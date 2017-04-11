Crude Holds Above $53 And Activists Find Appeal In BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton rejects activist demands, but the value proposition proposed does appear to show the company is trading at a material discount to fair value.

Oil

Oil prices had a relatively quiet day today with prices weak at the start of the day before shooting higher after Saudi Arabia announced that it insisted on OPEC extending the production cut agreement for another 6 months.

BHP Billiton

There was news yesterday that Elliott Management, a reputable activist hedge fund, urged BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) to spin-off its US petroleum assets and unify its dual UK-Australia structure.

Elliot Management, which owns 4.1% in BHP, said that by selling off the US assets and unifying the corporate structure, BHP could unlock close to $46 billion in value.

Since the height of commodity prices in 2011, BHP shares have lagged along with the rest of the commodity sensitive companies to the broader averages. With commodity prices rebounding and the company slimming down its operation, the time to unlock value for shareholders now seems prudent.

BHP's management has already announced today that it's rejecting Elliott's proposal. The Australian government could also jeopardize Elliott's intentions of unlocking more shareholder value.

One thing is for certain, however, BHP's US petroleum assets will be worth a pretty penny if they are ever sold.

Vantage Energy Acquisition

A new energy SPAC just announced a $480 million IPO. The SPAC will be under the ticker symbol VEACU starting today, and the units are priced at $10 each.

Pengrowth

Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) announced that it has closed a C$92 million asset sale today. The assets are in its non-producing Montney lands at Bernadet in North East BC. The cash proceeds will be used to pay down debt.

The announced deal combined with the Swan Hills disposition will bring in C$272 million of additional cash. The company's pro-forma now shows PGH's debt is reduced by 48% since the end of 2016.

