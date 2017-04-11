Throwing In The Towel On Gilead

In this article, I will be going over why I finally threw in the towel on shares of Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) after being long and bullish on the stock for years. There were three reasons why I decided to drop my shares of Gilead: Poor guidance, constant management sales, and failing to make a needle-moving acquisition.

Poor Guidance

After posting $30+ billion in revenues in 2016, it was a big surprise when Gilead announced guidance for 2017 of only $22.5-24.5 billion. It was expected that sales would decline given the decline in HCV sales; just not many expected the magnitude of the decline in sales year/year. While the overall sales guidance was disappointing, the major disappoint for me was guidance for non-HCV sales. Gilead guided for non-HCV product sales of $15-15.5 billion, which was a disappointment given that in 2016, non-HCV product sales were $15.12 billion. Therefore, even at the high end of the 2017 guidance, if Gilead were to achieve $15.5 billion in non-HCV sales, this represents only an increase of 2.52%.

Back in May 2016, I argued that even though investors were valuing the HCV business at $0, the non-HCV business was worth more than the price of the stock at that time, given the growth prospects. In that article, I modeled for 14.29% growth in non-HCV, as that was the average growth over the previous two years. When Gilead came out with the guidance for 2017, I updated my valuation and it showed that based on the significantly lower growth rate (2.59% vs. 14.29%), the non-HCV business was now overvalued and thus was one of the contributing reasons for why I sold my position in Gilead.

Non-HCV Valuation

To determine the fair value for Gilead's non-HCV business, I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis (table below) and the data shows that based on the guidance for non-HCV, shares of Gilead are overvalued. To determine the projected FCF for the non-HCV business, I used the following table. I looked at the percentage of sales that free cash flows were last year and applied that to the 2017 sales guidance. I then looked at the guidance for non-HCV vs. HCV and found that Gilead estimates just over 63% of sales will be from non-HCV products. Finally, I applied that percentage to my estimate for 2017 total FCF to arrive at the amount of FCF I estimated that would come from non-HCV products.

2016 Sales $30,390 2016 FCF $15,921 FCF as % of Sales 52.39% 2017 High-end Sales Guidance $24,500 2017 Guidance * FCF % of Sales $12,835.29 % Of Sales Non-HCV High-end Guidance $15,500 63.27% HCV Guidance $9,000 36.73% Estimated non-HCV FCF $8,120.29

I used FCF data from the table above, growth data from the guidance paragraph above, and to determine the discount rate & terminal growth rate, I used the following calculators. As you can see in the table below, based on the guidance that the non-HCV growth rate will be declining and debt having increased since last year, the value of Gilead's non-HCV business is 35% below the current price. This was one of the determining factors as to why I sold my position in Gilead.

FCF/Share: $8,120.29/1,358 shares = $5.98

$8,120.29/1,358 shares = $5.98 LT Debt/Share: $23,346/1,358= $19.40

$23,346/1,358= $19.40 Proj. Long-term growth rate: 2.52%

2.52% Terminal growth rate: -1.64%

-1.64% Discount rate: 7.74%

Calculator Assumptions

Cash flows grow for next five years.

After that, growth levels off to the terminal rate for 15 years.

Year CF/Share PV 1 6.13 $5.69 2 6.28 $5.41 3 6.44 $5.15 4 6.61 $4.90 5 6.77 $4.66 6 6.66 $4.26 7 6.55 $3.89 8 6.44 $3.55 9 6.34 $3.24 10 6.23 $2.96 11 6.13 $2.70 12 6.03 $2.46 13 5.93 $2.25 14 5.83 $2.05 15 5.74 $1.87 16 5.64 $1.71 17 5.55 $1.56 18 5.46 $1.43 19 5.37 $1.30 20 5.28 $1.19 Year 1-5 Growth Value $25.82 Terminal Growth Value $36.42 LT Debt/share $19.40 Value $42.84 Current Price $66.42 Upside/Downside -35.51%

Management Sales

When looking at insiders, there is a sea of sales and no purchases by insiders. Using Data from FinViz, the data shows that over the last year, insiders have sold 1.82 million shares of Gilead for a total of $145.18 million. Over the last year, Gilead has increased its dividend from $0.43/share to $0.52/share, which is an increase of 20.93%. Therefore, why would large insider Gilead shareholders sell large amounts of stock if the dividends they receive on those shares will increase nearly 21% year/year? The answer: they think the Gilead share price will continue to decline and a current yield of 3.12% and the prospects to turn revenues around are not appealing. If a 3%+ dividend, which is growing 20%, is not good enough for insiders, then it is probably not good enough for other shareholders as well. In addition, if Gilead were to be thinking about an acquisition that would turn things around and stabilize revenues, I would think insiders would not be selling because an acquisition would most likely be viewed positively by the market.

Insider Trading Relationship Date Cost #Shares Value ($) Alton Gregg H EVP Comm & Acs ALA, Corp. & Med Aff 30-March 67.48 5,000 337,392 Alton Gregg H EVP Comm & Acs ALA, Corp. & Med Aff 9-Nov. 79 10,000 790,000 Alton Gregg H EVP Comm & Acs ALA, Corp. & Med Aff 22-Sept. 81.84 5,000 409,220 Alton Gregg H EVP, Corp. & Med Affairs 19-April 100.01 40,000 4,000,574 Carter Paul Rutherford EVP Commercial Ops 1-Aug. 79.81 2,000 159,620 Carter Paul Rutherford EVP Commercial Ops 1-July 83.12 2,000 166,250 Carter Paul Rutherford EVP Commercial Ops 1-June 87.02 2,000 174,040 Carter Paul Rutherford EVP Commercial Ops 31-May 86.85 57,092 4,958,600 Carter Paul Rutherford EVP Commercial Ops 2-May 88.72 2,000 177,448 Lofton Kevin E Director 24-Aug. 81.97 3,500 286,899 Madigan John W Director 18-Nov. 74.86 105,000 7,860,059 Martin John C Executive Chairman 3-April 67.18 73,333 4,926,287 Martin John C Executive Chairman 1-March 70.38 73,333 5,161,206 Martin John C Executive Chairman 1-Feb. 72.57 73,333 5,322,069 Martin John C Executive Chairman 3-Jan. 73.59 73,337 5,396,971 Martin John C Executive Chairman 1-Dec. 73.33 100,000 7,332,870 Martin John C Executive Chairman 1-Nov. 73.76 100,000 7,376,046 Martin John C Executive Chairman 3-Oct. 77.63 100,000 7,762,961 Martin John C Executive Chairman 1-Sept. 77.48 100,000 7,748,363 Martin John C Executive Chairman 1-Aug. 80.5 100,000 8,049,785 Martin John C Executive Chairman 1-July 84.73 100,000 8,472,523 Martin John C Executive Chairman 1-June 86.72 100,000 8,671,950 Martin John C Executive Chairman 2-May 87.82 100,000 8,781,694 Milligan John F President and CEO 6-Sept. 77.74 70,000 5,442,080 Milligan John F President and CEO 1-Aug. 70.94 70,000 4,965,590 Milligan John F President and CEO 5-July 84.33 112,000 9,444,921 Milligan John F President and CEO 6-June 86.94 112,000 9,736,779 Milligan John F President and CEO 2-May 87.71 112,000 9,823,954 Wilson Gayle E Director 23-Feb. 69.3 20,365 1,411,374 Totals 1,823,293 145,147,525

No Acquisitions

As I noted above, if management was about to make a large acquisition that would turn the revenue decline around, it would most likely not continue selling stock. This leads me to believe that Gilead will continue to make small acquisitions and/or partnerships. Gilead has had this strategy for years and the market has been waiting for Gilead to make a big splash. However, with the uncertainty over the future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), it is likely Gilead will not even consider making a large acquisition until everything is sorted out for the ACA. I believe Gilead missed its opportunity for a large acquisition in 2016 when biotech (NASDAQ:IBB) stocks were at depressed prices. With the biotech sector near the high end of its range over the last nearly year and a half, if Gilead were to make a large acquisition, it would likely be overpaying.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I finally sold my position in Gilead because non-HCV product growth was guided to slow down, management has continued selling shares over the past year, and it is likely that Gilead will not make a large acquisition anytime soon.

