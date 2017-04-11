Sri Trang Agro-Industry: World's Largest Natural Rubber Company To Rebound Steadily From Steep Derivative Hedging Losses

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited (OTC:SJLUF) (OTC:SLJUY) is the world's largest fully integrated natural rubber company headquartered in Thailand. It has a primary listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with ticker symbol STA and a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange with ticker symbol NC2. The company's market share has reached 12% of global natural rubber consumption by the end of 2016 (2007: 7%).

While the most visible part of its business is the upstream rubber cultivation with approximately 8,000 hectares of rubber plantations that are located all over Thailand, the company actually has operations in every segment of the natural rubber industry, from rubber plantations and rubber processing to the manufacture of medical examination gloves. In fact, the core of Sri Trang Agro's operations is not in plantations but natural rubber processing, which the company categorizes as the midstream sector and accounts for about 90% of the group's revenues from sales of goods and services in 2016. The company produces a wide range of natural rubber products, from Technically Specified Rubber (TSR) and Ribbed Smoked Sheets (RSS) to Concentrated Latex.

TSR is one of the key raw material used in the manufacture of automotive tires. RSS is another key raw material in tires, though it also is used in the manufacturing of automotive parts, pipes, shoes, and other end-products. Concentrated latex is the raw material for the manufacture of examination gloves, condoms, elastic products, and adhesives. The company has 35 production facilities that are spread across Thailand (31), Indonesia (3) and Myanmar (1). Together, the facilities have a combined production capacity of 2.372 million tons per year. The company's trade and distribution centers are sited in six key markets in the world - U.S., China, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore.

In the downstream segment, its subsidiary Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is Thailand's largest and the world's top five manufacturer of medical examination gloves. The subsidiary manufactures both latex and nitrile examination gloves, with a production capacity of 14 billion pieces per year. Sri Trang Agro has committed to continue devoting resources in the downstream segment such as the examination glove operations, high-pressure hydraulic hoses, and high-quality escalator handrails. The management has stated its intention to seek out growth opportunities that will further propel the company's leadership position upwards in the category.

Sri Trang Agro also established some support subsidiaries. Starlight Express Transport was set up to provide transportation and logistical services in Thailand and also to handle the shipping procedures and necessary documentation, predominantly for the company itself. Another subsidiary, Anvar Parawood, produces rubberwood, among other types of wood, for assembly into pallets slated for internal use within the parent Sri Trang Group. Premier System Engineering is the maintenance servicing arm for all the machinery and equipment belonging to the Sri Trang Group's production facilities. It also conducts research and development activities which comprise devising new technologies and product customization in accordance to customer specifications.

Review of 2016 Results and Operations

The natural rubber prices continued their downward trajectory from the previous years, dropping to the lowest level in a decade at the start of 2016. However, the market sentiment shifted to optimistic when a severe drought and excessive rainfall in the key rubber producing areas in the region started to significantly disrupt rubber production. Concurrently, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia jointly announced the imposition of an export quota effective in the March-August 2016 period. The reduced supply coupled with the quota led to positive price adjustments during the year. In a study published by the International Rubber Study Group (IRSG) in December 2016, the global demand for natural rubber in 2016 rose 3.0% YoY, similar to the growth rate of the tire industry which accounts for approximately 70% of the total natural rubber demand. Meanwhile, the global natural rubber supply growth was only half that of demand at 1.4%. The lagging supply growth reported is consistent with the impact from the earlier mentioned weather events and the shift away of rubber planting to other more profitable crops after an extended period of low natural rubber prices.

In the last quarter of the year, the rubber market received another leg up following boosted sentiment with anticipated infrastructure spending drummed up by the election win of President Trump. Prices rocketed up as much as 60% in the final quarter alone. As a result of the positive news flow, for the first time since 2011, natural rubber prices ended the year at a higher level than the previous one.

Unfortunately for Sri Trang Agro, instead of profiting from the uptrend in rubber prices, it suffered terribly from hedging with rubber derivative financial instruments. The management attributed the steep losses to the high volatility of natural rubber prices, which made getting the direction right extremely challenging. There was no breakdown on the specific loss from hedging, but the "Other net losses" was THB985 million, overshadowing the "Operating loss" at THB804 million. As natural rubber is traded mainly in US dollars, it is not surprising that 75% of the company's revenue are denominated in US dollars. The company made "Gains on exchange rate" of THB214 million in 2015 when the USD strengthened considerably against the Thai baht. In 2016, the exchange rate was averagely flatlined and such gains plunged 97%. Net of exchange rate gains and "other gains/losses", the operating profit in 2016 would have been THB175 million, compared with a loss of THB5.9 million for 2015. This better represents the underlying improvement in operations. For instance, "Selling and administrative expenses" (SG&A) rose a lower 46.4% compared to "Gross profit" at 53.7%.

Revenue-wise, the 26% year-on-year increase was supported by a 33% growth in sales volume. The majority of its rubber plantations are located in the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand which meant that the company was less affected than the others by the flood in the southern areas of Thailand which occurred in early 2016. TSR products formed the majority of the business, with RSS products a far second. The ratio of segment revenue was generally similar to the previous year.

(Source: Chart by author, data from Annual Report 2016)

Operations-wise, in 2016, Sri Trang Agro successfully implemented "production standardization" across all its production facilities. The implication is that customers would be assured that all of the company's products would have undergone the same production processes and conform to the same international standards, regardless of the facility where they are sourced. For Sri Trang Agro, the strategic imperative of this achievement is that the supply chain team can reallocate the output in accordance with supply-demand fluctuations without the fear of customer rejection. This is especially important for companies like Sri Trang Agro due to the unpredictable and sometimes the weather could turn disastrous and wreak severe havoc on the plantations. For instance, the severe drought followed by excessive rainfall culminating in flooding in the southern part of Thailand negatively impacted rubber production last year. Severe flooding is not a new phenomenon brought about by climate change but a common occurrence for 12 provinces in south Thailand in the past three decades, according to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC).

Industry and Company Prospects

Natural Rubber Demand and Supply Trend in 2017

For 2017, IRSG projected a 2.9% YoY increase in global natural rubber demand to 12,872 kilotons. China, the world's largest consumer of natural rubber, is expected to remain the main growth driver (+3.7%). With regards to supply, while the weather conditions in Thailand is forecasted to remain unfavorable, production in other countries are expected to increase (e.g. China +12.7%, India +7.8%), resulting in a YoY growth in natural rubber at the rate of 3.8% to 12,917 kilotons in 2017, according to IRSG. Based on the supply and demand numbers from IRSG, the supply surplus in 2017 is anticipated to be around 45 kilotons, which is close to the equilibrium point. On the other hand, Rubber Asia, a publication recognized as Asia's premier and largest selling Rubber Magazine, has a brighter view on the balance. It anticipates a supply deficit of 220 kilotons with demand growth surpassing supply increase. Another industry association concurs with its forecast. The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) expects a global supply shortfall of 350 kilotons, supported by a bullish update from International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook in October which forecasted the global economy to grow at a rate of 3.4% in 2017, faster than the 3.1% growth rate in the past year.

The prolonged period of low natural rubber prices has induced rubber farmers to switch to other more profitable crops, delay planting/re-planting activities and reduce the tapping frequency. Nevertheless, given the long maturity period, the crop of trees planted seven years ago will only be available for rubber tapping from April this year, ensuring supply growth. However, from 2017 onwards, the growth in natural rubber supply from new trees is expected to bear the brunt of much-reduced planting activities since 2011, when prices started to decline substantially. The subsequent supply tightness would provide support to the natural rubber price in 2018 and the next few years.

Competition

The main competitors of Sri Trang Agro which are based in Thailand are Von Bundit Company Limited, Southland Group, and Thai Hua Rubber Public Company Limited. Those which are based in other countries include the Kirana Group, Halcyon Agri Corporation, and China Hainan Rubber Industry Group. Chinese state-owned chemicals company Sinochem International initiated a deal with Halcyon Agri Corp. listed in Singapore to merge rubber assets and the transaction was completed on July 15, 2016. Halcyon is the world's second largest natural rubber supplier, though based on the production capacity, it is far behind Sri Trang Agro.

Sri Trang Agro achieved a record high in sales volume of 1.49 million tons in 2016 while the production capacity expanded 76% from 1.3 million tons per year in 2011 to 2.4 million tons per year in 2016. The company plans to keep expanding the production capacity to support its target of reaching a market share of 20% of global natural consumption.

Demand for Rubber

Despite persistent fears of overheating in the Chinese economy and bubble formation in the Chinese property market, home sales continued to be healthy. In fact, the value of new homes sold surged 23% to RMB912 billion in January and February compared with the corresponding first two months of 2016. The strong sales momentum continued from a 17% increase in December. The rising sales came amid the imposition of several government restrictions aimed at curbing speculations. The positive trend highlights the point that western media and analysts have been missing, or intentionally failed to acknowledge in their quest to create sensational headlines or other reasons - the need for Chinese to invest their money to at least match the inflation rate which is projected to rise steadily from 1.44% in 2015 to 3% in 2020 and for those who can afford it, to buy in advance one or more housing for their male children to ensure their future prospect of snagging a wife. After all, housing has traditionally been regarded as an integral part of the notion of family. Investment in "hard asset" houses is considered to be safer compared to stocks and other financial instruments that are rather intangible. The Chinese government is well cognizant of this fact and has continually strived to satisfy housing needs. For instance, the Beijing municipal government announced today that it planned to construct up to 1.5 million housing units from 2017 to 2021.

In addition to the support from the private investments, government-led projects continued to be significant. For instance, just a few days ago, Chinese authorities announced the formation of a special economic zone in North China named Xiongan New Area, just 62 miles south of Beijing. The official government mouthpiece, the Xinhua News Agency, described the announcement as "a great millennial plan" and drew parallels with two other monumental projects - Shenzhen Special Economic Zone in 1980 and the Shanghai Pudong New Area in 1993. The selected area is largely undeveloped and this meant major investment would have to be poured in to materialize the project aims. Therefore, with the construction sector expected to remain healthy, demand for rubber products such as into expansion joints, fire-proof insulation, electrical insulation, window seals, escalator handrails, etc., would corresponding be strong.

Within and outside China, the Belt and Road Initiative aimed at boosting trade and regional cooperation along an ancient land route and sea route between Asia and Europe launched by the Chinese government in 2013 is expected to benefit several under-developed countries. The large-scale infrastructure building projects that spurred the rapid economic growth in China would now be replicated somewhat to other countries, particularly in the areas of transportation and port facilities. The increased use of rubber in construction, as well as the associated higher consumption from stronger economic growth in the beneficiary countries, augur well for rubber demand.

Automotive production is forecast to increase from 91.4 million light vehicles in 2016 to more than 100 million in 2020 with an annual growth rate of 2.9%. This inevitably translates into rubber demand for tires. In addition, the cumulatively higher number of vehicles on the road over the years would eventually result in higher demand for replacement tires, which is about 70% of the total tire demand. The number of tires being produced is projected to increase by more than 300 million units.

Price Delta between Natural and Synthetic Rubbers

After being priced as high as $1,000 per metric ton above the spot synthetic butadiene rubber price (mainstream grade SBR 1502 - CFR China) in early 2013 and staying generally above it, the natural rubber prices became lower from late 2016 and are forecasted to remain lower at least for another two years. On average, the natural rubber price based on TSR20 Spot US is projected to be around $500 per metric ton below the SBR 1502 CFR China price on average in 2018. The enhanced competitiveness in natural rubber prices would ensure its demand for the next couple of years. The anticipated rising average prices of crude oil could result in costlier synthetic rubber products and make natural rubber more attractive. Forecasts from various banks (see chart from Reuters below) show the Brent price to be above $50/bbl even at the low end of the range for the next two years, and a target as high as $68/bbl for 2019.

(Source: Reuters, compiled by IRPC)

Valuation and Price Target

Sri Trang Agro-Industry has fallen 34% from the peak price of THB28 achieved on January 27, 2017, to THB18.60 as of writing (April 11, 2017). It, however, remained 71% higher than the 52-week low (April 2016) which occurred when the natural rubber prices were on the cusp of recovering from the lowest level in a decade at the start of 2016. The current market capitalization is THB23.81 billion (US$0.69 billion). It has a dividend yield of 2.15% and a Price to NAV at 1.20. The Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio is not meaningful due to the negative net profit recorded in 2016. As seen from the five-year chart below, the share price rose in a short span to THB28 after softening gradually since 2013. The price appreciation occurred with high transaction volume unseen in the past few years, a clear indication of strong interest in the counter. Halcyon Agri Corporation Ltd. (SGX:5VJ), the second largest natural rubber player, has a P/E of 19.3 and a market capitalization that is higher than Sri Trang Agro at $0.74 billion.

(Source: Google Finance)

As of 31 December 2016, the company had THB2.9 billion of unrecognized/unrealized surplus from inventory revaluation which increased from THB0.15 billion at the end of the previous year. While rubber prices have corrected since the peak achieved in February, prices remain at a three-year high. As mentioned earlier, natural rubber prices are expected to remain elevated on supply deficit supported by firm synthetic butadiene rubber prices which in turn are lifted by the rising crude oil price trend. Conservatively taking half of the THB2.9 billion inventory revaluation and assuming the same gross profit (which is again conservative given the brighter prospects and higher average prices) as well as assuming the derivative hedging losses do not repeat this year, the net profit for 2017 is estimated at THB1.66 billion, or an EPS of THB1.30 (1.28 billion outstanding shares). Using the same P/E (19.3) as its nearest competitor, Halcyon Agri, the price of Sri Trang Agro-Industry would come up to be ~THB25 per share, representing a 34% upside from the last closing price. Arguably, Sri Trang Agro being the industry leader should be accorded a higher P/E, but to be conservative, the P/E of the next largest player is used in deriving the price target. The SG&A growth lagging Gross Profit growth in 2016 is another strong positive that if repeated for 2017, would result in a larger growth in net profit and consequently the EPS and share price.

Natural Rubber Price at the Shanghai Futures Exchange

(Source: Quandl)

Looking at technical indicators, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.6 and the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is at -29.6 on a one-year basis. When the share price hit the 52-week high on January 27, 2017, the RSI and CCI were at 87 and 235, respectively. Thus, the share price has certainly come off overbought levels. Those who wish to understand more about RSI and CCI can refer to here and here.

(Source: Google Finance)

Major Risk Factors

Shortfall in Rubber Demand

Much of the anticipated growth hinges on the prospect of continued investments in infrastructure and buildings, as well as healthy growth in automotive as illustrated earlier. In the event that the projected investments or growth rate did not materialize, the demand for natural rubber would correspondingly fall short of expectations. However, such bearish outcome would affect many other products and companies. Nevertheless, for the nimble trader, tracking the automotive production trend, property construction, and infrastructure spending news flow might prove useful as the share price of Sri Trang Agro might respond accordingly when the market turns sentiment-driven in the absence of company announcements.

Price Speculation

There are several commodity future exchanges where natural rubber and certain natural rubber derivatives sold by the company are traded. This increases the susceptibility of such products to price speculation resulting in volatility that could cause losses for the company in its financial hedging instruments.

Government Intervention

Policies enacted from time to time by the governments of natural rubber producing countries such as Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia to support the natural rubber industry in their respective countries through curtailment of the output of rubber companies could boost prices but reduce the revenue of suppliers. For instance, the Indonesian government imposed export quotas in 2009 in response to the steep price decline in natural rubber. The operating rate of rubber producers suffered as the small domestic market demand cannot absorb the excess quantity that would have been exported if not for the quota. In Thailand, the provision of loans by the government in 2012 to the state-run Rubber Estate Organisation and cooperatives to purchase rubber from farmers at prices above market prices heightened raw material costs for rubber processing which crimped the margins for Sri Trang Agro. The government repeated similar measures in 2014 for ribbed smoked sheet rubbers and its resolve in managing markets was also seen in its occasional intervention in its rice market in the past few years. Finally, as mentioned earlier, there were even joint interventions among the regional governments of Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia where for March-August 2016, it was agreed to curtail rubber exports by 615 kilotons. The last time such measure happened was October 2012 to March 2013 where a smaller 300 kilotons of natural rubber export volume was involved. The numerous historical precedents point to the high probability that such government intervention could happen again in the future. Nonetheless, it is expected that Sri Trang Agro should be able to better cope with any of the moves than its competitors given its diversified sources (plantations in Thailand, Indonesia, and Myanmar). Furthermore, it is fully integrated. It might face higher costs in one area but better end-product pricing could mitigate the impact.

Threat of Substitution by Synthetic Rubber

Synthetic rubbers have been available in the market for decades, and obviously in some areas, these have served as substitutes for natural rubber. Substitution becomes acuter when the price delta between natural rubber and the synthetic alternative widens. Synthetic rubbers have also been preferred by some as it is man-made while natural rubber production is subject to the vagaries of the weather. In the event that synthetic rubbers become more preferred resulting in lower demand for natural rubbers, it would certainly result in an adverse effect on Sri Trang Agro's businesses. Nevertheless, as elaborated in the section on Prospects, the price of natural rubber is forecast to be lower than that of synthetic rubber in the next few years in line with the supply/demand dynamics of both as well as the rising crude oil price trend. This meant that natural rubber is not at a significant threat of further substitution from synthetic rubber.

Forex Risks

As the trading of Sri Trang Agro-Industry on its primary listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand has higher liquidity, interested investors are recommended to go for the shares in Thai baht. The baht is now at a level off the peak weakness experienced during the 2008 Financial Crisis as well as in 2015 where the currency suffered from a confluence of factors. In 2015, there were fears that Thai exports will be softer in the third quarter impacted by the lackluster global demand. At the same time, rising expectations of an interest rate hike in the U.S. led to further clamoring of the dollar while the interest rate in Thailand was heading the other way - down. The macro-environment in Thailand then was gloomy as the military coup d'état that occurred on May 22, 2014, was still rather fresh and negatively affecting both consumer and investor sentiment.

The situation has since improved significantly. The Thai baht has strengthened in line with the country's economic fundamentals. There have also been inflows from foreign funds after the realization that the Federal Reserve rate hikes would be at a much slower pace than anticipated in late 2015. It is unlikely that conditions would worsen to warrant a plunge in the baht. In the event that it does happen, the downside is limited to less than 6%, as even at the most bearish in 2008 and 2015, the baht did not breach 36.50 to the dollar.

On the other hand, the baht could recover to 29 to the dollar experienced in 2013, a 16% upside. At that time, investors were attracted to Thailand's political stability and government policies expected to boost consumption such as a minimum wage increase as well as corporate and personal income tax cuts. A bill enabling the government to borrow 2 trillion baht for long-term infrastructure projects was approved by the Thai cabinet in March that year. The positivity in Thailand had emerging market investor Mark Mobius investing more than 25% of his $18 billion Templeton Asian Growth fund, the biggest in the region, in the country. Fast forward to the present, confidence in the Thai economy could be further boosted post-election which is slated for late 2018 after Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn ratified a military-backed constitution on April 6, 2017. Strategists are of the view that political risk seems minimal now. The new constitution provides for a controlling stake for the military in any future governments, similar to the arrangement in Myanmar. As such, major policy shifts are not expected even with the incoming civilian government in place. The improved political stability would further boost investor confidence and the consequent inflows would strengthen the baht. Thus, for those who paid for the shares in baht, there is potential for forex gains on top of the dividends and capital appreciation.

US Dollar to Thai Baht Exchange Rate data by YCharts

Sri Trang Agro-Industry has about 75% of its revenue in US dollar while it reports in Thai baht. If the rhetoric by President Trump regarding the US dollar being too strong results in the strengthening of Thai baht, the reported revenue in Thai baht would shrink correspondingly. If you have bought the shares denominated in Thai baht, there appears to be less of a concern given the natural hedge - lower reported revenue could result in weaker share price but upon the sale of the shares, you would get more in US dollar. Furthermore, the company has already in place internal forex hedging. As such, the anticipated devaluation of US dollar against other currencies would be in fact be favorable to investors holding the shares priced in Thai baht.

Conclusion

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited is the world's largest fully integrated natural rubber company. The company had been at the mercy of a very volatile rubber price and unfavorable weather. However, business prospects are improving steadily and the macro environment is also turning more favorable. Incorporating certain assumptions and taking the P/E of its closest peer, I calculated the estimated EPS for FY2017 and derived an upside of 34% to the current share price in a one-year time frame. This means a share price target of THB25. I have detailed why this target is derived from a conservative projection of the EPS in the Price Target section of this article. Interested investors should start to accumulate now with the correction in the share price in line with the decline in natural rubber prices. Natural rubber prices are likely to be higher on a yearly average in 2017 compared to 2016, as long as the crude oil price uptrend remains intact and the global economy grows as per projections by the IMF. As such, the softness in the share price is expected to be temporary. The share could resume its climb towards the target price after the bout of profit taking is over and the natural rubber prices stabilize.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. My articles revolve around a subject or angle that I feel might have been overlooked.

