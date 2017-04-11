Aerojet Rocketdyne: Headed For The Moon?

Thesis

I believe Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) to be an extremely high, moderately high reward opportunity. The company's monstrous valuation and slim margins leave little room for error. Should the company fail to meet its growth expectations it has a long way to fall. I wouldn't recommend anything more than a miniscule position in this company, if one at all.

About The Company

Aerojet Rocketdyne designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. Yes, Real Estate. Aerospace and Defense works with the government and other defense contractors. It provides propulsion systems for missile defense, space travel, and other military applications. The Real Estate segment engages in re-zoning, sale, and leasing of the company's vast real estate assets. Aeroject apparently owns some 11,500 acres of land in California. The customers and end users of the company is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Aerojet Rocketdyne Portfolio

Source: Aerojet Rocketdyne Presentation

Aerojet has a market cap of $1.6B. However, average volume is on the low side at around 500,000 share per day. Although, it is worth noting that nearly all of the company is owned by insiders and institutions with insiders owning 17.6%. This is something that in general I like to see.

The Case For Aerojet

The case for Aerojet Rocketdyne is purely a growth story. Earnings are expected to increase a whopping 230% over the next year. This is an immensely high standard to attempt to live up to. However, earnings have been volatile in the past. I also find it very difficult to believe the analyst's projections because they are so flat. The company is clearly a volatile performer. Regardless, Figure 2 shows the past and future earnings estimates.

Figure 2: Aeroject Rocketdyne Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St

Aerojet operates in sectors that are also poised for growth. Between SPACEX, Blue Origin, and defense, the company seems to have the opportunity to grow earnings at the anticipated pace. It also has performed a lot of acquisitions throughout its history. This is shown in Figure 3. However, Figure 3 does not include a recent acquisition of Coleman Aerospace from L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL). Coleman Aerospace makes launch vehicles and payloads.

Figure 3: Aerojet Rocketdyne Acquisition And Divestitures

Source: Aerojet Rocketdyne Presentation

The company's real estate division is worth mentioning. Aerojet has expressed intentions to develop some of the massive plots of land that it owns. It identifies an opportunity to create a community between San Francisco and Lake Tahoe. I suppose that this isn't a bad idea. It just seems a little out there for an aerospace and defense company. For reference, real estate brought in just under $50m in revenue as opposed to $1.6B in revenue for aerospace and defense.

The Case Against Aerojet

The case against Aerojet Rocketdyne is very strong. First, the company has a wild valuation with current P/E at 81. Forward P/E is a much more tame 21 but that means the company has a very high standard to live up to. If earnings don't materialize the company will almost certainly experience multiple contraction. It is worth noting that Aerojet trades at 43x its book value and a slight discount to sales with a price/sales of 0.9.

Aerojet has a whole lot of debt too. Current debt/equity is 1900%. This is partially due to the fact that the company's equity is barely positive. A denominator under 1 results in giant numbers. However, the company's current ratio is 1.4 so not too bad. It also has $410m in cash which is about two thirds of the $663m in total debt.

One of the cons of operating in a hot sector is competition. Aerojet Rocketdyne is competing with Blue Origin and SPACEX. The CEOs of both competitors seem willing to operate at a loss and self finance their way to success. Intense competition puts pressure on Aerojet's already slim margins. Profit margin is just over 1% and operating margin is 5.5%.

Final Thoughts

Aerojet Rocketdyne may very well be a high reward opportunity. In my opinion, the risk is just too much. The valuation is way too high. The growth expectations are outlandish. The company is operating in a several hot sectors but they also face stiff competition. Although it has a lot of cash, Aerojet has a lot of debt. It is an uphill battle for this company should it wish to achieve liftoff.

