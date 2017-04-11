Cheap Stocks Vs. Value Traps - Bed Bath & Beyond And Other Cases

Introduction

Very often, we can find good investment opportunities in stocks that are avoided or even shorted by many investors who are concerned about some issues the related companies are facing. Sometimes they get it right and the fundamentals of the company deteriorate, with the stock price spiraling down. Other times their thesis is wrong, or the company manages to solve the issues. Sometimes the issues fade away thanks to external events. These stocks, which tend to trade at low or depressed multiples, are sometimes mispriced as a result of exaggerated pessimism. One of my favorite stock picking techniques is trying to select the best stocks in this group. I usually focus on stocks with a good market capitalization and that look cheap according to valuation multiples such as P/E and P/FCF. Then, I try to select the ones that have good characteristics from both a quantitative and qualitative perspective.

In the first part of the article, I am going to discuss Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), a retail stock with attractive characteristics. In the second part, I am going to introduce other cases that I find interesting.

Bed Bath & Beyond - Introduction, Recent Results, Issues

Bed Bath & Beyond has been at the center of a cheap vs. value trap debate for a while. Bears believe the stock is set to further decline as a result of a combination of factors. The most cited bearish factors are the excessive reliance on coupons and competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Both factors have a negative effect on sales growth and margins. Amazon's expansion threatens BB&B's market share and pricing power, as an increasing number of customers find it comfortable to shop on Amazon's platform or other e-commerce sites without going to a physical store. On the other side, the company uses coupons to boost sales on a variety of items, a factor that some analysts consider a sign that the company is losing pricing power and, therefore, a bearish factor for the stock.

A few considerations on these points. First, Bed Bath & Beyond has an e-commerce business that is growing in excess of 20% a year, and which I estimate to account for about 12-13% of sales. As the 0.4% increase in comps clearly shows, revenue growth in the online channel is offsetting the weakness in the brick-and-mortar channel, where comps are declining in the low single-digit percentage range. Although the growth rate is very low, rising comps show the company is not experiencing a contraction in its market, thanks to the expansion in the digital channel. On the other side, margins are still showing some weakness. In Q4, operating margin fell to 12.16% from 14.58%, while net margin fell to 7.6% from 8.8%. The decline is a result of a combination of factors. The company's reliance on coupons (labeled as "excessive") has a strong negative effect on margins. It surely has, but there is no way to quantify the effects. The reason is that there are other factors that are contributing to some extent to the low margins:

- The weak foot traffic that has affected the retail space. In the United States, the retail sector has a problem of overcapacity. Analysts point to the difference with countries like Canada to highlight this problem. According to CoStar Realty Information, there are 2,353 square feet of retail space in shopping centers for every 100 Americans compared to 1,636 square feet in Canada. If the gap was destined to close, total retail space should fall up to 30%. But raw numbers don't tell the truth. Retail space is higher because spending per capita is higher. In 2015, household final consumption expenditure per capita in Canada was 20% lower than in the United States, a factor that justifies part of the gap in retail space per capita.

- The expansion in the digital channel. There is no doubt, less people go to the mall, or to physical shops. Customers who are too busy or lazy to go to the shop often prefer to buy items online. Others like to shop online because they can quickly compare prices from several vendors, and so on. The rising penetration of e-commerce is forcing traditional retailers to turn to an omni-channel structure, developing their own e-commerce websites and apps. Unlike traditional shops, e-commerce websites all have the same distance from customers (a few clicks), and it's relatively easy for a customer to compare alternatives from several sellers. This phenomenon weighs on margins, as the digital environment is more competitive and the customer is more price-sensitive. It's obvious that while the share of revenue coming from the digital segment increases, margins decline.

- BB&B started to offer more promotional shipping. The company lowered the free shipping threshold from $49 to $29, and offered free shipping in particular days, such as Cyber Monday.

All these factors contribute to exert pressure on margins, but it's impossible to say how much each factor has contributed.

Bed Bath & Beyond - Some Thoughts on Financials and Valuation

The company has never reported a significant decline in revenue, as the decline in comps has always been offset by new store openings and growing sales in the digital channel. Regarding earnings, they are 10% lower than the historical highs because margins have significantly declined since 2012, but most of the weakness has been offset by rising revenue and aggressive share repurchases.

BBBY data by YCharts

From a financial standpoint, margins compression is the only thing we can complain about. The company has a strong balance sheet and generates a high amount of free cash flow. Weakening margins are the main issue. Nonetheless, I think many investors and analysts have a too pessimistic view about the company's margin problem. In the charts below, we can see how the company's margins are much higher than many other retailers, including department stores and other specialty retailers.

BBBY Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Regarding valuation, in 2009, price-to-sales and price-to-earnings were twice the current level, although margins were the same, or slightly lower. Operating margin was 9.3% against the current 9.9% (for the TTM), while net margin was 5.9% against the current 5.95%. This doesn't mean the stock is undervalued, as revenue growth prospects were better at that time. Nonetheless, with a P/E multiple below 9, and a Price-to-free-cash-flow below 7, it looks like the market is pricing the company as it was destined to be in perpetual decline. A pessimistic scenario that may not play out.

It's true, there are mixed signals. The recent growth in revenue has been driven by the purchase of One Kings Lane, P-Mall and new store openings, while margins kept declining, mainly as a result of increasing expenditure for coupons and shipping (per management). The trend is expected to continue in 2017. Management is guiding for a decline in net earnings per diluted share in the percentage range of low single digits to 10% for fiscal 2017. Comps are again expected to be flat or slightly positive, while revenue is expected to grow a bit as a result of 10-15 net store openings and higher comps. Guidance is not positive in absolute terms due to the expected decline in earnings. Nonetheless, the management forecasts a further growth in revenue and comps (although small) and a significant deceleration in the earnings decline.

Bed Bath & Beyond - Takeaway

I think BBBY is a good stock to hold, despite the issues the company is facing. This value play is characterized by a significant level of uncertainty because there are several things we don't know. We don't know how much of the margin compression is due to structural problems, and we don't know at what level the decline in margins could stop. Nonetheless, I don't think "high uncertainty" means "high risk" in BBBY's case. Margins are still relatively high, revenue is growing, comps are in a slight uptrend, the balance sheet is rock solid and free cash flow is high. The market is already pricing a perpetual decline for this company due to the expectations of continuing weakness in margins. But Bed Bath & beyond is still a healthy retailer, with a competent management that is taking action to build a successful omni-channel business. The aggressive repurchase program ($1.7B, 30% of market cap) can help reduce the downside, and even a small improvement in margins could help improve the sentiment.

Other Cases: McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation has recently appeared on one of my stock screeners. The company is one of the main drug distributors in the U.S., together with Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC). Together, these three companies are estimated to control 90% of the drug distribution market in the United States. The stock has posted a 50% correction between May 2015 and October 2016, during a period of weakness in the whole pharmaceutical industry. The decline was due to the slowdown in price increases and fears that drug prices could be regulated under a Clinton administration. The stock is now trading at about 14 times 2017E earnings, which is strange for a stock in MCK's position. The company operates in an industry with a high growth potential in the long term. I tried to analyze the market from different standpoints, and in every case, I can only forecast the pharma industry to grow in the next decades. Even in a scenario where pollution doesn't grow and people dump their numerous bad health habits, ageing population will generate higher demand for drugs. To make it short, McKesson is a company that operates in an oligopoly market with solid long-term growth prospects, trading at a level that justifies a long with a long-term horizon. Investors who are looking for long-term holdings should give a deeper look at this stock.

Other Cases: GameStop (NYSE:GME)

This is a stock I have already written about a few times. Whether you're a screening the market for low multiples, solid balance sheets, high dividends or high free cash flow, this stock will appear in the list. GME is trading at depressed multiples for a simple reason - a big part of its revenue is generated by sales of physical video games (55%), and investors are afraid of the threat posed by digital downloads. There is a clear trend that is re-shaping the gaming industry. An increasing number of gamers download video games instead of buying physical copies. The trend is set to continue for many years and we don't know if an equilibrium between digital and physical will be reached. Nonetheless, at 6.5 times earnings and 5.7 times free cash flow, I think there is a good value case here. There is a good probability that GameStop won't end up being a value trap. The reason is the company's expansion in uncorrelated markets, which is constantly increasing diversification and reducing the company's overdependence on the physical video game business. The Digital, Tech Brands and Collectibles divisions are helping GameStop become more similar to a diversified holding company, rather than a simple video game seller. In terms of gross profit, these divisions account for almost half of the total, and their growth has already offset the decline in video game-related segments. Sony's (NYSE:SNE) next moves will be a determinant of the company's future success or decline. Nintendo has launched a new console, Nintendo Switch, which had a very good start. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will launch Xbox Scorpio this year, which could be another nice catalyst for GameStop. The greatest catalyst would be the news that Sony is going to launch PlayStation 5 in the next 1-2 years. I think this would send the stock north of $35, from the current $22.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY, GME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.