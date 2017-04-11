Can Rakuten Maintain Leadership... And Will It Matter?

Rakuten looks about 10% undervalued today, but there are downside risks from ongoing intense e-commerce competition and fruitless diversification, but also upside from e-commerce/credit card growth and successful diversification.

Rakuten's card business looks like a legitimate growth opportunity, and more speculative ventures like Ebates and Wukai.tv are promising, but Rakuten's extensive diversification risks a diluted focus and wasted capital.

With Amazon and Yahoo! Japan pushing harder for share in Japan's e-commerce market, Rakuten has had to increase its promotional activity and compromise near-term profitability.

(Editor’s note: There is much greater liquidity on the Tokyo Exchange under the ticker 4755:JP)

Market leadership is all well and good, but if you can't make much real money from it, that leadership really doesn't get you very far over the long term. With Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Yahoo! Japan (OTCPK:YAHOY) putting pressure on Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) in its core e-commerce business, Rakuten has had to respond with more aggressive marketing and promotions. At the same time, though, management is trying to be more disciplined and more demanding with its numerous ancillary operations, and the company has a credible shot of driving meaningful growth in its credit card business.

Modeling Rakuten offers a few more challenges than normal, as Amazon can be a brutally competitive player. While Rakuten would seem to offer about 10% upside from here on the basis of growth opportunities like Ebates, Viber, and its card business and improving profitability in its core Rakuten e-commerce business (Rakuten Ichiba), bulls need to at least consider the risk that Amazon and Yahoo! Japan compete so aggressively that meaningful profit growth in the core business proves elusive.

E-Commerce In The East

Rakuten has long enjoyed a strong position in Japan's e-commerce market. Amazon has significantly closed the gap in terms of gross transaction volume, and these two companies are now neck-and-neck as leading business-to-consumer e-commerce operators in Japan.

Rakuten's domestic e-commerce operations, which is primarily its Rakuten Ichiba business (but also Trave), generates about 40% of revenue and offers a one-stop shop that is similar in many respects to the U.S. version of Amazon. Rakuten has historically been stronger in fashion and "consumables" like food, beverages, and groceries, while Amazon has traditionally been stronger in books and electronics, but the latter has been making a push lately to stretch beyond that book/electronics core.

E-commerce hasn't made quite the same inroads in Japan as it has elsewhere. Most market penetration estimates are in the neighborhood of 5% to 6%, while the U.S. is around 8% and China and the U.K. are both in the double digits. While e-commerce sales are growing in Japan, and are starting from a fairly modest base, competition has been pretty fierce. While I wouldn't call it an unrestrained land-grab, Rakuten, Amazon, and Yahoo! Japan are all pushing for customers.

For Rakuten that has meant more promotional spending and more generous terms in its loyalty programs (the Super Point Up program). The points program basically translates into a rebate/discount program, but it has encouraged more use and engagement.

Rakuten generates more than 60% of its overall revenue from its "Internet Services" operations, with the domestic e-commerce operations the largest part of it. Over the last year or so, the company has pulled back from several markets outside Japan and/or restructured its approach, with the company getting away from marketplace-type businesses in Brazil and SE Asia and getting out of first-party sales in the U.S.

Ebates is arguably the most promising part of the Internet Services business outside of Rakuten Ichiba. Rakuten paid $1 billion for this business back in 2014, and the company continues to invest in and grow this U.S.-focused online cashback and coupon site.

FinTech Offers Some Upside

Rakuten generates about a third of its revenue from its FinTech operations. Roughly, half of this comes from the Rakuten Card business. Rakuten had issued around 13 million cards through late 2016 (up from 12 million in 2015), and management is looking to become the #1 player in credit cards with over 20 million cards outstanding. Japanese consumers use their credit cards less often than Americans, so both market share and transaction volume growth are opportunities for Rakuten and this business is already a solidly profitable one (it contributes about a quarter of overall operating profits).

What's more, bad debt trends have been generally pretty good and there are meaningful synergies here with the e-commerce business (incentivizing users to apply for/use their Rakuten card for online purchases through the company's site).

Rakuten Securities is the second-largest online brokerage in Japan (with high teens share), but this business has been more of a mixed blessing. The financial results from this business have been more volatile and that volatility has impacted overall reported results fairly meaningfully from time to time. Rakuten's FinTech businesses also include a bank and life insurance operations, but none of these businesses appear to offer the same upside as the card operations.

"Other" Includes Opportunities And Pitfalls

Not unlike Amazon, Rakuten has spread itself into numerous businesses, and not all of them necessarily seem to fit. Rakuten Mobile operates as a virtual network operator with a relatively modest share of the Japanese market, while Viber is an international messaging and VOIP app. Rakuten also owns the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, a team in Japan's top professional baseball league, as well as Wuaki.tv, a streaming video-on-demand service that serves the European market.

Management has recognized the risks of spreading itself too thin and throwing good money after bad, and particularly so with its non-core business. With that, they are now pursuing a "Vision 2020" plan that includes focusing on those businesses where management believes it has strong share (like its Japanese e-commerce operations), unique opportunities (Ebates, Wukai.tv), or exceptional growth potential (Viber, Mobile).

While management does appear to be living up to its pledge (and has deprioritized/exited some businesses that don't fit this new structure), the idea that the company spreading itself too thin and diluting its core competencies is a recurrent theme with bearish analysts and investors.

The Opportunity

I believe Rakuten can still generate solid growth from its e-commerce business. Amazon has the resources to be a formidable and punishing competitor, and Yahoo! Japan is large enough to at least be an annoyance. If Amazon really wants to "wee in the swimming pool," they can make it difficult for Rakuten to generate good margins in this business, but their competitive strategies are more limited in Japan. Japan's last-mile logistics infrastructure was well established before Amazon showed up, so the company can't really differentiate itself that way (as it's been able to in the U.S.).

On the FinTech side, I do see a lot of upside for the Card business, as it is already an impressively profitable business and one that could get another 50% larger without really stressing or straining the model much.

As for the other businesses, that looks more like a "we'll see" opportunity. The opportunities in Ebates and Wukai.tv both look credible to me, but I'm less convinced that Viber and Mobile will become major profit centers for Rakuten in the future (and management recently signed a significant sponsorship deal with FC Barcelona to promote Viber).

I'm looking for Rakuten to deliver high single-digit revenue growth, with solid growth from domestic e-commerce (even in the absence of aggressive promotion) as e-commerce matures and continues to gain share in Japan, but also supplemented with growth from the Card business and strong growth from the smaller contributors like Ebates and Wukai.tv. On the margin side, I do think that Amazon and Yahoo! Japan will eventually settle down and allow the major players to earn better margins, but I think this is one of the primary risk factors.

If Rakuten can get its free cash flow margins back to the low-double digits over time, it can support a fair value about 10% above today's price. I would also note that the founder and his family own more than a third of the shares. On the plus side, that puts them in the same boat as long-term shareholders, but it does mean that they have quite a bit of latitude to run the business as they think best.

The Bottom Line

Not many companies have prospered competing with Amazon, and I can understand why the heavier promotional spending from Rakuten and the market share gains from Amazon would have investors nervous. Likewise, while some of Rakuten's diversification efforts look like they'll work out well (Cards, Ebates, et al), not all of them have gone so well and it's not unfair to ask if Rakuten's efforts at empire-building will destroy long-term value.

I think the weakness in the shares (down about 50% from its early 2015 peak) more than reflects those concerns, but it may well take several quarters of improving margins in the core e-commerce business to convince the market that this story can have a happy ending.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.