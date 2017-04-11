Phillips 66: A Diversified Stock For Most Oil Price Scenarios

Nevertheless, thanks to the quality and the long-term perspective of the management, the shareholders of PSX should rest assured that they will enjoy great returns in the long term.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has recently disappointed investors with its results. More specifically, its earnings per share missed the analysts' estimates by a wide margin in Q4 ($0.16 vs. expected $0.40) while they plunged 62% in 2016 vs. 2015. As the stock has only moderately corrected off its all-time high in 2015, the big question is whether the recent downturn is just temporary or its shareholders should get prepared for more downside ahead.

First of all, the company enjoyed record profits in 2014 and 2015 thanks to the collapse of the oil price, which resulted in an impressive expansion of refining margins. As a result, the refining segment of the company posted record profits. Nevertheless, it is important to note that the management emphasized that the refining segment did not represent the core business of the company and hence the shareholders should not focus only on the impressive results of that segment.

Indeed Phillips 66 is a highly diversified oil company, with each of its segment behaving differently under the various scenarios of the oil price. More specifically, when the price of oil is in a sustained downtrend, just like during 2014-2016, the refining segment of Phillips 66 posts impressive earnings whereas the other three segments remain suppressed. On the other hand, when the price of oil increases, the refining segment is adversely affected whereas the other segments usually benefit, particularly the midstream segment.

Unfortunately for the company, it currently seems to be in a sour intermediate spot. More specifically, at the current oil environment, the earnings of the refining segment have collapsed, from $2.56 B in 2015 to $0.37 B in 2016, while the results of the chemicals and the marketing segment have remained lackluster. The only segment that has improved is the midstream, which has increased its earnings from $13 M in 2015 to $178 M in 2016. While this is certainly an improvement, it is clearly insufficient to have any meaningful impact on the total results of the company.

Therefore, the company needs either much higher oil prices, which will greatly improve the earnings of its midstream segment, or much lower oil prices, which will result in impressive earnings from its refining segment. Unfortunately, oil has remained remarkably range-bound during the last 12 months and is not likely to move decisively outside its recent range anytime soon. While the last OPEC meeting triggered great enthusiasm in the oil market, the reduced production from OPEC members seems to be offset by shale oil producers. Therefore, the price of oil is likely to remain suppressed for a while and hence the shareholders of Phillips 66 should exhibit great patience until oil breaks outside its recent range.

At this point, it is important to note that the results of the refining segment last year were extremely disappointing. While the refining margins fell from their record levels in 2014-2015, they remained elevated last year. Therefore, their levels do not justify the collapse of the earnings of Phillips 66 last year. Of course the company attributed part of its poor performance to increased turnaround activity but still the performance was clearly disappointing.

The management should also realize that the refining margins are not likely to rally anytime soon, as the price of oil is not likely to plunge to $30 once again while the ban on the oil exports has been permanently lifted. Therefore, the US refining margins will not return to their record range $20-$30 in the foreseeable future and hence their current level in the mid-teens is the best scenario the company can hope for. Consequently, the company should do its best to start performing decently under the current environment of refining margins.

On the other hand, the management is admirable for investing $1.5 B in its midstream segment this year. Although the midstream segment is experiencing a downturn, the management keeps in mind that this is the most promising segment of the company in the long term and thus continues to invest in its growth prospects. While the benefits of investing during a down-cycle may seem obvious to most investors, most managements are myopic and tend to invest heavily only on their hottest segments regardless of their long-term prospects. Therefore, the management of Phillips 66 should be praised for maintaining a long-term perspective during the ongoing downturn.

It is also worth noting that the management of the company has repeatedly received the most valuable endorsement that any management can hope for, i.e., the endorsement of Warren Buffett. In fact, the Oracle of Omaha has acquired such a large stake in Phillips 66 that this stock has become the 6th largest holding of the stock portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B). Investors should also note that the stock is now trading around the average entry point of Berkshire Hathaway. Therefore, those who have full confidence in the investment decisions of Buffett may purchase Phillips 66 now and wait for its long-term growth plan to materialize. The only caveat is that Buffett has a very long-term investment horizon and hence only the investors with a similar horizon should consider purchasing the stock right now.

To sum up, oil has traded in a remarkably tight range during the last 12 months and this range seems to be a sour spot for the earnings of Phillips 66. Its midstream segment needs higher oil prices whereas its refining segment needs lower oil prices. While oil cannot remain within its recent range forever, there seems to be no near-term catalyst to lead it outside this range. Therefore, the shareholders of Phillips 66 need to exhibit great patience. Nevertheless, thanks to the quality and the long-term perspective of the management, the shareholders should rest assured that they will enjoy great returns in the long term.

