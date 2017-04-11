Trump Dilemma: Boeing, Iran, Or Jobs

Last year, a potential aircraft order from Iran made headlines multiple times. While Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and ATR managed to firm up their tentative agreements Boeing (BA) could only confirm a tentative agreement for the purchase of 80 aircraft by the end of 2016.

Cooling relations between Iran and the U.S.

While permits to finalize the orders were granted, the order did not end up in Boeing’s order book and with a change in the political landscape it seemed that the order was put on the back burner. In Congress, lawmakers were still opposing the deal while Trump who is definitely not pro-Iran became the President of the United States of America. Meanwhile, Iran freely interpreted the nuclear agreement while there is no space to do so and performed a missile test. This all led to the relation between the U.S. and Iran to cool down at a rapid pace and an order seemed to be very far.

First deliveries

While Trump and Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg met several times to discuss a possible fighter jet deal and the Air Force One program, Iran never seemed to be a subject of discussion. This probably was done intentionally by Boeing, since bringing up the subject would likely have not pleased Trump and put any prospects the company has in the Defense segment at stake. While all of this happened, Airbus started delivering the first aircraft to Iran and by now the European jet maker has delivered 1 Airbus A321 and 2 Airbus A330 aircraft to Iran.

Boeing announces deal with Iranian airline

While Boeing has been close to Trump, inviting the President to the roll-out ceremony of the Boeing 787-10, the jet maker seemed to have continued working on aircraft deals with Iranian customers.

On April 4, Boeing announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Iran Aseman Airlines in which the airline expressed its order intent for 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The company added that it will follow the lead of the US Government in dealing with Iranian airlines.

Lawmakers obviously are not too happy with this new non-binding agreement given their previous efforts to block an aircraft deal.

At the same time, Senator John McCain told Bloomberg the following:

I have opposed the Iranian agreement and I am not interested in doing anything to help the Iranians but what they’ve done is completely legal. They've got the money and it’s not a weapons system, so it doesn’t require any involvement from the Congress.

While Boeing continues business with Iran, it puts Trump in a painful position since he has a warm relation with Boeing but also is a critic of Iran and the nuclear agreement.

Boeing 777 for Iran Air

While the MoU with Aseman Airlines was still fresh, the news broke that Iran Air would be accepting delivery of a Boeing 777 that had not been taken up by its intended customer which is Turkish Airlines. Turkish Airlines had one unfilled order for the Boeing 777-300ER remaining after converting the other two orders to orders for the freighter variant.

The aircraft could already be delivered to Iran Air next month, it will be more interesting to see how the order will be processed in the order book. It could be the case that Boeing will deliver the aircraft to Turkish Airlines, after which the Turkish airline directly sells the aircraft to Iran Air or that Boeing does direct business with Boeing.

While this is only one aircraft being sold to Iran Air, it might be an opening for part or the entire aircraft deal being finalized soon. If accelerated, the deal could be firmed within months and Boeing would have a nice aircraft deal to announce at the Paris Air Show.

Jobs

If Trump already wasn’t in a difficult position, he definitely is when you add jobs to the mix. Trump can indeed choose to turn its back on Iran and Boeing and he will be keeping one promise, but he will also be directly responsible for not securing Boeing manufacturing jobs in the U.S. and jobs in the entire supply chain. Also, in every Boeing announcement regarding Iran Boeing has emphasized the importance of an aircraft deal with Iran so the jet maker clearly does know how to use the President’s agenda.

Conclusion

While no real conclusion can be drawn, it is important to notice that Boeing seems to be having it their way. The president traditionally is Boeing's biggest salesman and given the warm relation that Boeing and Trump have created, it would be painful for Trump to make a 180-degrees turn on the world’s biggest jet maker. At the same time, as a critic of the nuclear agreement and the dealing with Iran, Trump could try blocking any business with Iran but it is likely that at that point Boeing will also point at the "job" aspects of things.

