Chesapeake Declares Wyoming Oil Economical

Following up on an article I wrote a while ago about Chesapeake's battle plan for the Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

This piece follows up on one I wrote back in early February commenting on Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NYSE:CHK) Powder River Basin ambitions. The main idea is that by restarting drilling activity in the area Chesapeake Energy Corporation may uncover its next billion dollar divestment opportunity, and recent operational updates paint a favorable picture (with caveats).

Only Chesapeake

Leave it to Chesapeake to bring one well online in a play and declare it insanely economical right away. Management's latest forecast for the Turner play in Wyoming's Powder River Basin is that when realizing $35 per barrel of oil (this is a crude heavy play) those wells break even on an incremental basis.

It has always been a bit foggy when it comes to Chesapeake's breakeven guidance, as it has almost always appeared to be a realized oil price and not WTI. As crude produced in Wyoming usually fetches $4-5/barrel below WTI due to transportation constraints, it looks like Chesapeake would need a $40 WTI environment to break even on its Turner wells. Not bad as we are currently in a $50-ish WTI world.

What really makes this guidance interesting is that previously, Chesapeake was hoping to push down its breakeven oil price in the Turner sandstone play to $40/barrel. Now, after bringing an "exceptional" well online that sported a 2,325 BOE/d IP (high 78% oil mix) with a 7,100-foot lateral, Chesapeake has beaten its internal forecasts. This is where I start thinking, "Oh, Chesapeake."

Sure, Chesapeake could be right and to be fair it is basing this forecast off of industry results in the area. However, I'll believe it when I see it as the initial production rate of one well that was turned online on March 16 isn't enough to all of sudden have a good idea of how viable the southern Turner play is.

Don't get me wrong, this also happens to be where Chesapeake's updated guidance gets really interesting. Firm's like EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) had been developing the Turner play farther up north so it wasn't clear how productive southern Turner wells would be.

Chesapeake's initial appraisal efforts showed that the reservoir pressure of the horizon was higher down south, but keep in mind these wells have to dig down deeper to extract oil and gas. That means higher well costs but hopefully more productive wells. While just one well has come online so far, Chesapeake is off to a good start in its quest to prove the southern Turner play.

If Chesapeake's bullish assumptions turn out to be true and its well results can be replicated, then the firm's 300+ drilling inventory could be worth something. Chesapeake is aiming for an EUR, estimated ultimate recovery, rate of 1.35 million BOE per Turner well. Investors following the name should see if that holds true over the course of 2017 as more of Chesapeake's Turner well results become available.

With 307,000 net acres in the PRB with a high working interest, proving the Turner sandstone is a viable oil play could give Chesapeake a prime monetization opportunity. Management sees the firm sitting on 140,000 net acres prospective for the Turner play. In the event of a sale of its Turner acreage Chesapeake would still retain 167,000 net acres in the Powder River Basin.

In the past Chesapeake has noted that being able to find a joint venture partner in the PRB would be prime as that would reduce its capex requirements, raise much needed cash, and Chesapeake would still have a stake in the basin's upside. However, an outright divestment of one or more of the plays in the area may be what Chesapeake really has in mind.

Why sell?

A common bearish commentary Chesapeake gets hit with a lot is that the firm starts selling off assets right after they start becoming appealing. When realizing $60/barrel oil, $3/Mcf gas prices the average Turner well would generate a 75% ROR. There are several reasons why I don't like that guidance, but if true then why should Chesapeake get rid of that upside? To that I should say investors should keep in mind the company's footprint across the Lower 48 remains enormous, just like its mountain of liabilities.

As Chesapeake engaged in a series of material financial maneuvers during the first quarter it's hard to say exactly what its balance sheet will look like when it reports. What we do know is that Chesapeake has around $9 billion in long-term debt, a terrible current ratio (current liabilities continue to outstrip current assets), and the firm is losing money each quarter.

Trading a better financial position in return for a smaller asset base that it doesn't have the proper means to develop in the first place is in Chesapeake's best interest. Chesapeake has six main operating regions across 6,257,000 net acres: the Haynesville, Utica, Marcellus, Eagle Ford, Mid-Continent, and Powder River Basin plays.

What else is there to look forward to?

Investors wondering what else Chesapeake has to offer out of the PRB should take a look at its Sussex position. This sandstone play is the bedrock that management built Chesapeake's PRB ambitions on. Chesapeake plans to drill 15-25 Sussex wells and complete 15-25 of those (including three DUCs from previous years) in 2017.

Chesapeake's people on the ground have their eye set on a sub-$40/barrel realized oil price for Sussex wells to break even. It won't be until Q3 that well see the first results from its multi-well pads but that offers the best glimpse at what development scale upside Chesapeake has in the play. Chesapeake sees its acreage housing 150 Sussex well locations with a total recoverable resource base of 150 million BOE.

On the exploration front, investors should keep an eye out for updates on Chesapeake's Parkman and Mowry activity that should become available by mid-2017. The Mowry is gas heavy and very undeveloped while the Parkman is liquids rich and somewhat more developed, but both are in their nascent stages and speculating on drilling inventories would be premature.

Final thoughts

It will be a few more months until Chesapeake Energy Corporation has enough well data to be taken seriously. As the Powder River Basin remains a key divestment and/or JV opportunity, its bullish to see Chesapeake Energy Corporation's initial two rig drilling program (with one frac crew) going well.

A partial or outright monetization of its PRB acreage would be bullish for Chesapeake Energy, as this is a prime example of an asset with upside not being reflected in its stock price. Investors looking to read more about Chesapeake Energy's monetization program should check out its upcoming Mid-Continent asset sales.

