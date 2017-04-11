A New Twist On Big Battery Electric Vehicles: Is This Going To Happen Much Faster Than Anyone Expected?

Source : ZeEUS e-buses

While change is in the wind, there is still a sense of complacency in the oil industry about the threat that electrification of transport poses. For example BP (NYSE:BP) has changed its estimate of the penetration of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) by 2035, but it is from ~1% in its 2016 energy outlook to 6% in its 2017 energy outlook.

I'm beginning to think that in the next few years such sub 10% estimates for electrification may be swept away by a combination of compelling economics and urgency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Here I explore another angle on the BEV story, involving electrification of larger vehicles (buses, trams, trucks). I wrote about this in August last year, but apart from action with buses, the opportunities were more prospective and I have assumed that BEV personal transport would make the early running. Indeed this is already the case in Norway, where BEVs comprise 18% of new car sales so far in 2017, with a further 32% being plug-in hybrids or hybrids. However, even in Norway in total percent terms, BEVs still are low single-digit percentage of cars on the road. People don't turn over cars fast enough.

Recently in investigating big batteries for larger vehicles (e.g. Kokam's new XPAND batteries with EV capacity from 7.1 kWh through 1.5MWh), I have become aware of dramatic new developments in this space, especially in Europe.

A combination of new regulations concerning diesel-powered vehicles in large cities and batteries that comfortably allow a range of at least 2-3 hours travel, based on batteries with 200-300 kWh capacity, means that there is dramatically growing demand. With large vehicles the weight and positioning of the batteries is less critical than it is a for a car. For buses and trams (and even post and other delivery vehicles) with dedicated routes, a two-hour round trip with a 15-minute fast charge is seen as attractive.

When I was shown some numbers comparing fuel and maintenance costs between BEVs and diesel engine-powered buses, trams and trucks, it became clear that there is a powerful economic case emerging.

The economic case

I've been given the following comparison for current Diesel versus BEV bus economics from an industry insider.

Diesel bus BEV bus Annual fuel consumption 8,390 gall diesel (37,000miles @ 4.41 mpg) 79,550 kWh (37,000 miles @ 2.15 kWh/mile) Annual fuel cost $18,878 @ $2.25/gall $8,750 (based on US av. of $0.11/kWh)* Annual maintenance costs $17,020 ($0.46/mile) $5,920 ($0.16/mile) Total maintenance +fuel/yr $35,898 $14,670

* Lest readers object to the cost of electricity assumed in the above calculations. Below is data from the second half of 2015 for European industrial consumers. Note that 1 Euro = $1.059 (04/11/2017). The assumption of $US0.11/kWh is not far from the average price paid for industrial electricity in Europe.

Electricity prices for Industrial consumers, 2nd half of 2015 (EUR/kWh)

Source: Eurostat statistics

Using the modeling above, annual savings for running and fuel costs of a BEV bus traveling 37,000 miles annually (compared with diesel) is $21,228. This could amortize a loan of $145,608 in 8 years at 4% interest. Note that the above assumption involves a bus traveling an average of just over 100 miles daily.

The above economic case makes clear why there are many city truck operators (post, couriers, trucks moving parcels and freight from rail heads etc) who are investigating switching from diesel to BEV power for their vehicle.

Market for new BEVs

The IEA produced a report "Global EV Outlook 2016: "Beyond One Million Electric Cars" that was mostly focused on cars, with 1.25 million electric cars at the end of 2015. There were 173,000 BEV buses, 150,000 of them in China, at the end of 2015. This is changing dramatically as there were 115,700 electric bus sales in China in 2016. At this rate of growth China's bus system could be fully electrified in less than 10 years.

It seems like the established bus manufacturers in Europe have a measured approach to market development of the BEV bus. For example Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIY) will release the Citaro E-CELL in 2018. There seems to be a lot of attention to customizing the BEV bus for a total mobility solution. This doesn't sound like a quick process, and added to that is attention to the drive axles with electric motors positioned close to the wheel hubs. All of this sounds like a relatively slow start, but Mercedes thinks that by 2030, 70% of all newly registered urban buses will be emissions-free.

BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) has plans for the manufacture of 400 buses annually in its new Hungarian plant. This is not a big slice of the 25,000 buses sold in Europe in 2015.

New twist: Fitting out a BEV based on a vehicle chassis (without engine) and adding electric motor and lithium batteries

The new bus market is looking very interesting, especially in China, but a twist in Europe that has been reported to me by an industry insider is a new industry arising to customise bus and tram (and presumably truck) chassis with batteries and electric motor instead of a diesel engine.

I've been told of a battery supplier in discussion with more than 70 companies involved with this "retrofitting" of vehicles that had been designed to be diesel powered, now becoming BEVs.

This seems a new development and I am not aware as to how this source of BEVs is going to compete with traditional bus companies (such as BYD, Daimler, Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY)). This is no Mercedes-Benz approach, but it might result from the economics that I've given above.

I assume that there will be some shaking out, but it will make the market development interesting. The case for government (public) transport is pretty straightforward, as if buses and trams are to be banned within cities, then there need to be BEVs (or other forms of transport) sorted out quickly. For private sector groups, the economic case presented to me seems pretty compelling.

Readers who have followed my commentary on BEVs may remember my citing photos of the change in New York from horse drawn carriages to motorized transport within 13 years, between 1900 and 1913. I have a friend who lives in Shanghai who has told me about an apartment car park with lines of BEV cars being charged overnight. This might end up being a photo comparison that captures the internal combustion engine to BEV switch. Not there yet, but on the way.

Conclusion

Given the above commentary, I'm wondering if the transition from diesel powered vehicles to BEVs is happening now in Europe with buses, trams and trucks leading the charge.

On the other hand is Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) market capitalisation eclipsing GM's (NYSE:GM) a sign of the transition to the BEV in the US?

Pay attention to your oil stocks as the oil majors may soon have more worries than whether they can keep paying dividends out of borrowed money.

I am not a financial advisor. I am interested in the massive transitions that are happening as recognition of the climate emergency intersects with the transitions from fossil fuels to renewable energy. I think that for the oil industry, the BEV is a trigger that might change everything. If you find my commentary thought provoking for your investment strategy in the energy area, please consider following me.