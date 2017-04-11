4 Companies With Recent Dividend Increases: Review Using Dividend Safety Model - April 2017, Part-1

As usual, we will use our Dividend Safety model to present dividend safety and growth rating for each company for an unbiased comparison.

For each company, we will provide the growth trends on the dividend, cash flow, and earnings.

This article is part of our series covering up to 3 or 4 companies that have had recent dividend increases.

Every week there are dozens of companies that increase their dividend payout. For this series, we select companies that are relatively large and stable (market cap greater than $10 Billion) and have at least 7-10 years (preferably more) of dividend history. We exclude the companies that are structured as either REITs (real estate investment trusts), mREITs (mortgage REITs), or BDCs (business cevelopment companies).

For a dividend investor, it is important to look at the company's ability to pay and continually increase their dividends year after year. That is why we use our "Dividend Safety model" to derive a dividend safety score providing us a relative comparison. Our model tries to combine dividend safety and continuity of dividend growth into one score.

As we select companies that raised their dividends recently during the last couple of weeks, it is more than likely that they will be from different sectors/industries. So we are not aiming for an apple-to-apple comparison. Nonetheless, we attempt to compare the reliability and safety of their current dividends and their ability to grow the dividend in the future. We will also provide their general growth trends on EPS, revenue, and free cash flow. For this week, we will compare the following companies that raised their dividends recently.

Symbol New Annual Dividend Previous Annual Dividend Increase % Forward Yield APD $3.80 $3.44 10.47% 2.80% CB $2.84 $2.76 2.89% 2.06% HUM $1.60 $1.16 37.93% 0.75% NVO DKK 7.60 DKK 6.40 18.75% 3.02%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The company's principal business is selling gases and chemicals for industrial uses. The company serves its customers worldwide with atmospheric industrial gases (mainly oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen and carbon dioxide), process and specialty gases, performance materials and chemical intermediates. Air Products also supplied the liquid hydrogen used for every Space Shuttle launch and the Mercury and Apollo missions of NASA. The company is the largest supplier of Hydrogen & Helium gas in the world.

In 2015 Air Products spun off its Materials Technologies business. This new standalone company has been renamed Versum Materials.

APD has an impressive history of increasing its dividend. The company has paid dividends since the year 1981 and has raised them for the last 35 years. For this reason, Air Products is a Dividend Aristocrat. Dividend growth in the last five years has been 8.70%.

During the last five years, APD's revenue growth has been flat, whereas the EPS (earnings per share) growth has declined at -8.5% per year on average. However, both the operating cash flow (OCF) and the free cash flow (FCF) have shown impressive growth at 10.46% and 47%.

APD's total returns over the five years have been decent and at par with S&P500. If you had invested $10,000 five years ago at the beginning of April' 2012, it would have grown to $18,156 giving a CAGR of 12.67%, compared to 13.17% of S&P500 over the same period.

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB)

Chubb Limited is one of the largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer. The company has offices in 54 countries. Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance.

In 2015, ACE Limited of Zurich, Switzerland, announced that it would acquire Chubb Corporation of USA for $28.3 billion and upon completion, ACE shareholders will hold 70% while Chubb shareholders will get 30% of the new combined company. The deal was completed in January 2016, and the new company was named as Chubb Limited and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Chubb has approximately $160 billion in assets and $35 billion of gross premiums written in 2016.

On the growth side, the revenue, EPS and the operating cash-flow all have had decent growth over the last five years. The growth in revenue and EPS in the last five years have been impressive at 9.89%, 10.12% respectively. The operating cash flow and free cash flow growth since the year 2011, was 6.24% each.

Chubb's total returns over the last five years have been better than S&P 500. If you had invested $10,000 five years ago at the beginning of March' 2012, it would have grown to $20,109 giving a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of only 14.99% compared to 13.17% of S&P500.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM)

Humana Inc. is a health insurance company based in Louisville, Kentucky. Humana has over 13 million customers in the U.S., and has revenue exceeding $54 Billion. The company has over 52,000 employees. In 2013, the company ranked 73rd on the Fortune 500 list, which made it the highest ranked (by revenues) company based in Kentucky. It has been the third largest health insurance in the nation. In 2015, another health insurer Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) announced that it would acquire Humana for $37 billion but the deal subsequently failed a due to anti-competitive concerns.

HUM has paid dividends only since 2011, though it also paid dividends earlier from 1976-1993. The dividend growth has been decent at 7.55% during the last 5 years, along with the revenue growth of 9% during the same time-period. However, other metrics raise some concern and need further investigation. The EPS growth was negative at -9%. The operating cash flow and free cash flow growth since the year 2011, have been negative as well at -7% and -14% respectively.

HUM's total returns over the last five years have been excellent. If you had invested $10,000 five years ago at the beginning of April 2012, it would have grown to $23,352 giving a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 18.50% compared to 13.17% of S&P500.

Novo Nordisk A/S ADR (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, with production facilities in eight countries, and presence in 75 countries. Novo Nordisk is controlled by the majority shareholder, Novo A/S, which holds a majority 75% voting shares. Novo Nordisk employs more than 40,000 people globally and markets its products in 180 countries. The corporation was created in 1989 through a merger of two Danish companies which date back to the 1920s.

Novo Nordisk manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and services. Key products include diabetes care medications and devices. Novo Nordisk is also involved with hemostasis management, growth hormone therapy and hormone replacement therapy. The company makes several drugs under various brand names, including Levemir, NovoLog, Novolin R, NovoSeven, NovoEight and Victoza.

NVO pays dividend twice a year, in the form of an interim dividend in August followed by final payment in March in the following year. For the just announced final dividend payable in March 2017 brings the 2016 dividend amount to DKK (Danish Krone) 7.60, which is 18.75% higher than the previous year. The dividend growth in the last 5 years has been very impressive at 21.53% in DKK currency.

On the growth metrics during the last 5 years, NVO has performed exceeding well. The revenue, EPS and the operating cash flow all have had impressive growth. The growth in revenue and EPS in the last five years have been impressive at 10.96%, 19.73% respectively. The growth in operating cash flow and free cash flow was equally impressive at 18.39% and 18.05% respectively.

On the total returns, NVO has disappointed, even though things were going great until mid-2016, as you can see in the chart below (green line). Since then the stock has performed poorly due to various factors such as lowered multi-year growth projections by management and drug-pricing pressures in the US. It appears that all the negativity is already reflected in the stock price.

Key Metrics:

In the below table, we will present some key metrics and use our Dividend Safety model to derive a Dividend Safety Rating for each of the companies.

Dividend Safety & Growth Rating:

As DGI investors, our priorities are high enough (current) dividend yield, good prospects for a dividend growth at least exceeding the inflation rate, safety (or long-term viability) of the dividend and lastly the growth prospects and the total returns.

This series of articles attempts to bring to attention the safety or long-term viability of the dividend. We want to ensure that there is no foreseeable risk of a dividend cut in short to medium term. When a company cuts the dividend, more than likely its share price will nosedive resulting in a significant capital loss. Luckily for investors, most of the times there are indicators that start showing red-flags much before a company runs into a cash-flow crunch and is no longer able to support the dividends.

We will consider the following factors that play a major role towards dividend safety:

1.Total number of years of dividend history.

2.Number of years of dividends raised on a continual basis.

3.Payout Ratio.

4.Current dividend yield

5.Dividend growth for last five years.

6.Cash flow growth for last five years.

7.Debt to Equity and Debt to Asset ratios.

We want to pay special attention to the operating cash flow and free-cash-flow that the company generates every year. The FCF is the operating-cash-flow that the company makes from its operations minus the capital expenditure.

FCF = (Operating Cash Flow) - (Capital Expenditure)

We want to see the cash-flow grow most years for the company to be able to increase the dividends. We also want to see the cash-flow exceeding the total dividend paid by a fair margin. The only other way the dividends could increase if the company can reduce the outstanding shares on a continual basis by buying back its shares, which will also require an increasing amount of cash flow (without adding on to the debt).

By taking into account the above seven factors, we will derive a Safety Rating that would indicate to us how safe (or unsafe) a company's dividend may be going forward. Note that this rating is derived using the past data, so it can only provide a general trend but no guarantees for the future. Also, it is not based on any proven scientific theory. Nevertheless, it does provide an unbiased and comparative viewpoint from a high level.

Dividend Safety & Growth Formula:

We will calculate the Dividend Safety Rating as per the following formula.

Dividend Safety & Growth Rating - Calculation Table:

