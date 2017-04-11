Merck And A Curiously Effective Buyback

But it has also been quite loose with its issuance of options, diluting some of the impact of the buyback.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) has, as is customary for big pharma companies, spent its cash in a variety of ways over the years. Acquisitions are a big deal for Merck and it spends a lot of money doing those but apart from that, shareholders rely upon capital returns as a principal source of total returns for the stock. One such way that Merck gives back to shareholders is with a rather sizable buyback and in this article, we'll take a look at how impactful it has been. In other words, if you're a shareholder, what are you getting for all the billions Merck is throwing at its own stock?

I'll be using some data from Morningstar as well as company filings.

We'll begin by taking a look at Merck's YE share count since 2011 to give us a baseline of what the float has done in the past several years.

This isn't bad; we can see some steady reductions in the float over time with some years coming in better than others. That's certainly to be expected and there's nothing wrong with this sort of result. Merck has spent a lot of money on buybacks in this timeframe and admittedly, a reduction from just over 3B shares to 2.75B doesn't sound like much. But still, Merck is 298M shares better off right now than it was five years ago - or right at 10% of YE2011's float - so certainly that is worth something.

Seen another way, this chart gives us an idea of the annual reduction in the float in terms of magnitude.

Again, some years are better than others - I'm looking at you, 2012 - but overall, Merck has continued to chip away and we've seen what it has done to the actual share count. This of course includes any buybacks that were performed as well as any new issuances, including stock options. That's important to note because now we'll get into what Merck has had to spend in order to achieve these results and it's quite interesting indeed.

We know Merck has reduced its float by 10% in the past five years (298M shares by my count), or about 2% per year; but what has it spent to get there? The answer is a bit more complicated than you may think. On a gross basis, Merck has spent $24.4B in this time frame to buy back stock. However, since I'm looking at the whole picture - including new issuances - it is only fair to give Merck credit for the excess tax benefits from options exercises that occurred during this time frame. And as it turns out, that is a huge amount of money; it seems Merck is keen to give away stock options rather like coffee in the break room.

We can see that Merck has averaged $1.1B in excess tax benefits from the exercising of options over our time frame, which is simply huge. At any rate, this money - in my exercise - nets out some of the spending on the buyback. After all, money that flows back to Merck due to share creation should be included in this conversation since we're looking at the total picture.

To that end, here's the final look at what Merck has spent on its buyback by year on a gross and net basis (with tax benefit money rolled back in).

The gross number of $24.4B gets reduced by this math to $18.9B, or $5.5B in total. That's amazing to think about but if we use these numbers, we can work out what Merck has spent per share and how that compares to today's share price.

The $18.9B net spent on repurchases on 298M shares works out to just over $63 per share and for those astute readers playing along at home, that just so happens to be where the stock is trading right now. What that means is that Merck has been able to reduce its float by 10% over the past five years and issue billions upon billions of dollars in new shares without incurring any sort of frictional costs. Buybacks in general suffer from high issuances as well as poor timing with respect to when management decides to spend its buyback money. But as Merck spent heavily when the stock was much lower than it is today, it has been able to recoup all of the costs of issuing new stock thanks to a rising stock price.

The fact that Merck's frictional costs are essentially zero for such a sizable buyback is strong enough but given the number of options it has handed out during this time, it's downright astounding. Merck has quietly and very cheaply managed to pay people with stock as well as reduce the float without the unpleasant frictional costs that are so very common for large company buybacks. Overall, spending a dollar on buybacks and actually getting a dollar of benefit is extremely difficult for a large company (as strange as that sounds) due to timing and issuance costs. But Merck has continued its profligate ways with respect to options and yet, managed to produce a buyback that actually achieves what it set out to do. For Merck shareholders, this is very positive and although the boost in EPS from year to year may not be all that significant, over time, it certainly adds up. And Merck's ability to do it on the cheap makes it all the better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.