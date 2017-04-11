Natural Gas Prices Fall As Traders Maintain Bearish Stance

Natural gas prices are taking a hit, but we aren't surprised as traders have been calling for a bearish move down.

We revised our storage forecast to +5 Bcf for the week ending 4/7.

Welcome to the conviction edition of Natural Gas Daily!

For this week's EIA natural gas report, we expect a 5 Bcf injection in the storage report for the week ended April 7. A storage report of 5 Bcf injection would be compared to a 1 Bcf draw last year and +12 Bcf for the five-year average. Our storage forecast was revised 5 Bcf higher from last Friday.

Our storage forecast this week is 5 Bcf lower than the ICE settlement report of +10 Bcf.

Natural gas prices today are taking a hit with May contracts down close to 2.75% and sitting just above $3.15/MMBtu. The latest sell-off shouldn't have been a surprise to our premium subscribers as our new premium daily section called "What are the Traders Saying" has been persistently bearish on the latest move up.

Here's what the traders said on Friday, April 7:

Source

In our premium update today, the traders maintained their bearish stance on prices and one of them called the last run-up a "hoax."

In our recent public articles, we have also expressed to readers our concern for why prices have gone up too fast. In the NGD yesterday titled, "Bullish Fundamentals Meet Bullish Hedge Fund Positioning," we said:

With the correction in gas prices in the making, the latest development on fundamentals likely explained the move back lower. US gas production is recovering while power burn demand is lower week-over-week materially. Weak shoulder season demand is kicking in and prices should've been kept somewhat capped to help reduce the current surplus storage.

Moving forward, natural gas prices should continue to correct. We see price appreciation capped during the shoulder months with more potential gains over the summer months.

If you would like to start receiving our daily natural gas premium updates, please take a look here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.