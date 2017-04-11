Pembina: Sending Mixed Valuation Signals

When looking at future growth and using the DGM, Pembina is closer to fairly and undervalued.

At present time, my portfolio is currently nearing 30 stocks and I consider it to be fairly diversified in terms of the number of stocks. As per Cleary and Copp's 1999 study "Diversification with Canadian Stocks: How Much is Enough?" the standard deviation of a portfolio comprised of 30 stocks remains relatively unchanged with each new stock added. In other words, any new position added does not add much in terms of diversification benefits so I am now looking at my current portfolio and those stocks under-represented (below 3.3%) to see if it is a good time to increase their allocation. The first stock I will be evaluating is Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA). Of note, Pembina Pipeline is a dual listed stock and can be purchased on both the NYSE and on the TSX under the symbol PPL. All numbers below are based on the stock as listed on the TSX and are in Canadian dollars.

Historical Valuation

One common method used to evaluate a company is to conduct a historical analysis. In looking at Pembina's current P/E ratio of 43.20 we see that it is trading at a fairly significant premium to their average historical P/E ratio of 19.8 (see F.A.S.T. Graph below).

Likewise, here are some key ratios as of writing and as compared to their 5YR averages.

(Source: Morningstar)

As you can see, for the most part Pembina appears to be overvalued based on historical averages.

Growth Valuation

It is equally as important for investors not to rely solely on historical analysis and to evaluate a company based on future expected earnings. According to analysts' estimates over the next two years, PPL is anticipated to grow earnings at an impressive pace (41.65%) through 2018. As such, their PEG Ratio can be calculated as follows:

PEG Ratio = (P/E) / Growth rate

= 43.20 / 41.65

= 1.04

A PEG ratio greater than 1 typically signifies that a company's earnings are not keeping up with its growth and as such can be considered overvalued. On the other hand, a PEG ratio lower than 1 typically means a company is trading at a discount to their growth rate and can be considered undervalued. Pembina's PEG ratio is 1.04 and as such is close to fairly valued base on anticipated growth rates.

Gordon's Dividend Growth Model

Another tool I use to evaluate securities is Gordon's Dividend Growth Model (DGM). This model assumes a constant dividend growth rate and uses the capital asset pricing model (CAPM) to calculate the required rate of return ("r"). Given that I am dealing with a Canadian Security, I will use the rate on the 1YR Canadian Treasury Bill as my Risk Free Rate ("Rf") and my Expected Market Return ("EMR") will be based on the S&P/TSX Composite historical average return of 8.9%.

r = Rf + Beta (EMR - Rf)

= 0.65% + 0.94 (8.9% - 0.65%)

= 8.41%

As far as DGRs are concerned, I will be using Pembina's more conservative 10YR average of 4%. Given that the required rate of return (8.41%) is greater than the projected DGR (4%), we can now proceed with evaluating Pembina using Gordon's DGM.

Price = Dividend * (1+g)/(r-g)

= 2.04*1.04 / (8.41%-4%)

= 2.1216 / (8.41%-4%)

= C$51.75

As per the DGM, Pembina is currently trading at a 14.4% discount to their C$51.75 intrinsic value as of the last closing price of C$44.07. It is important to note, that a slight change in expected return and DGR can significantly impact price valuation.

As an example, last week Pembina raised their dividend 6.8% which is higher than their 3YR, 5YR and 10YR growth rates. As such, if we were to raise our estimated DGR by a single percentage point to 5% and recalculate, Pembina's fair value share price would be C$62.22 which would imply Pembina is currently trading at a 29.23% discount to their intrinsic value.

Graham Number

Finally, another test that I utilize quite frequently is to determine whether or not the stock is trading at a discount to their Graham Number. Calculating a stock's Graham number is quite simple:

As of writing, Pembina is currently trading at 130% premium to their Graham Number and as such can be considered overvalued. Of note, based on Pembina's current P/E of 43.2 and their P/B value of 2.6, I knew right away that they would be trading at a premium to their Graham number. Benjamin Graham believed in principle that stocks should not trade at P/E above 15 and a P/B of 1.5. Keep in mind that this notion is quite simplistic and does leave out many fundamental characteristic but I do find it of value as part of a broader analysis.

What is the Verdict?

Here is a quick look at Pembina's scorecard based on the aforementioned valuation methods:

As you can see, Pembina can be considered either undervalued, fairly valued or overvalued depending on the valuation method. It is for this reason that I like to evaluate stocks using a number of different factors as opposed to sticking with just one. At this point, I would consider Pembina's stock fairly valued to undervalued at current levels. Given Pembina's anticipated growth rates, I do not believe that their historical averages are comparable. Likewise, the Graham number is also dependent on historical data and is also not directly comparable in this case. Therefore, given the expected growth rates, the PEG and DGM valuations are better served as comparisons and I believe that Pembina's current share price provides a fair entry point.

