Saudi Announces Intention To Extend Production Cut Agreement

Saudi not only needs higher oil prices, but also needs sentiment surrounding oil to improve considerably before the Saudi Aramco IPO.

It was no surprise to us that Saudi Arabia announced that it wants to extend cartels agreement to cut oil production for another six months.

In our write-up on March 20 titled, "OPEC Will Extend the Production Cut Agreement," we said:

WTI started the day weak before jumping on the news that Saudi wants to extend the production cut for another six months. With more than a month till the OPEC meeting, Saudi's preannouncement that it wants to extend the production cut will push the consensus into modeling in what the global crude storage would look like by the end of 2017. As we have said repeatedly for the last three months, global oil stockpile will come back to the five-year average this year. The exact timing of when storage drops to the five-year average (e.g. which month) is really not a point of debate. Rather, the fact that oil stockpile is headed that way should signal something to the market - higher oil prices are coming.

We have been oil bulls since last year when we first started our Oil Market Dailies. Our thesis relies upon our analysis of the global oil supply fundamentals and US shale's miraculous breakeven (not miraculous because over 80% of it comes from depressed servicing cost). We knew at the time that non-OPEC production will continue to suffer even if oil prices recovered. Capex budgets dropped two years consecutively, and the amount of oil discovered reached the lowest level since 1952. All the while, the consensus obsesses over US shale oil production and bought into the mirage these shale companies were selling - "look at our new breakevens!"

Incentive wise, these shale oil producers needed a new pitch to sell to the naive investment bankers and investors to raise additional capital all the while servicing companies are giving concessions after concessions on fee reductions. Our view on servicing cost inflation hampering US shale production growth will come to fruition this year as the mass media has already reported situations where the Permian can't get enough help. We await the day the headline reads, "US shale oil firms fight new headwind - servicing cost rising."

The Saudis aren't delirious to the evidence we have been presenting. They understand that their strategy of forcing capex cuts globally will result in supply shortages in the years ahead. The Saudis' strategy this year of pushing OPEC to maintain the production cut will almost guarantee the fact that global oil stockpile will fall below the five-year average. Their goal isn't so much about raising the price of oil up. Rather, their goal is to prop up investor sentiment in anticipation of the Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) IPO in late 2018. Sentiment drives price, while fundamentals dictate the long-term outlook. If investors are optimistic about where oil prices are headed from 2018+, then the valuation paid could be the difference of hundreds of billions.

We remain very bullish on oil prices.

