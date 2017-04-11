North Atlantic Drilling Secures Long-Term Contracts For 2 Jackup Rigs

News is unlikely to change the outcome of the ongoing restructuring negotiations.

I have covered Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

Seadrill subsidiary North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) today announced two ten-year contract awards for its modern, harsh environment jackup units West Elara and West Linus with ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The rigs will work in the North Sea's Greater Ekofisk Area, located about 200 miles offshore Stavanger:

Picture: North Sea's Greater Ekofisk Area - Source: Oilpro.com

Oil from these fields is exported via pipeline to Teesside, England. Natural gas flows via pipeline to Emden, Germany.

ConocoPhillips (35.1%) operates the Greater Ekofisk Area. The other Ekofisk co-venturers are Total (39.9%), Eni (12.4%), Statoil (7.6%) and Petoro (5.0%).

In detail:

The dayrate for the West Linus, currently contracted to ConocoPhillips at a dayrate of $326,000 until May 2019, will be reduced to roughly $250,000 effective from April 2017, resulting in a $58 million backlog reduction.

In return, the contract for the West Linus has been extended from May 2019 until the end of 2028 at a market indexed dayrate which the company believes will contribute an estimated $706 million of contract backlog.

The new West Elara contract is expected to commence in October 2017 and includes a period of fixed dayrates until March 2020. This initial term contributes approximately $160 million of contract backlog. Accordingly, the dayrate calculates to roughly $175,000. A market indexed rate is applicable thereafter until October 2027 which the company believes will contribute an estimated $530 million of contract backlog.

In sum, $1.34 billion will be added to the company's backlog, more than quadrupling the current number.

Picture: Harsh environment jackup rig "West Elara" - Photo courtesy of Vibeke Bals.

That said, investors should take the company's estimated backlog additions for the market indexed rate periods with a huge grain of salt as they have been based on the highly optimistic dayrate assumptions laid out in the company's recent restructuring proposal to bondholders.

While the contract awards are certainly a major positive for the beleaguered Seadrill Group, I would strongly advise existing shareholders of both Seadrill and North Atlantic Drilling to use the expected momentum run in the companies' shares to finally exit their positions as today's news is unlikely to change the outcome of the ongoing restructuring discussions with the companies' creditors in a meaningful way. In fact, both companies already warned common shareholders of just "minimal recovery for their existing shares" while bondholders have already demanded to wipe out current equity holders entirely (except for the potential allocation of some out-of-the-money warrants).

Picture: Harsh environment jackup rig "West Linus" - Photo courtesy of Alf Herman Hermansen.

As already presumed in my last article, the recent deadline extension for Seadrill's ongoing restructuring negotiations "leaves plenty of time for traders and speculative investors to again chase the stock on the heels of perceived catalysts like an ongoing recovery in oil prices, new contract announcements or positive commentary regarding the company's progress in its ongoing restructuring efforts", so I would expect the momentum crowd to go after both companies' shares aggressively today.

With North Atlantic Drilling, for now, being the primary beneficiary of the transaction in conjunction with the company's very low public share float and tiny market capitalization, I added some shares to my existing position, picked up during last week's sell off, in Germany this morning.

Bottom line:

Great news for the beleaguered Seadrill Group but the surprise contract awards are unlikely to change the expected outcome of the ongoing restructuring negotiations for equity holders in both Seadrill Limited and North Atlantic Drilling. Given this issue, long-term shareholders should use today's expected momentum run to finally exit existing underwater positions and move on.

For more speculative investors and momentum traders the shares might be very well worth a closer look this morning. Particularly North Atlantic Drilling's stock holds the potential for a strong move due to its very low float and miniscule market capitalization.

