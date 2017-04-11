Top 3 Net Lease REIT Picks Of April 2017

My top 3 picks are all small or mid-cap REITs with high quality portfolios relative to their current market valuation.

The valuation range within the net lease REIT sector is very large with REITs trading at high single digit multiples and others trading at about 20 times FFO.

I like to invest in net lease REITs for two main reasons:

1. They generate very stable and predictable cash flow through long term leases.

2. They pay out a large portion of it in dividends to shareholders and may be able to achieve mid-single digit growth by acquiring new properties at a positive spread and increasing rents over time.

The concept is simple to understand. Net Lease REITs raise equity and debt capital and invest it into properties with hopefully strong tenants and very long leases. By doing this, they earn a positive spread in the form of excess return relative to cost of capital that can then be paid out to shareholders.

Many REITs have specialized in this sector and produced outstanding results for their shareholders. I recently outlined the story of Realty Income (NYSE:O), which managed to return close to 17% per year to its shareholders since 2000, despite the massive crash of the financial crisis! Such performance has not surprisingly gained the interest of investors who have now bid up the prices of many net lease REITs, in particular the larger and most famous ones.

Great value can however still be found in the small-cap and mid-cap segments of the net lease space. These REITs are often overlooked simply because large institutions are not able to invest in them due to their lower trading volumes. It reduces the demand for the shares and creates an opportunity for smaller shareholders to invest in often mispriced smaller caps.

Since I emphasize getting greater value than what I am pay for, I often end up looking at these smaller REITs. It allows me to identify compelling investment opportunities where there is a clear mismatch between quality and price.

This is the case of Gramercy Property Trusts (NYSE:GPT), W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) in my opinion. Each of these REITs are of high quality but trade at significantly lower multiples and higher yields than their peers.

Gramercy Property Trusts: An Overlooked Transformation

Gramercy Property Trust is my favorite REIT for investing in industrial real estate due its high exposure to this particular property type, but opportunistic valuation.

GPT currently trades at 12-13 times FFO while its industrial peer group sells for about 20 times FFO.

Its portfolio is today composed of approx. 70% industrial real estate and therefore deserves a multiple closer to its industrial peers. The large differential in valuation is caused by GPT's rapid portfolio transition, complex history, and lack of "pure-play" strategy.

The portfolio is well diversified by tenant, industry and geography mitigating investment risk. It is 98.5% leased with a remaining weighted average lease term of 7.6 years providing consistent and predictable cash flow. There are no significant maturities in the coming years.

GPT is conservatively financed with 38% Net Debt to Enterprise Value. It is less affected by interest rate movements as only 3% of its debt is floating rate and finally, it has an investment grade rating from all 3 major credit agencies: BBB Stable (Fitch), BBB- Stable (S&P), Baa3 Stable (Moody's).

Since 2012, GPT has strongly outperformed its peers following material changes at the REIT and a repositioning to industrial assets. GPT ranked #2 best performing Equity REIT in the US from July 2012 until January 2017, returning 214% compared to 64% for the triple net peer group.

The 5.6% dividend yield is safe (low payout ratio) and expected to keep on growing.

One Liberty Properties: A Misunderstood Small Cap

OLP is an average quality REIT but trades at a large discount to its REIT peer group due to its small size and potentially misleading 2016 financials.

It has a solid portfolio, a conservative balance sheet, and a very well-aligned management.

Its valuation is not representative of these qualities as OLP trades at about 11 times its forward FFO and a 7.5% dividend yield, which is more typical for troubled REITs.

OLP has consistently grown its FFO by about 5% for the last four years as a result of good portfolio management and rent increases. Such growth is comparable to peers that trade at much higher valuations. OLP has in fact outperformed the broad REIT peer group during the last 15 years.

The management owns today about 22% of the shares which is superior to most other REITs. They are very well incentivized to keep on outperforming.

The dividend and FFO is expected to keep on growing at a very satisfying rate relative to the current valuation. OLP does not need to achieve "high growth" to deliver very favorable total returns due to its high current dividend yield.

W.P. Carey: Blue Chip REIT Impacted by Irrational Fears

WPC is a high-quality REIT with significant track record of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns trading at only 12.5 times its FFO.

It is a very well-managed REIT with an attractive portfolio of net lease properties that is well diversified across geography, property type and tenant.

WPC is trading at a much smaller cash flow multiple relative to many of its peers due to two main reasons. Firstly, the REIT also operates an asset management business, which adds business complexity. Secondly, about 30% of its portfolio is located in Europe.

I disagree with the market and consider both of these factors to be positive, not negative.

The asset management platform allows WPC to grow faster and access more capital as they launch new non-traded REITs and other vehicles. Moreover, it only represents about 5% of its current FFO, so it is clearly nothing major compared to their own real estate portfolio.

The international assets allow US investors to access the European real estate market without the negative implications of withholding taxes and higher transaction cost. Moreover, it also permits WPC to look for opportunities in a larger universe of net lease properties which may lead to better underlying property performance.

The 6.4% dividend yield is safe with a conservative 77% FFO payout ratio. WPC has a long and favorable history of dividend payments and increases. During the last 10 years, the dividend per share more than doubled with no interruptions in annual dividend hikes.

The future growth prospects look very compelling considering that the REIT is already yielding over 6%. Again here, not much growth is needed to achieve very respectable total returns.

Your Takeaway

Very often, the best value is found in the small and mid-cap segments of the REIT market. The net lease sector is no exception. I believe that by investing in quality names at below average prices, you significantly increase your chances of outperforming. Being a small cap does not make the portfolio or the management team any less qualitative. Opposite of that it could be argued that they have better growth prospects and would deserve a premium to larger REITs. The bigger you are, the harder it becomes to move the needle.

I anticipate GPT, WPC and OLP to outperform their peers going forward. The valuation differential relative to other more popular peers including Realty Income, National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is excessive and not deserved.

While you wait for the market to warm up for these smaller REITs, you get paid high dividend yields that are secured through well diversified long term leases.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, GPT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.