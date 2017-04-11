PepsiCo Is A Great Dividend Pick

I will show why I believe that PepsiCo will grow its top line and dividends considerably in the coming years.

Last month I wrote an article about PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), a stock that long-term investors can't get enough of it seems. But while PepsiCo's shares have been putting on a tremendous performance for years, does the stock still provide the desired value and dividend growth? I will show why I believe that long-term investors would still be making the right choice if they would invest their money in PepsiCo.

Creating growth

As can be seen below, PepsiCo has seen its revenue growth stagnate over the past few years and even saw a small decline.

But PepsiCo's management has worked on spurring future growth and it finally looks like the turning point could be close. In my previous article the reasons stated for a good chance of a short-term return to growth were mostly a shift to healthier products:

The company has a wide variety of food and beverages brands and keeps diversifying these. In order to make their existing products healthier and to bring more healthier food and beverages on the market, the company spends a significant amount on R&D. Since 2011 this amount has grown approximately 45%. Over the past five years the company has spent $3.5 bln in total on R&D, food quality and safety initiatives. This has led to the creation of new healthy products but also to making its existing products healthier. We are not just seeing expansion of healthier products because of more R&D. PepsiCo is also looking for acquisitions of already well established brands in order to grow its own business. For example, past November, the company acquired Kevita, the maker of probiotic drinks.

Adding to that I talked about how PepsiCo is cutting its costs, which will lead to improved profitability as well going forward:

Besides expanding business and the number of brands, management is working on bringing down its cost structure as well in order to improve its margins. Now this is not anything new but the company is still seeing progress on this front. Thus far the productivity plan has resulted in $1 bln in annual saving since 2012. This trend is expected to continue for fiscal year 2017. Operating margin has improved by 1.40% over the past three years as a result of the plan.

Ability to pay out dividends

Despite this standstill, PepsiCo's stock and dividends per share have actually been appreciating quite a bit during the same period. Because of this, it may seem as if the company will have increasing difficulty with paying its dividends. But thankfully, this is not the case. Even with a dividend yield of 3%, management can pay this out with relative ease. This can be seen more clearly in the chart below:

Currently about 58% of the fcf is used to pay out dividends. So even if PepsiCo would not be able to grow any further, it would be able to add around $2 to its dividend per share and it still would not mean that the fcf would be negative. A $2 increase of the dividend would be a 67% increase of the current $3.

But because I expect that PepsiCo will be able to grow both its top and bottom line and therefore fcf as well, there is plenty more upside potential.

Discounted dividend model

I will now make an attempt in predicting PepsiCo's future dividends. I will then discount these with a discount rate of 6.3%.

When looking at the past 9 years, the average annual dividend increase is 8.5%. I will start with this growth number since I believe that better times are right around the corner for PepsiCo. And even if it will take a little while longer, the company still produces plenty of fcf to provide the cash for slightly higher dividends. After this I will gradually bring the growth rate down to 3% (average GDP growth) to be conservative.

Concluding remarks

As you can see, the upside potential this model indicates is 14% from current levels. Do understand, however, that I have been quite conservative in my assumptions. As mentioned earlier, the company could now add $2 to its dividend per share and still be fcf breakeven. In the model this happens after 7 years, at which point the growth rate is coming down.

I discussed in this article and my previous article that I expect PepsiCo to finally continue its path to further growth quite soon. It will therefore be highly unlikely that fcf will be standing still or even growing at the same low rates as the dividend growth-rate displayed above. Therefore I believe that long-term investors have a safe and undervalued pick in PepsiCo.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.