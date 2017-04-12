Chevron: There Will Be Blood

There has been plenty of blood spilt in the oil patch over the past few years. Many major oil and gas players have cut or suspended their dividend payouts in recent months. Nevertheless, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) did no such thing. In fact the company posted the highest return of capital to shareholders than any of its peers in 2016.

The company is well positioned to thrive throughout the boom/bust cycles in oil and gas due to its financial wherewithal and cyclical strength. Furthermore, I submit the boom cycle already has begun. The seeds of the next boom are sewn during the current bust. This dynamic has been proven true countless times throughout history. The boom cycle is upon us with the Saudis lobbying OPEC to extend production cuts.

In the midst of the bust phase, excess oil supply and waning demand results in lower oil prices. What's more, with oil trading at depressed levels, under-investment occurs due to capital expenditure cuts. The oil industry is a highly capital-intense business with multi-year lag times regarding project execution. Over time lower oil prices stimulate demand while under-investment decreases supply. These dynamics form the impetus for the next boom cycle. Chevron's management is well versed at navigating these cycles.

Top notch management

Chevron is continuously enhancing and right-sizing the company's global organization. Reducing the cost structure regarding existing operations and new developments is a top priority.

Chevron maximizes the value of assets by increasing facility utilization and reliability. CEO John Watson recently stated at the 2017 Security Analyst Meeting:

"We're focused on unlocking value from our entire portfolio. We're able to take these actions because we have an advantage, balanced portfolio of opportunities highlighted by legacy assets in Australia, Kazakhstan, and the Permian. Of note, in the Permian, we're ramping up to 20 operated rigs by the end of 2018 and will generate free cash flow there by 2020 at a flat $50 Brent price."

On top of all this the dividend remains the company's top priority.

The dividend is top priority

Chevron is a dividend aristocrat. The company's primary objective is to pay a reliable and growing dividend. The current yield is 3.96 percent.

The company stated maintaining the dividend was a top priority. 2017 marked the 31st consecutive year the company has increased the dividend payment. Moreover, I have no doubt future dividend increases is in the cards. The compound annual growth rate is nearly 10% for the past 10 years.

What's more, the company is doing a great job of managing cash flow.

Cash flow outlook is solid

The cash flow situation is looking up. CEO John Watson recently stated:

"The actions we're taking will enable us to be cash balanced in 2017 and continue growing free cash flow thereafter. We are finishing projects under construction to reduce capital spend and bring on new sources of revenue. We're further reducing capital spend by focusing our work on activity that is profitable at lower prices and returns cash sooner."

On top of all this, President Trump's aggressive militaristic approach regarding Syria and North Korea may bring back into play the risk premium on oil and gas.

Return of the risk premium

I submit the odds of a major geopolitical event have increased greatly with President Trump's recent strike on Syria. This may lead to a return of oil's risk premium. Over the past few years, it seems to me the markets have become desensitized to geopolitical unrest and terror attacks. I remember a time when the markets reacted to terror attacks and North Korean saber rattling. Now it barely even moves the market.

Nevertheless, with the recent tumult in Syria, the change in stance on North Korea, and Iran's constant harassment of U.S. ships in the Strait of Hormuz, something got to give I surmise. I expect these states to further test Trump's resolve. Moreover, the price of oil is definitely on the rise.

These developments make Chevron's stock a valuable safe-haven play as well.

The Bottom Line

Chevron is a dividend aristocrat that has proven itself through the test of time. Furthermore, I see a paradigm shift coming. As Trump states, he is not going to tell reporters what his next military move will be. Moreover, we may all wake up one morning and hear the news that some other country has taken military action against the U.S.

Chevron's stock offers a unique safe-haven play as this type of event will cause oil prices to skyrocket. Please know I hope nothing like this occurs. Yet, I see no reason not to prepare for the potential outcome. The use of chemical weapons in Syria and the provocations by North Korean missile launches may only be the tip of the iceberg.

I am long Chevron and looking to add at this level. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence and consult an investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

