Throwing In The Towel On Gilead

Summary

I finally threw in the towel on Gilead after years of owning the stock.

Developments in the last couple months led me to finally get out.

The contributing factors were poor guidance, management sales, and a lack of a needle-moving acquisition.

In this article, I will be going over why I finally threw in the towel on shares of Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) after being long and bullish on the stock for years. There were three reasons why I decided to drop my shares of Gilead: Poor guidance, constant management sales, and failing to make a needle-moving acquisition.

Poor Guidance

After posting $30+ billion in revenues in 2016, it was a big surprise when Gilead announced guidance for 2017 of only $22.5-24.5 billion. It was expected that sales would decline given the decline in HCV sales; just not many expected the magnitude of the decline in sales year/year. While the overall sales guidance was disappointing, the major disappoint for me was guidance for non-HCV sales. Gilead guided for non-HCV product sales of $15-15.5 billion, which was a disappointment given that in 2016, non-HCV product sales were $15.12 billion. Therefore, even at the high end of the 2017 guidance, if Gilead were to achieve $15.5 billion in non-HCV sales, this represents only an increase of 2.52%.

Back in May 2016, I argued that even though investors were valuing the HCV business at $0, the non-HCV business was worth more than the price of the stock at that time, given the growth prospects. In that article, I modeled for 14.29% growth in non-HCV, as that was the average growth over the previous two years. When Gilead came out with the guidance for 2017, I updated my valuation and it showed that based on the significantly lower growth rate (2.59% vs. 14.29%), the non-HCV business was now overvalued and thus was one of the contributing reasons for why I sold my position in Gilead.

Non-HCV Valuation

To determine the fair value for Gilead's non-HCV business, I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis (table below) and the data shows that based on the guidance for non-HCV, shares of Gilead are overvalued. To determine the projected FCF for the non-HCV business, I used the following table. I looked at the percentage of sales that free cash flows were last year and applied that to the 2017 sales guidance. I then looked at the guidance for non-HCV vs. HCV and found that Gilead estimates just over 63% of sales will be from non-HCV products. Finally, I applied that percentage to my estimate for 2017 total FCF to arrive at the amount of FCF I estimated that would come from non-HCV products.

2016 Sales

$30,390

2016 FCF

$15,921

FCF as % of Sales

52.39%

2017 High-end Sales Guidance

$24,500

2017 Guidance * FCF % of Sales

$12,835.29

% Of Sales

Non-HCV High-end Guidance

$15,500

63.27%

HCV Guidance

$9,000

36.73%

Estimated non-HCV FCF

$8,120.29

I used FCF data from the table above, growth data from the guidance paragraph above, and to determine the discount rate & terminal growth rate, I used the following calculators. As you can see in the table below, based on the guidance that the non-HCV growth rate will be declining and debt having increased since last year, the value of Gilead's non-HCV business is 35% below the current price. This was one of the determining factors as to why I sold my position in Gilead.

Discount rate calculator

Terminal Growth calculator

  • FCF/Share: $8,120.29/1,358 shares = $5.98
  • LT Debt/Share: $23,346/1,358= $19.40
  • Proj. Long-term growth rate: 2.52%
  • Terminal growth rate: -1.64%
  • Discount rate: 7.74%

Calculator Assumptions

  • Cash flows grow for next five years.
  • After that, growth levels off to the terminal rate for 15 years.

Year

CF/Share

PV

1

6.13

$5.69

2

6.28

$5.41

3

6.44

$5.15

4

6.61

$4.90

5

6.77

$4.66

6

6.66

$4.26

7

6.55

$3.89

8

6.44

$3.55

9

6.34

$3.24

10

6.23

$2.96

11

6.13

$2.70

12

6.03

$2.46

13

5.93

$2.25

14

5.83

$2.05

15

5.74

$1.87

16

5.64

$1.71

17

5.55

$1.56

18

5.46

$1.43

19

5.37

$1.30

20

5.28

$1.19

Year 1-5 Growth Value

$25.82

Terminal Growth Value

$36.42

LT Debt/share

$19.40

Value

$42.84

Current Price

$66.42

Upside/Downside

-35.51%

Management Sales

When looking at insiders, there is a sea of sales and no purchases by insiders. Using Data from FinViz, the data shows that over the last year, insiders have sold 1.82 million shares of Gilead for a total of $145.18 million. Over the last year, Gilead has increased its dividend from $0.43/share to $0.52/share, which is an increase of 20.93%. Therefore, why would large insider Gilead shareholders sell large amounts of stock if the dividends they receive on those shares will increase nearly 21% year/year? The answer: they think the Gilead share price will continue to decline and a current yield of 3.12% and the prospects to turn revenues around are not appealing. If a 3%+ dividend, which is growing 20%, is not good enough for insiders, then it is probably not good enough for other shareholders as well. In addition, if Gilead were to be thinking about an acquisition that would turn things around and stabilize revenues, I would think insiders would not be selling because an acquisition would most likely be viewed positively by the market.

Insider Trading

Relationship

Date

Cost

#Shares

Value ($)

Alton Gregg H

EVP Comm & Acs ALA, Corp. & Med Aff

30-March

67.48

5,000

337,392

Alton Gregg H

EVP Comm & Acs ALA, Corp. & Med Aff

9-Nov.

79

10,000

790,000

Alton Gregg H

EVP Comm & Acs ALA, Corp. & Med Aff

22-Sept.

81.84

5,000

409,220

Alton Gregg H

EVP, Corp. & Med Affairs

19-April

100.01

40,000

4,000,574

Carter Paul Rutherford

EVP Commercial Ops

1-Aug.

79.81

2,000

159,620

Carter Paul Rutherford

EVP Commercial Ops

1-July

83.12

2,000

166,250

Carter Paul Rutherford

EVP Commercial Ops

1-June

87.02

2,000

174,040

Carter Paul Rutherford

EVP Commercial Ops

31-May

86.85

57,092

4,958,600

Carter Paul Rutherford

EVP Commercial Ops

2-May

88.72

2,000

177,448

Lofton Kevin E

Director

24-Aug.

81.97

3,500

286,899

Madigan John W

Director

18-Nov.

74.86

105,000

7,860,059

Martin John C

Executive Chairman

3-April

67.18

73,333

4,926,287

Martin John C

Executive Chairman

1-March

70.38

73,333

5,161,206

Martin John C

Executive Chairman

1-Feb.

72.57

73,333

5,322,069

Martin John C

Executive Chairman

3-Jan.

73.59

73,337

5,396,971

Martin John C

Executive Chairman

1-Dec.

73.33

100,000

7,332,870

Martin John C

Executive Chairman

1-Nov.

73.76

100,000

7,376,046

Martin John C

Executive Chairman

3-Oct.

77.63

100,000

7,762,961

Martin John C

Executive Chairman

1-Sept.

77.48

100,000

7,748,363

Martin John C

Executive Chairman

1-Aug.

80.5

100,000

8,049,785

Martin John C

Executive Chairman

1-July

84.73

100,000

8,472,523

Martin John C

Executive Chairman

1-June

86.72

100,000

8,671,950

Martin John C

Executive Chairman

2-May

87.82

100,000

8,781,694

Milligan John F

President and CEO

6-Sept.

77.74

70,000

5,442,080

Milligan John F

President and CEO

1-Aug.

70.94

70,000

4,965,590

Milligan John F

President and CEO

5-July

84.33

112,000

9,444,921

Milligan John F

President and CEO

6-June

86.94

112,000

9,736,779

Milligan John F

President and CEO

2-May

87.71

112,000

9,823,954

Wilson Gayle E

Director

23-Feb.

69.3

20,365

1,411,374

Totals

1,823,293

145,147,525

No Acquisitions

As I noted above, if management was about to make a large acquisition that would turn the revenue decline around, it would most likely not continue selling stock. This leads me to believe that Gilead will continue to make small acquisitions and/or partnerships. Gilead has had this strategy for years and the market has been waiting for Gilead to make a big splash. However, with the uncertainty over the future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), it is likely Gilead will not even consider making a large acquisition until everything is sorted out for the ACA. I believe Gilead missed its opportunity for a large acquisition in 2016 when biotech (NASDAQ:IBB) stocks were at depressed prices. With the biotech sector near the high end of its range over the last nearly year and a half, if Gilead were to make a large acquisition, it would likely be overpaying.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I finally sold my position in Gilead because non-HCV product growth was guided to slow down, management has continued selling shares over the past year, and it is likely that Gilead will not make a large acquisition anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

