Akers Biosciences' (AKER) CEO John Gormally on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)

Q4 2016 Results Conference Call

April 11, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Ben Simons - Corporate Communications

John Gormally - CEO

Ray Akers - Vice Chairman

Gary Rauch - VP, Finance

Analysts

Marc Robins - Catalyst Resources

Jules Augus - Aegis Capital

Jeff Kobylarz - Diamond Bridge Capital

Scott Billeadeau - Walrus Partners

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to Akers Biosciences Incorporated 2016 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

Now for opening remarks and introductions, I’ll turn it over to Mr. Ben Simons. Ben, please go ahead.

Ben Simons

Good morning everyone. Thank you very much for joining us. On the call today, we have John Gormally, the CEO of Akers Biosciences; Dr. Ray Akers, the Vice Chairman; and Gary Rauch, the VP of Finance. Now following the Safe Harbor statement John and Ray will provide an overview of progress in 2016 and then Gary will provide a summary of the financial results before we open up the lines for questions. Before we get underway, I’d like to very briefly ask everyone to take note of the Safe Harbor paragraph that appears at the end of the news release detailing the Company’s financial results which were published this morning.

This paragraph states that any forward-looking statements that the Company makes, speak only as of the date made, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as otherwise required by Federal Securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein or elsewhere to reflect any change in our expectations, with regard to any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

With that read, I would now like to hand over the call to Akers Bio’s CEO, John Gormally.

John Gormally

Thank you and good morning all for joining us. 2016 was a turnaround year for our firm. Global sales were approximately 3 million, which represented a 40% increase in total revenue and a 65% increase in product sales versus prior year. Our profitable growth performance which driven largely by an 85% sales increased of the Company’s flagship assay for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia or HIT. We successfully implemented our evidence-based outcome value proposition that supported our price position for these rapid manual point-of-care tests.

In parallel with growing revenues, the Company introduced the strategic and disciplined process to manage costs and accordingly will report reductions in all key areas of expense. This campaign resulted in a markedly reduced net loss of 3.3 million, down 65% versus the prior year, as we work towards the cash flow breakeven inflection point and overall company profitability. Before I provide a more detail view of operations, I’d like to turn the call over to Ray Akers, who co-founded the Company and invented most of the platform technologies on which our tests are based, in order to provide those that are new to Akers Bio with some background on our technologies.

Ray Akers

Thank you, John. The Company has developed several proprietary technology platforms that formed the basis for various rapid diagnostic and screening tests. Our goal is to increase the speed at which health information is delivered, either directly or by their caregiver. Our two most advanced technologies are antibody tests that look for biomarkers of a condition in a small drop of blood obtained from a finger-stick sample. For those they have looked for biomarkers of a medical or health condition present in a person’s exhaled breath. Akers Bio has proven through numerous studies that biomarkers given off in your breath have a very close correlation to those in your blood stream.

As most people would prefer to blow into a tube rather than have a blood draw, we believe this is a very valuable testing technology platform with multiple applications. Our most developed tests and the one that generated the majority of revenues in 2016 is a rapid antibody blood test for an allergy to the very widely used blood thinner heparin. We call this test the PIFA Heparin/PF4 Rapid Assay or PIFA Heparin for short. The condition it tests for is called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia or HIT and it is a life and limb threatening potential complication of heparin therapy.

Heparin is the most widely-used blood thinner in the world because it is inexpensive. However, the bad reaction known as HIT is occasionally seen in patients who are on heparin therapy post cardiac or orthopedic surgery. There are 4 million tests for HIT run in the U.S. alone every year, but the vast majority are performed the old-fashioned way, sending a blood sample off to a laboratory and waiting 24 to 72 hours, while the doctors are waiting for the results they usually take the patient off heparin and onto significantly more expensive drugs only to find out one to three days later that the patient is not suffering from HIT as is commonly the case.

Our test takes just 10 minutes. It’s FDA approved and highly accurate. It is also approved in the European Union and China. It is a very valuable rule out tool. The money you can save it typical U.S. hospital in a necessary alternative drug therapy costs and extended hospital stays is in the region of a $1 million per hospital per year.

All of the 4 million of reference laboratory tests each year could be replaced with our tests, with an average selling price between $100 to $125 per test to the hospital, the market is very large in the U.S. and of equal size in the rest of the world; and that is why we are very excited about the potential of this test. Even if we just converted a percentage of those 4 million pre-existing tests, it would be transformational for our company. John Gormally will elaborate on the growth strategy for this test shortly.

We have also developed or are in the process of developing other rapid blood tests based on the same proprietary technology platform as the heparin allergy test for other conditions including chlamydia. We completed a highly successful clinical trial during 2016 for this rapid chlamydia test, which saw an overall agreement between our test and the referenced laboratory blood testing method of 96%. We hope to commercialize a rapid chlamydia test later this year then the regulatory approvals and are very excited about its potential since chlamydia is the most prevalent sexually transmitted disease in the world.

As I mentioned just now, we have also developed proprietary and transformational ways to test the person’s health by analyzing their exhaled breath with our digital health and wellness platform. Our newest line of breathalyzers for the health and wellness industry also sync with the reading device and an app for using on your smartphone or tablet. With this breath analysis technology, we’ve developed a breath test for ketone levels associated with weight loss and the breath test for monitoring oxidative stress levels, which are good indicator of a person’s overall health well-begin. The clinical study undertaken in 2016 demonstrated a 99.5% correlation between our breath test for oxidative stress and the standard reference laboratory blood testing method.

Further down the road, we will also be looking to commercialize breath tests for biomarkers of diabetic ketoacidosis, asthma, COPD and lung cancer all of which are in development. In fact the clinical trial for the diabetic ketoacidosis breath test undertaken in 2016 showed a 92% agreement between our breath tests and the gold standard hospital blood testing method. These accuracy statistics really underpinned our belief that Akers Bio's technologies platforms will overtime replace older testing methods and our key areas of testing, all of which are very large potential markets.

I'll turn it back over to John Gormally now to talk about the commercial and operational developments in the period.

John Gormally

Thank you, Ray. Now, I’d like to give you a little bit more insight into our strategy for our flagship PIFA Heparin, again the test for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. Our PIFA Heparin test is currently sold into two markets, the U.S. and China. Sales in the U.S. are growing steadily via our strategic partner Typenex independent manufacturer reps, a number of heavyweight distributors including Cardinal Health and Thermo Fisher, and via our sales force. We are focused on commercialing our brand to an integrated delivery networks rather than just single hospitals.

We experienced the big win in December with the Greater New York Hospital Associations Group purchasing award. We'll call that GNYHA with whom we signed a three-year agreement to introduce our test across the network of over 300 member hospitals and health system. Traction is underway with these perspective end users and we continue to believe the relationship with GNYHA gives us a powerful level of access to their membership. Concurrently, we are developing other global business opportunities for our PIFA Heparin test specifically in Western Europe.

Yesterday, we announced our entry in Puerto Rico market where there are a significant number of hospitals for us to target with the support of our channel partners. The next significant market for the commercialization after the U.S. for our PIFA Heparin test remains China. We recorded a 0.5 million in sales for this test in China during 2016. The delay in obtaining product pricing approvals and key provinces unfortunately meant that we did not realize our projections in 2016, but we are very confident that we have the right partner and when pricing pools are obtained, we are well position to receive substantial incremental business from China.

I’d also like to note that we have signed a distribution deal with our rapid over-the-counter test for cholesterol to be sold under the very popular first check brand, which can be found in the shelves of major retailers including CVS, Rite Aid, Target, Kmart and many others. This resulted in an initial order and we should see this play a part in the revenue mix for the current year and beyond. We are also pleased with the commercialization progress of our BreathScan OxiChek, which is our test for oxidative stress which works with the BreathScan Lync and the new Bluetooth-enabled reading device that we have developed to enable users to monitor oxidative stress via mobile device.

We are targeting the large anti-aging functional and integrated health and wellness treatment practitioner market in the U.S. We have a number of marketing initiatives plan throughout this year to drive sales of this product including major trade conventions and a national television campaign. While it only accounted for a large amount of sales in 2016, we believe this product will make more of an impact this year as awareness grows.

Now, I would like to turn over to Gary Rauch, VP of Finance to give an overview of the 2016 financial performance.

Gary Rauch

Thank you, John. Total revenue was up 40% to $3 million in 2016. This was driven by the PIFA Heparin test sales which accounted for just over 2.5 million of that figure. Our gross profit margin is up significantly on last year to 63%, up from 55% in 2015 and we expect to to stay in this zone throughout 2017. While revenues are going up, expenses have been going down. This is the result of rigorous cost management, which will continue going forward. In particular, we reduced general and administrative expenses by 25%, cutting them down to $3 million, a result of reductions in G&A areas, including professional services and stock market related expense.

We reduced the sales and marketing expenses by 16% to 2.1 million as we reshaped the sales team to suit the strategy to go after large customers, which require fewer but more senior personnel. We also shrank R&D costs by 15% to 1.2 million, while still managing the carryout some major clinical trials and studies the year in support of the chlamydia, OxiChek, and diabetic ketoacidosis tests in development. It’s also notable that we reversed bad debt of approximately 1.3 million in the year as a result of our settlement with a former distributor in exchange for inventory and prepared royalty. These factors all contributed to a much reduced net loss of 3.3 million, down 65% on prior year.

The final metric I’d like to address is cash and marketable securities. By December 31st, we had depleted quite significantly to around $123,000, largely as a result of the delay and the majority of the $2.5 million PIFA Heparin order from China, while certain provincial pricing approvals are being attained. However, I’m pleased to say this cash and marketable security position has been addressed through the raising of 3.7 million in net proceeds in two offerings one in January and one in March, resulting in a more comfortable cash and marketable securities position as of last week of approximately 2.3 million. With growing revenues and reducing expenses base, we expect that this will reach a cash flow breakeven inflection point during the course of 2017.

I’d now like to hand the call back over to John for some closing remarks before we invite questions.

John Gormally

Thank you, Gary. Now, I hope that provides a good overview of our 2016 performance and achievements and more importantly our path forward. Looking ahead, our strategic plan anticipates further profitable growth and our flagship PIFA Heparin product line. I expect to see increased sales of our rapid Tri-Cholesterol test and enhanced sales from our next generation of app-connected wellness products. In addition subject to regulatory approvals, we aim to launch into the market the first rapid blood test for chlamydia and a breath test for nutritional ketosis. Certainly, there is a lot to be excited about and we would be pleased now to take any questions that you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We’ll take our first question today from Marc Robins, Catalyst Resources.

Marc Robins

Congratulations. You have accomplished quite a bit this last year and should all be very proud for what you've been doing. Going into 2017, is it likely you think the some huge declines in as respected with your thoughts or are we probably pretty much where you plan on being going forward?

John Gormally

Could you repeat it

Marc Robins

I apologize for being on a cell phone. Let’s try one more time. Regarding your costs, you’ve done a tremendous job last year reducing costs. Would we -- should we expect some more decline in absolute terms?

Gary Rauch

I would, I’m going to answer that any affirmative, we have done a good job of evaluating expenses and doing analysis prior to working with this type of expense professional services, stock market fees that are related to various listing activities with the change over in the sales and marketing team from working with, trying to sell individual hospitals to now trying to concentrate on large facilities reducing travel expenses. So, we expect to see the decline in overall expenses to continue decline, we hesitant to say what kind of percentage we're looking at but definitely less than last year.

John Gormally

Yes, if I could chime in here and this is John Gormally. There is an inflection point -- a tipping point when you may cost reduction at a point that it comprises top line growth. We monitor that very closely here at Akers Bio, and we continue to make sure that is a primary focus throughout course of the year.

Marc Robins

Well, the two new tests, the chlamydia test and then I guess I think it’s an oxidative stress test, do you -- can you give any kind of guidance as to when you might expect those to be introduced, like first half or second half that kind of a thing?

Ray Akers

Marc, this is Ray. The oxidative stress test is already on the market. We introduced at last year and John and his commercial team have put together a marketing strategy, a marketing plan forward and that’s in full swing right now. We fully expect chlamydia will be on the market in the U.S., early in the third quarter of this year.

Marc Robins

Third quarter, okay. Ray, thank you very much. Help me, because it’s kind of like watching a ping-pong match, but with more than one ping-pong. The PIFA test is going and going well would you review the other tests that you have on the market just very quickly for me?

Ray Akers

Certainly, so the tests that are in the market are the two versions of the PIFA Heparin tests. The classic device and then the stat point of care device. We also have the test for oxidative stress, OxiChek is on the market.

Marc Robins

OxiChek. Okay.

Ray Akers

Okay. Our test for cholesterol, our own brand is called the Tri-Cholesterol, but the brand for Alere is First Check and that will be shipping this quarter. We also have our BreathScan alcohol products on the market at several different cut-off levels.

Marc Robins

Very good. I’ll get back in the queue. Thanks very much.

John Gormally

Thanks very much Marc.

Operator

We’ll take our next question from Jules Augus with Aegis Capital.

Jules Augus

Very nice call this morning and very optimistic. Question, you're expected to show substantial growth in your revenues this year. Are you going to be in need of anymore a financing for this year?

John Gormally

Thanks, Jules. This is John Gormally. We’re not anticipating that, but to be perfectly candid from time-to-time based on market conditions, if an opportunity were to present itself to us where it would make sense for us to bolster our balance sheet and promote the launch of these exciting products that we have shared this morning, we will bring that under advisement and it would be a Board decision from there.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll go next to Jeff Kobylarz with Diamond Bridge Capital.

Jeff Kobylarz

Congrats on all you have accomplished so far. I'm just curious about a couple things. Can you elaborate a bit about chlamydia? You expect that to be on the market early in third quarter, so the FDA 510(k) approval is going to come the second quarter then?

Ray Akers

We think that 510(k) will be cleared early in the third quarter and the John and his team will put together to the marketing plan right now.

Jeff Kobylarz

Okay. So, the dialogue -- you are in dialogue right now with the FDA over whatever final hurdle required?

Ray Akers

Well, we’re in dialogue. I can’t tell you, if they are final.

Jeff Kobylarz

Okay. And curious about the Puerto Rico situation, I believe Puerto Rico is part of the GNYHA network and…

John Gormally

Yes. This is John Gormally there Jeff. Yes, GNYHA has approximately 29 hospitals on Puerto Rico. There are about -- there is greater than 65, don’t hold me to that exact number of hospitals, but we opened it up to the entire provider segment. And we have secured a contract with our strategic partner and we have already hired an independent manufacturer rep to cover exclusively Puerto Rico, tremendous opportunity for us in the short and long term here in the Akers Bio.

Jeff Kobylarz

Right, I was curious why those hospitals. The 29 that are part of the GNYHA; I didn't know if they had to wait for whatever trials that are being done by GNYHA…

John Gormally

Great, great, great question.

Jeff Kobylarz

And just how they -- are jumping ahead or what? Can you talk about also the trials that are at the GNYHA hospitals? How far along they are and when you expect those to be completed?

John Gormally

Yes. When we signed the agreement back in December, we were working on a two-part strategy and the first part of the strategy was that they would identify -- GNYHA would identify two member institutions to do a clinical evaluation and also an economic benefit, a cost benefit analysis for us. But shortly after that in business meetings with GNYHA in the early part of January, they came to the collective decision to forgo that path and they said just release it, we’re confident in the information that we got back from five institutions that we’re using. The PIFA Heparin brand and that encourage them to bypass that and we that as a great opportunity for the organization to, as we call it internally here, release the hounds.

And so we have gone after the 300 membership very aggressively, very strategically and with cost in mind. We already have engagements underway as we speak with seven to nine systems under the GNYHA umbrella that are at various stages of progression toward conversion. And so that is monitored here very closely at our headquarters down in Thorofare, New Jersey, and we’re excited about the promise of our engagement with GNYHA, which is our primary focus for heparin in the United States today.

Jeff Kobylarz

Okay, that’s good news. So these seven to nine groups within GNYHA, does that make up -- how much of that, of the 300 hospitals does that make up?

John Gormally

Just about a third, just north of a third.

Jeff Kobylarz

Got it, good. And when I back into the numbers for the income statement, the gross margin for the fourth quarter dropped to 44%. What was the reason? Every other quarter it was over 60%. What was the reason why the fourth quarter had the dip in gross margin?

John Gormally

We went through and did a significant amount of inventory clean-up during the fourth quarter, so it resulted in a hit to cost of goods.

Jeff Kobylarz

Okay. So it’s just the one time?

John Gormally

Yes, it shouldn’t be an ongoing, recurring situation. We have always tried to strive towards that 65% to 70% range and I see no reason why we won’t be in that range this year.

Jeff Kobylarz

Great. Okay, thanks. Did you say the First Check order was shipped in the second quarter?

John Gormally

No, no. We have the PO for the First Check order and we are in the process of shipping that and that will happen in the second quarter. So that will not be reflected in our 1Q numbers.

Jeff Kobylarz

Right, okay. And then just lastly, what is the share count outstanding today?

Gary Rauch

I can’t tell you right off the top of my head, but it’s in the neighborhood of 8,850,000 shares, that’s pretty close.

John Gormally

That’s pretty close Gary.

Operator

We’ll take our next question from Scott Billeadeau with Walrus Partners.

Scott Billeadeau

Morning. Hi guys. I am wondering, you went through some numbers, G&A was 3 million, sales and marketing 2.1 million, R&D 1.2 million. I come up with a math of a little over 6 million. Are those numbers that we should use for this year? I’m just trying to figure out getting into breakeven you would, with 63% gross margins you need, my math puts me at about a $10 million run rate to get there or is there some G&A and sales and marketing costs coming down yet? Maybe if you could just walk through that that would be great.

Gary Rauch

There is still some G&A -- actually, there is some across the Board costs that are still going to be coming down.

Scott Billeadeau

Okay.

Gary Rauch

We look to target our cash, our weekly burn rate on the cash flow between $80,000 and $82,500 a week, so our breakeven is right around 6.2 right in that neighborhood.

Scott Billeadeau

Okay. And then, could you talk just a little bit on the China situation? What needs to happen and what visibility, if any, do you have on getting the pricing approvals and so forth?

Ray Akers

Sure, Scott this is Ray.

Scott Billeadeau

Okay.

Ray Akers

There is a -- the situation is a bit out of control. There are two things that are playing here. The first is that NovoTek needs pricing approval, which is very similar to our insurance reimbursements here, and they are working diligently in a number of provinces is to get that. They do have 90 large hospital customers in the waiting, so as soon as they get approval, they have a lot of pent-up demand, and we also have signed up a number of key opinion leaders. So, they ready to go with a big splash once these approvals happen. We internally, we steeply discounted the sales into China this year because it is out of our control. So, we look at this as a great potential upside for the Company.

Scott Billeadeau

Okay. And then another just quick question on the chlamydia tests you expect sometime in the third quarter. In terms of marketing, what is the game plan there? Are you looking to partner with someone, even a current partner? What’s your plan there, if there’s anything you can disclose at this time?

Ray Akers

Yes, you know we see this test and I’m going to have to be a little cryptic here and be generic in my response. We see this test is having a very strong niche in many clinics or the indigent patient population in the United States today specifically that’s going to be the first targeted market. And what I need by that today when the uninsured going to these many clinics like a Planned Parenthood, you see that is an example. And they’re tested using a blood test or a cervical swab that are put, which they would farm-out to a national or regional reference laboratory. 70% based on our marketing intelligence suggests that they don’t return for the follow-up tests and the medical episode isn’t finalized. And when that happens, there is no reimbursement.

Our test is a simple blood test that’s done right at the patient collection site, gets results within five minutes, and if they positive for chlamydia and it’s specific for the assay Chlamydia. The pharmaceutical mediation would take place and this would turn into a revenue stream, if you will for that institution that provider. So, that is the targeted market one of the ones that we are looking at reported it 4.5 million tests. Our test is going to come on the market about $9.50 of test, generally speaking reimbursement is 22. So, the financial argument is compelling. We can do the quick math on that at $9.5 of test to see why we are so excited about that test.

GaryRauch

Thank you so much. This is Gary, again. We did a quick look upon the outstanding share count. We are standing right now at 8,853,745 outstanding shares.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll go next Satiyan Shah, a Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

I think the previous caller is basically answered some of my questions. But I had one additional question regarding the breath alcohol to test, and is there any reason we may expect revenue to -- might see some revenue potentially with what's going on in France and what's sort of your view there?

Ray Akers

Yes. Well, this is Ray, Satiyan. The law is still in the books in the France, but the government hasn’t enforced it. So, there is a reality is that none of us that we’re competing for business there really have much in terms of prospect going forward. However, we are revitalizing our breath alcohol franchise currently and have a number of international distributors that are selling into various markets of industrial safety. And in addition, here in the U.S. we plan on entering the transportation industry, we’re 20 million transportation markets are tested randomly throughout the year under department transportation licensing our regulations. So, I think that as we enter the second half of this year, you'll see more in terms of contribution for the alcohol its overall revenue.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay. And then just a generic question, I know this is going to be difficult to answer given sort of the current confusion in Congress and the government with another potential healthcare law. Is that going to any way, shape, or form significantly change the way you potentially go out in market in terms of insurance reimbursement and was not or is it just too difficult to tell without any legislation early out there?

Ray Akers

Well, it is a little difficult to tell because Congress doesn't even know what they want to do, but there are two things that should be considered when answering your question. The first one is that our Heparin test which is 85% of revenues approximately is not tied to insurance. This heparin-induced thrombocytopenia is hospital acquired and therefore is not reimbursable. And our test is means of for our hospital to reduce those costs. So, that’s completely insurance independent.

Secondly, the Trump administration is greatly aiding us with the chlamydia test because in defunding clinics such as Planned Parenthood and other city health clinics, they need to make up their shortfall. People go these clinics are not going to go away and they need to be taken care of. So, they'll be looking for other ways to increase their income, and we believe, through detailed discussions, that performing test such as ours which allows them to get reimbursed will be a significant source of income for them. So, we’re actually pretty bullish about the current situation.

Operator

Gentlemen, at this time there are no other questions in queue.

John Gormally

Well, thank you very much and we look forward to speaking with you in the very near term as we advance our positions here at Akers Bio.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This does conclude today’s conference. You may now disconnect.

