DryShips: Don't Get Fooled Again

On Tuesday, DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) shares began trading after their latest reverse split, this time a 1 for 4 ratio. Shares fell almost 30% on the day, as investors continue to digest the massive dilution that is coming. After the bell, the company announced another quarterly dividend, which sent shares up as much as 22 cents to $1.96 in the after-hours trade. Unfortunately, just like the last dividend announcement, investors that buy this news are likely to get crushed.

DryShips detailed its second consecutive quarterly dividend of $2.5 million. The record date is May 1st, which will be the determining date for the number of shares outstanding, and the payout will be approximately on May 15th. In the above link, the company also detailed the following key business data, as of April 11th:

Cash and cash equivalents about $422.0 million, (or $8.98 per share)

Book value of vessels, including deposits, about $194.3 million, (or $4.13 per share)

3rd Party Loans about $16.5 million

Sifnos Loan Facility balance about $200.0 million

Number of Shares Outstanding about 47,010,986

Perhaps the most interesting part of this data is that the outstanding share count seems to match the one as of last Friday, when accounting for the reverse split. This would mean that no more shares have been sold to Kalani yet, a big disappointment considering how much shares have fallen the last two days. If that is true, it means a lot more dilution and an even lower stock price to come. DryShips had $188 million worth of stock left to sell in the latest Kalani deal, and the market cap as of Tuesday was less than $82 million.

When the actual dividend comes to investors, you are not likely to receive more than a couple of cents per share, at best. The share count by May 1st could easily be over 100 million if sales to Kalani occur at the pace we've seen in recent months, perhaps even more if volume in the stock is considerably higher. Shorts are the main beneficiary here, and since the prior reverse split earlier this year, the number of shares short jumped from 1.3 million shares to 17.3 million.

DryShips announced this dividend policy after the close of trading on February 27th, and shares closed that day at $1.87. The next day, shares traded as high as $2.41, and have been in a downward spiral since, closing at just $0.62 on Monday before the reverse split. If we adjust for the split, shares would have closed Tuesday at just $0.435 per share. The dividend was good for a quick pop, but investors that have held continue to lose massive amounts of money. While we might see a similar pop on Wednesday, more dilution is coming, so do you want to invest in a stock that looks like this?

(Source: cnbc.com)

