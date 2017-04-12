Bank Of America: A Golden Opportunity Is Never Offered Twice

In the following article, I make the case the stock offers one of the best total return opportunities in the market today.

The fact of the matter is the party has not even started for the bank. You will have to pry my shares from my cold dead hands.

Many believe Bank of America’s stock has run too far too fast. I beg to differ.

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) has been clawing its way back from the brink since the 2008 Great Recession crash. Bank of America has been on a long wild ride over the last several years. Prior to the 2008 housing debacle, the bank was delivering strong results. The stock price was $45 per share and paid a dividend of $0.64. The stock took a nose dive from $45 down to under $5 by the first quarter of 2009. Some say now is the time to sell based on the fact the stock has had such a significant run. I say the party has yet to start. In the following sections, I make my case.

Tremendous dividend growth opportunity

The company cut the dividend drastically down from $0.64 in the 3rd quarter of 2008 to $0.01 on a quarterly basis by the 1st quarter of 2009.

I expect future dividend increases to drive the share price higher as well. The first dividend increase was approved in 2014 and now stands at $0.30 on an annual basis.

This should provide an excellent opportunity for investors to experience capital gains and dividend growth simultaneously. What's more, the bank historically paid a dividend with a yield closer to 5%.

With the bank putting its legacy mortgage woes behind it and EPS expected to rise substantially in 2017 and beyond, Bank of America looks poised for substantial dividend growth going forward.

Trump says he may eliminate Dodd-Frank entirely

For the past 8 years, the U.S. banks have basically been under attack by Washington bureaucrats looking to extract their pound of flesh via the Dodd-Frank banking regulations. Trump just came out on Tuesday and stated he may eliminate the Dodd-Frank regulations entirely.

I submit with President Trump in office, the tide has turned. Trump's tax reforms and regulatory relief will provide the impetus for continued dividend and share price growth. The payout ratio currently stands at a meager 16.9%.

The combination of Trump's regulatory relief and the bank's earnings potential in a rising rate environment should allow for substantial capital appreciation as well. The stock is currently trading for nearly half its historical valuation level.

Price to tangible book ratio looks solid

Tangible book value is a highly conservative measure of shareholders' equity. This ratio excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. It is viewed as a measure of liquidation value. In more favorable times for banks, Bank of America traded for closer to two time tangible book value. The bank is now trading for 1.2 times tangible book value.

Even now the bank's peers are trading for 1.9 times tangible book. This implies approximately 60% upside potential in the stock based on current fundamentals. Furthermore, the three main items left on Trump's domestic agenda will be highly favorable to bank of America. Regulatory relief, a corporate tax cut, and an infrastructure stimulus package are near-term catalysts for the stock. A rising rate environment is the long-term catalyst.

Bank of America is well positioned to benefit from a rising rate environment. This allows the bank to earn even greater profits on the difference between the cost of funding and lending rates otherwise referred to as the net interest margin (NIM). Taking into consideration the size of Bank of America's balance sheet, a small shift in interest rates can have a big impact on the bank's bottom line.

The 10-2 yield curve has begun to flatten recently. Nevertheless, the spread is still substantially greater than it was just a few months ago. I expect the spread to increase as the Fed continues to raise rates. Nevertheless, there are always downside risks to any investment.

Downside Risks

- Auto credit issues

Cracks in auto credit have begun to surface. Some see this as the canary in the coal mine regarding the health of the U.S. economy.

- Rates are trending down

I believe this headwind is transitory. Nonetheless, this is not a positive for Bank of America at present. If the trend does not reverse, this could put a crimp in the bank's EPS.

- Macro risk

Current macroeconomic and geopolitical issues remain a concern. Trump seems ready to go to war. I guess his bark is not worse than his bite as many, including myself, have stated.

- U.S. housing

The US housing market needs to stay on track. The market is still booming and inventory levels remain inadequate. Yet, with rates on the rise, the house market could begin to cool off.

Conclusion

I am bullish on Bank of America in the long run. The bank's legal issues have come to an end. Blue sky lies ahead for shareholders in the form of dividend growth and capital appreciation. This makes the bank an excellent total return opportunity. Furthermore, the bank has shown numerous areas of improvement. The bank's improving fundamentals should allow Bank of America to increase the dividend significantly over the next year.

At this level, I believe the risk/reward equation still favors long trades. Nevertheless, I would still layer into any position as the market could see a significant selloff if some type of exogenous geopolitical event occurs. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours! Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

