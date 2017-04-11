Colgate-Palmolive: Quality Company, Overvalued Stock

Two different versions of a sensitivity analysis help to demonstrate the present value of the firm's cash flows under several different assumptions.

Colgate-Palmolive has a history of more than 50 years of consecutive dividend increases, but the stock is trading well above its historical valuation.

Let me get this out of the way right out front: I have a soft spot for dividend aristocrats. A company that can consistently pay (and increase) its dividend for 10, 20, or even 50 consecutive years is worth admiring. However, just because a dividend aristocrat has a strong record does not mean the stock is a sound investment at its current price. By most traditional metrics, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is not an inexpensive stock. Its enterprise value to EBITDA multiple is a hefty 16 times and its forward price to earnings ratio is well above both the S&P 500 and its own five year average:

Because of the high-quality nature of the stock (100+ years of consecutive dividends and 54 straight years of dividend increases) but seemingly high valuation, I decided to analyze Colgate-Palmolive using a discounted cash flow analysis (DCF) to determine whether it currently represents a compelling opportunity for dividend growth investors. This article also includes two different sensitivity analyses to help give a sense of a range of different outcomes based on modifying major assumptions.

DCF Model

Note: I invite you to read my original article that outlines the DCF sensitivity analysis methodology. The basic idea is that since the results of a DCF analysis can be heavily skewed by making minor changes to the terminal growth rate or firm's cost of equity, I have used a range of long-term growth rates and discount (cost of equity) rates in my analysis below. By using one's own estimate of long-term growth and an appropriate discount rate, each individual investor can come up with their own target price for the security in question.

To get a sense of how effective Colgate-Palmolive is at turning sales into free cash flow, the past five years of results are analyzed:

The firm has been able to generate a fairly consistent level of operating cash flow (about 19 cents) for each dollar of sales during this period. Furthermore, capital expenditures have been a fairly modest 4% of revenues during this time. The difference of these ratios (15%) is the free cash flow margin the company has historically been able to generate; in my base case I assume this ratio will remain stable moving forward.

Despite sales declines in recent years (partially caused by a strengthening US dollar), analysts predict that revenues will rise modestly this year and over 4% in 2018. My model uses a long-term growth rate of 3%, beginning in 2022. Using the ratios calculated above and after adding back a modest level of after-tax interest expense, the following free cash flows are estimated:

These free cash flows (along with a terminal free cash flow estimate) are then discounted back to the present time using Colgate-Palmolive's projected cost of equity. Various different estimates of its beta are available depending on the time frame used, but as per my explanation in this article, the "adjusted beta" of the stock was calculated to be 0.83. Based on an 8% market risk premium and risk free rate of 2.5%, Colgate's discount rate is estimated to be 9.2% (rounded down to 9% for this analysis). If you feel like a lower or higher discount rate is warranted, you can see how changing that variable impacts the results of the model in the sensitivity analysis at the end of the article.

After subtracting the company's approximately $5.1 billion in net debt and dividing by the number of Colgate shares outstanding, the model reaches the following conclusion:

Even using a relatively robust 3% long-term growth rate, the cash flow analysis suggests Colgate-Palmolive's shares are currently overvalued by significant margin (38%).

Sensitivity Analysis

My favorite part of the DCF model is the sensitivity analysis. The below table allows the reader to view the results of 35 different iterations of the Colgate model using a range of long-term growth estimates and discount rates. The target prices range from a low of $30 to a high of nearly $70 - unfortunately each of the target prices is below the current market price of Colgate's shares.

Because the results of the DCF analysis were so negative, I decided to change two assumptions and re-produce the sensitivity analysis. Specifically, I increased the projected operating cash flow to revenue ratio from 19% to 23% and decreased the capital expenditure to revenue ratio from 4% to 3%. Taken together, these changes boost the estimated free cash flow margin from approximately 15% to 20%.

Using the same long-term growth rate (3%) and discount rate (9%), the model price rises to $61 - a significant improvement over the base case scenario, but still well below the current stock price. If one also lowers the discount rate to 8%, the resulting model price ($74.06) lines up with Colgate's current market price:

Summary

As I mentioned at the outset of this article, I am a firm believer in dividend growth investing. But any security is only a good investment if one acquires it at a price that is, at most, reasonable. Unfortunately, while Colgate-Palmolive is a high-quality company, the discounted cash flow analysis suggests it is not currently a high-quality investment.

Using the same sort of analysis, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) (found in many dividend growth portfolios), appears to be priced at a much more reasonable valuation and represents a more compelling opportunity than Colgate-Palmolive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.