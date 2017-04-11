Pfizer Isn't Just A Dividend Stock

The company's spending has been in the tens of billions but it has also reduced the float by a fifth in the past five years.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been an extremely generous company in the past when it comes to returning capital. It is not alone as a mega-cap pharma company, of course, but PFE has spent a bit more heavily than others when it comes to taking care of shareholders. The dividend gets the press - perhaps unsurprisingly - but PFE has also engaged in a tremendously successful buyback over the years. In this article, we'll walk through just how well PFE has done for shareholders through its "other" capital return program.

I'll be using data from both Morningstar and company filings.

We'll start by taking a look at PFE's share count over the past five years to get an idea of where it's come from.

PFE has done an admirable, if choppy, job of reducing the float over time. It has spent rather erratically as cash demands have changed but on the whole, apart from 2015, the float has been reduced each year. PFE's share count at the end of 2011 was just over 7.5B, and this past YE, it was just under 6B. That ~1.6B share reduction in the float is good for a whopping 21% over that time frame, which is huge. And given PFE's size, it is even more impressive.

Seen another way, this chart just gives us an idea of the magnitude of the annual reductions (or increases) in the float.

2015 is the only negative number, representing an increase in the float rather than a decrease, but apart from that, PFE has done very well. The years of 2012, 2014 and 2016 were all right at 4% reductions, but the bulk of the work came from 2013. This is a very important thing to remember as we examine just how well PFE has done with its buyback because timing is everything when it comes to these programs.

Now, we know PFE has done very well, but how has it managed to do so? Let's now take a look at how much PFE has spent in order to achieve these results.

Here we can see a couple of things going on. First, PFE spends a great deal of money on buybacks. Spending has slowed in the past three years, but it has hardly stopped, as even down years see $5B or more in buyback spending. And prior to 2014, spending was much higher with gross buyback expenditures at better than $16B in 2013. While these numbers are lumpy, the average expenditure of $8.1B annually over the past five years is absolutely enormous and certainly puts PFE in the top tier of companies in terms of buyback spending.

The red bars represent net repurchases, which is just gross repurchases with proceeds from new issuances added back in. Since we're looking at the full picture of the share count - including new issuances - it is only fair to reduce the company's buyback spending by the amount it received over the years issuing new shares. PFE has received proceeds of $5.6B over this time frame, thus effectively reducing its buyback spending by that amount for the purpose of this exercise.

Now, taking all of this information in account, how has PFE done overall? We know the share count is 1.6B lower than it was five years ago and that PFE has spent $35.1B on a net basis to achieve that result (gross spending minus proceeds from new issuances). That works out to just over $22 per share the float was reduced by during this time frame, which compares extremely favorably to the current share price of $34. In other words, PFE has reduced the float by what would amount to $54B in market cap for only $35.1B in net spending in the past five years. That's a return of $1.54 for every dollar spent, which is absolutely staggering. Most big companies have returns that are less than a dollar for each dollar spent but PFE has managed to achieve 54% in excess benefit for its buyback spending, which is just tremendous.

How has it done this? The keys to a good buyback are low issuances and good timing of purchases. PFE hasn't been particularly great at the low issuances part of the equation, but to be fair, a billion dollars per year is manageable for a company with a $200B market cap. Where PFE has shined is with respect to its timing as it spent the highest amounts when the stock was lower. That helped the company to take advantage of the subsequent rally in the shares and the results speak for themselves.

The good news is that PFE's valuation is hardly stretched at this point, so any subsequent buyback spending could very well have a similar impact in the years to come. It will depend upon how many issuances PFE makes as well as the timing of its purchases, but given its track record, I certainly trust management to make those decisions. If you're long, you'll want to keep an eye on both of those variables going forward as they will determine how well any new buybacks perform.

PFE has managed to use stock to pay for things on a sizable scale in the past few years while also reducing the float by one-fifth. Not only that, its net spending has created billions of dollars in value for shareholders in the process, which is a truly remarkable result. If you're long, you should be pounding the table for management to buy back as much stock as it can afford because over time, those shares add up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.