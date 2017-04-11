Room To Run For Reflationary Assets

Key points

So-called "Trump trades" have rolled back on political uncertainty, yet we see the broader reflation trade having room to run.

The Fed's meeting minutes implied it is still on a gradual tightening path. Value and U.S. small-cap stocks underperformed.

Several U.S. banks are scheduled to report earnings this week, and management comments could address the regulatory outlook.

"Trump trades" have run out of steam lately, amid growing market skepticism about the likelihood of significant near-term U.S. tax reform and infrastructure spending. Yet we believe the bigger-picture reflation trade has room to run.

Cyclical vs. defensive equity sector performance and BlackRock GPS, 2015-2017

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute, MSCI and Consensus Economics, April 2017.

Notes: Cyclical vs. defensive performance is based on the MSCI World Cyclical Sector Index divided by the MSCI Defensive Sector Index rebased to 100 at the start of April 2015. Sectors classifed as cyclical: consumer discretionary, financials, industrials, technology and materials. Sectors classified as defensive: consumer staples, energy, healthcare, telecoms and utilities. The BlackRock G7 GPS shows where the 12-month consensus gross domestic product (GDP) forecast may stand in three months' time for G7 economies. It is based on a combination of traditional economic indicators and big data signals such as Internet searches. The G7 consensus line shows the current 12-month economic forecast that we calculate by using GDP-weighted Consensus Economics data.

We are in the early stages of a global reflation cycle that started in mid-2016. The chart shows the better economic growth outlook reflected in our BlackRock GPS economic indicator relative to consensus views. The BlackRock GPS rise has coincided with the outperformance of cyclical shares geared to improving growth.

The big picture

Another sign reflation is going global in 2017: a synchronized pick-up in economic activity and corporate earnings. We define the reflation trade as favoring assets likely to benefit from rising growth and inflation, such as cyclical equities and emerging markets (EM), while limiting exposure to long-term government bonds. The reflation trade is not contingent on looser U.S. fiscal policy, in our view. Rather, tax reform or infrastructure spending could amplify it.

In the U.S., some reflation trades that experienced a post-election run-up as "Trump trades," such as small caps and bank stocks, have underperformed this year amid waning expectations of a fiscal-boost. Bond market inflation expectations have also fallen lately back to December lows. Meanwhile, market segments with strong fundamentals that initially fell after the election, such as EM equities, have reversed. Political uncertainty may be holding back the reflation trade, but we see the macro environment ultimately mattering more. Consensus growth expectations have scope to rise further, even if the biggest gains may be behind us.

Most reflation trades aren't crowded or expensive, our research suggests. U.S. stock prices more fully reflect the maturing reflationary cycle, and we see better opportunities in Europe, Japan and EM stocks. We also prefer U.S. credit over government bonds.

March meeting minutes showed the Fed is likely to stay on a gradual tightening path and slow reinvestments later this year, if economic conditions remain on track.

Bank shares fell, weighed down by lower bond yields. Value and U.S. small-cap stocks underperformed amid growing skepticism about the prospects for U.S. tax reform and infrastructure spending.

Energy prices rebounded further following a U.S. military strike in Syria. March U.S. non-farm jobs growth came in well below expectations, but the U.S. unemployment rate fell and wages grew moderately.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps -0.2% 5.2% 15.4% 2.1% U.S. Small Caps -1.5% 0.9% 26.7% 1.3% Non-U.S. World -0.3% 7.5% 16.0% 3.1% Non-U.S. Developed -0.7% 6.5% 13.9% 3.3% Japan -0.8% 3.7% 15.5% 2.3% Emerging 0.4% 11.9% 21.6% 2.7% Asia ex-Japan 0.4% 13.8% 20.7% 2.6%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries 0.1% 0.8% -1.9% 2.4% U.S. TIPS 0.0% 1.3% 1.2% 2.3% U.S. Investment Grade 0.2% 1.5% 2.7% 3.3% U.S. High Yield 0.3% 3.0% 16.6% 5.8% U.S. Municipals 0.4% 2.0% 0.0% 2.4% Non-U.S. Developed 0.0% 2.5% -5.0% 0.8% Emerging Market $ Bonds 0.5% 4.3% 9.3% 5.4%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil 4.6% -2.8% 40.1% $55.24 Gold 0.4% 9.3% 1.1% $1,255 Copper -0.1% 5.4% 25.4% $5,834

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD -0.6% 0.7% -6.9% 1.06 USD/Yen -0.3% -5.0% 2.7% 111.09 Pound/USD -1.4% 0.3% -12.0% 1.24

Source: Bloomberg. As of April 7, 2017.

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.