basic algorithm (National Science Foundation grant)

SIRI and 11 other different technologies underpinning the iProduct family, and the author of that article points out that "The taxpayers who made SIRI possible got nothing in this transaction. But Apple has reaped billions."

The U.S. National Institutes of Health spends about $30 billion every year on pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and is responsible for 75 percent of the most innovative new drugs annually.

Fracking, which has revolutionized American oil and gas production, has roots in federally funded research in reaction to the first oil crisis (1973).

Here is Fareed Zakaria, making the same point (from Newsweek):

Over the past five decades it has led to the development of the Internet, lasers, global positioning satellites, magnetic resonance imaging, DNA sequencing, and hundreds of other technologies. Even when government was not the inventor, it was often the facilitator. One example: semiconductors. As a study by the Breakthrough Institute notes, after the microchip was invented in 1958 by an engineer at Texas Instruments, "the federal government bought virtually every microchip firms could produce."

The above mentioned Apple case is interesting for a variety of reasons, for starters because Steve Jobs is lionized as a genius. But he's more a business genius than an inventor, as (our emphasis):

Jobs was not comparable to Thomas Edison, who made dozens of key inventions and presided over one of the most productive private laboratories in history. On the contrary, Apple has gotten where it is with relatively modest expenditures for R&D. Jobs' distinct genius from the start was to know how to harvest the fruits of the government's technology initiatives and then package them into user-friendly and attractive devices.

Here is the author of a book (The Entrepreneurial State: Debunking Public vs. Private Sector Myths, Mariana Mazzucato itself (from Slate):

Apple is a perfect example. In its early stages, the company received government cash support via a $500,000 small-business investment company grant. And every technology that makes the iPhone a smartphone owes its vision and funding to the state: the Internet, GPS, touch-screen displays, and even the voice-activated smartphone assistant Siri all received state cash. The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency bankrolled the Internet, and the CIA and the military funded GPS.

While the motor is sputtering, there is still a good deal of fundamental research ongoing in the public sector and universities, witness a detailed account of these in the MIT reports The Future Postponed and The Future Postponed II. But spending is falling significantly after multiple budget cuts.

Market failure

The one thing to realize is that there are sound economic reasons why the private sector under-invests in fundamental research, which opens whole new technology fields and subsequent dozens of marketable innovations:

Fundamental research is, to a large extent, a public good

Fundamental research is inherently risky with a very uncertain and long-term pay-off

It's basically a public good, that is, the benefits from developing generic technology and knowledge that has multiple potential applications are difficult to appropriate by a single company.

In fact, if that happens (through very generic patents, for instance) it would foreclose other companies from using, and that would actually be very bad for society (imagine a single company owning the IP on the human genome, for instance).

Fundamental research is also inherently risky. One simply doesn't know whether it will yield something commercially useful. One can compare it to negotiating a maze, many roads have to be taken even if they don't lead to anything, just in order to show that these are opportunities foreclosed.

Apple is actually a rather paradigmatic example of what is going on. While not trying to denigrate the (mostly business and aesthetic) genius of Steve Jobs, Apple's R&D spending is rather modest and heavily dependent on prior public, more fundamental (and inherently more risky) research, reaping billions whilst the public bodies are left empty handed.

Innovation system

Fundamental research often leads to so called 'general purpose' technologies (computing, lasers, the internet, genomics, etc.) that each have a myriad of practical applications developed by a host of companies. It is really an essential part of the innovation system. Significant parts of this innovation system are now in danger:

While the private sector is increasing R&D spending, it's mostly on evolutionary, not revolutionary tech (and mostly concentrated in two industries, ICT and pharma). Companies are doing less on fundamental research, institutions like the famous Bell labs and Xerox Park are fairly rare.

The sequester and other budget cuts eat into the budgets of the public institutions producing fundamental research.

Cutbacks in the funding of research at many universities have a similar effect.

But even pharma is cutting back:

In the name of "open innovation," big pharma is closing down its R&D labs, relying more on small biotech companies and public funds to do the hard stuff.

In fact, the cutbacks in corporate fundamental research wouldn't be much of a problem if other institutions, like universities took up the slack. This would be a natural division of labor just as economics would predict is most efficient.

Public institutions should focus on fundamental research as the inherent riskiness and potentially wide applicability (the public goods characteristics) make it unsuitable for the private sector.

But this isn't what's happening and we see two forces largely responsible for that:

Ideology ("market fundamentalism") which claims that markets are always right and governments are always the problem, never the solution, which leads to cutbacks in budgets and is having a demoralizing effect on public sector morale and recruitment.

The emphasis on shareholder value, which leads to greater pay-out ratio, diverting funds away from research and shortening time horizons so leading R&D efforts away from fundamental research.

In fact, as Mazzucato argues, with the private sector increasingly moving out of fundamental research has tilted rewards and incentives:

the "real" economy (made up of goods and services) has experienced a shift similar to that of the "financial" economy: The risk has been increasingly moved to the public sector while the private sector keeps the rewards.

It is also often argued that the US should desist from fundamental research exactly because it's a public good with the rest of the world as a free rider. This is also slayed down by Ammon J. Salter and Ben R. Martin (a survey of the literature on the benefits of publicly funded basic research):

A sixth and final policy conclusion is that no nation can 'free-ride' on the world scientific system. In order to participate in the system, a nation or indeed a region or firm needs the capability to understand the knowledge produced by others and that understanding can only be developed through performing research. Investments in basic research enable national actors to keep up with and, occasionally, to contribute to the world science system.

Private sector solutions?

Another thing one has to realize is that when companies like ATT and Xerox (NYSE:XRX) did long-term R&D (even if much of that depended on fundamental research done in, or financed by the public sector), they were able to do so because of their considerable market power.

Do we have similar companies today? Well, perhaps not quite of the former glory of Xerox Park or Bell Labs, but look at the rising R&D expense of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and to a lesser extent Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Each of these companies has a fairly difficult to assail market position in markets that are really quite far from perfectly competitive.

So these companies enjoy a good deal of market power, which enables them to pursue longer-term research that could further fortify their position and/or open new revenue streams.

Amazon is a really good example, using its dominant position as online retailer to develop wholly new businesses, most notably cloud computing.

It's debatable how much of the research efforts of these companies constitutes fundamental scientific research though. Probably not much as a systemic theoretical effort, but doing applied research in stuff like AI is still likely to bump up to the occasional fundamental breakthrough.

Another, perhaps less encouraging development in the corporate sector is taking place in the pharmaceutical industry where the R&D expenditures of big pharma are stagnating:

As referenced above, this is an industry that depends a great deal on fundamental research either done in the public sector, or financed by it.

The new business model is that they 'outsource' some of their R&D to new companies, especially in biotech. They can let these upstarts take the risks of development, and buy them out when success is looming.

Should investors bet on companies with such growing R&D spending?

These development underscores once more how difficult fundamental (or even long-term applied) research is for private companies. Companies embarking on it need a considerable moat, sufficient and lasting market power to sit out the time, money and risk.

The quarterly pressure from shareholders (and the 'aligned' incentives of top management) makes this considerably more difficult still.

On the other hand, it's companies like Amazon, which seem not to care a great deal about their next quarterly earnings and keep their eye firmly fixed on the long-term, that can still afford a great deal of R&D.

But the fact that Amazon can only afford this as it enjoys a near unassailable market position in it's core market only underscores the private sector problems here.

And while Amazon has enjoyed considerable success from its R&D efforts, this is by no means guaranteed.

Of course the other market mechanism is provided by the pharma industry where an increasing part of the innovation is done by upstarts, even if much of the fundamental theoretical breakthroughs still seem to come from public research, or publicly funded research.

One cannot really say which is better. There is a considerable trade-off between risk and reward. That is, the more 'fundamental' the research is, the riskier it becomes but the bigger the potential pay-offs.

But for much fundamental research the public sector remains the best vehicle, not just given the risks (and time scales) involved, but for the public good characteristics of fundamental breakthroughs that lead to general purpose technologies. We can't have single companies dominating such new fields.

Some remedies

Here are a few ideas (with some subsequent discussion), by no means exhaustive:

Boost Federal spending on fundamental research

Boosting the 'production' of scientists and engineers

Allowing more foreign students to stay after finishing their degrees

Easing (not restricting) the use of visa for highly qualified personnel

More public-private cooperation like the Sematech semiconductor cooperation

Let the public sector earn a return on investment.

Boosting the number of scientists and engineers turns out to be equally important, here are Salter and Ammon again:

the evidence that skilled graduates who enter industry are a major channel through which basic research is transformed into economic benefit suggests that policies should be directed towards increasing the industrial recruitment of qualified scientists and engineers, particularly by firms that currently lack this resource

Allowing tens of thousands of foreign students into US universities and the requiring them to leave again after they finished is a bit of a waste and probably a considerable net benefit to the home countries of these students.

Then there is other stuff the public sector can do to spur innovation. It is widely recognized that the German feed-in tariff is what has enabled the solar industry to reach economies of scale and learning, setting off not only a dizzy price decline but also a raft of different approaches and innovation.

There doesn't have to be a neat separation of public sector doing only fundamental research and the private sector only applied commercial research. There can be partnerships. Have we forgotten about Sematech?

This was the Federal initiative to revive the fortunes of the American semiconductor industry, here is Jeff Madrick:

The US provided $100 million a year to encourage private companies to join the effort, including the innovative giant Intel, whose pioneering work on microprocessors in the 1970s had been central to the electronics explosion. Virtually all experts acknowledged that Sematech reestablished the US competitiveness in microprocessors and memory chips, leading to a sharp reduction in costs and radical miniaturization.

There is also an interesting idea from Mazzucato to reward public research institutes with a stake or a royalty payment when fundamental research is turned into a commercial innovation by a private company, or put the funds into a federal innovation fund.

This not only seems wise to keep the motor of fundamental research burning, it's also more than reasonable as it's the public sector actually taking more of the risk, while getting little or no reward (not even recognition).

Conclusion

Productivity growth is waning, one of the reasons is that the fundamental motor, fundamental research has been hit by a retreat of both the public and the private sector. It's a bit of a folk myth that the public sector is a deadweight, even in the realm of innovation.

Fundamental research is responsible for most 'general purpose' technologies which deliver myriad of opportunities for private companies to develop and monetize. With the private sector increasingly abandoning fundamental research, the public sector has to take up the slack.

One thing we should also realize is that while the US is doing way less fundamental research, others like China are redoubling their efforts. There will come a time when these differences will start to be noticeable in economic consequences and data.

