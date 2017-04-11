Amazon Or Netflix: Who Is Going To Rule The Streaming World?

In the last 10 years, there has been a seismic shift in how individuals consume and digest all different types of media. Gone are the days of the traditional cable companies and broadcast networks dominating the TV landscape. Today, two companies in particular are now competing for direct streaming to individuals' homes. While Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was arguably the first to truly capitalize on this shift in how information, particularly TV, is consumed, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has quickly been making up ground. The question is, which company is a better buy today. Basic fundamental analysis cannot be used to evaluate either company. Rather, let's focus on streaming only for both companies and evaluate which one is attracting/generating better content and, in the end, driving consumers to purchase its streaming service.

First, let's focus on user base, and more importantly, user growth. Below are two charts representing user growth over the last several years for Amazon and Netflix (note the Amazon chart is only US growth):

Just in the last 3 years, Amazon added nearly 30 million users in just the US, while Netflix managed to add roughly the same amount (but nearly doubled its presence outside the US)! Based on Amazon's most recent 10-K report, and assuming prime membership cost $99/year, it can be calculated that Amazon currently has roughly 65 million prime users worldwide. From a user base perspective, Netflix seems to currently have the upper hand, given its strong penetration into international markets which is where the real future growth lies for streaming services. The US is already saturated (just look at total US users of either Netflix or Amazon Prime).

User base and user growth is not enough to justify buying the stock of a streaming company. Content is just as important! It's what drives greater, more sustained customer growth and satisfaction in the long run. More important still is the development of ORIGINAL content. Below is a breakdown of these two companies' success so far in producing their own original content:

While Amazon has had some success with original content development, it is clear that Netflix has managed to differentiate itself from its competitors, and consistently produce original content year after year. Furthermore, in the breakdown below, you can see Netflix is outspending Amazon in creating and acquiring content:

As you can see, Netflix is far more aggressive in spending on content purchase and development even though it's a fraction of the size of Amazon. I also re-emphasize just how much more original content Netflix is creating. This is content that can be leveraged and build upon in years to come (think multiple seasons of shows like House of Cards).

Fundamentals aside, when comparing content generation along with user base growth, Netflix is a far better play on streaming than Amazon. While Amazon has the advantage of being an enormous company, Netflix has positioned itself to dominate the streaming space. It provides outstanding content at affordable prices across the globe. Furthermore, Netflix always has the potential to be a takeover target since it truly is focused only on streaming content. If you believe in the continued growth of streaming media, particularly TV, Netflix is a buy and hold for years to come!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NFLX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.