Michael Kors Financial Review

The next earning is on April 31st, 2017. This can increase the volatility of the stock and help to reach the target price.

For the next year, Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) will ensure revenue growth through retail stores expansion in the Asian market. Moreover, KORS will be able to maintain its margin. While increasing revenue and maintaining its margin, KORS will create value and increase free cash flow for the following period.

New business Plan to achieve long-term growth:

KORS is generating revenue from the 3 segments of retail, wholesale and licensing stores. Their retail stores generated 50.8% of its revenue, wholesales generated 45.5% and licensing generated 3.7%. The strategic shift is to concentrate their effort on retail stores. KORS wants to improve retail stores segment to preserve margins and to develop e-commerce.

Historically, KORS generated more revenue per store. During the last twelve months, the revenue per stores decreased and were lower than competitors. By concentrating its effort on retail stores and thus decreasing their wholesales revenue, the revenue per stores will increase.

The company wants to develop and improve its retail stores in the Asian market, because the North American market and the European market are not ensuring growth. Europe and North America are saturated, then it is a good opportunity for KORS to develop their brand in Asia. Moreover, the Asian market and particular the Chinese market will be a good opportunity because there is an increase in GDP per capita. This emphasizes the fact that Chinese households will have more purchasing power.

By implementing its own retail stores in Asia, KORS is taking advantage of a new opportunity. By looking at KORS wholesales in Asia, it is possible to see the potential growth for KORS in this market. If KORS succeeds well it penetration in the Asian market, KORS will ensure growth. This growth will offset the stable growth of the North American Market and European market, and it should increase revenue.

Competitive advantage on margins:

Since KORS plans to focus more on their own retail stores, we should look at the cost of revenue per stores. Historically, KORS had less cost of revenue per stores compared to its competitors. During the last twelve months, it had also less cost of revenue per stores compared to its competitors.

By looking at other expenses per total stores, historically KORS had more operating costs per store compared to its competitors. For the last twelve months, the operating expenses per store increased mainly because of the store pre-opening cost, but its operating expenses were lower than its competitors.

The gross margin ratio shows that the company is retaining more revenue than its competitors after paying its cost of goods sold. It means that the company retains $0.592 for every $1 generated in revenue. The net margin ratio also shows that KORS is more profitable. It means that the company is keeping $0.1634 for every $1 of sales. KORS is able to keep more earning than its competitors. The operating margin ratio shows that the company is able to satisfy its creditors and its shareholders.

Capital Allocation:

The ROIC of KORS shows that it has an efficient way to allocate its capital by choosing profitable investment. Thus, its means that the company has invested money that will later on generate returns. KORS has 36.65% of ROIC is higher than KORS cost of capital. It means that they are creating value.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, it is important to notice that KORS will be able to ensure revenue growth while preserving and increasing its margins. Their long term strategy to develop its brand in Asia. This expansion will increase its market share. It will also ensure growth as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.