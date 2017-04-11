The Sultan Cometh

Before we get started, let's retrace to my often retold position that gold and silver (precious metals) are mankind's default currency. In times of broad reaching war (or world war), or other global instability, I expect and have noted investors will bid up the price of gold and securities driven by gold prices like the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD). In the past, we have seen that the U.S. dollar is the current standard of quality and benefits in flights to safety for as long as the U.S. is not seriously threatened, but when the security of America or its economy comes into question, the dollar also drops. We'll refer you back to Russia's initial move into Ukraine, and note that gold benefited for as long, as it was uncertain how the United States (and NATO) would respond. When it became clear the U.S. would take a somewhat passive position via sanctions versus a military response, gold backtracked and the dollar recovered.

Now let me get to an issue of concern at play today and the topic of this report and its influence on gold and the GLD security. I hear from friends back home that Western media is all but absent of coverage of the boisterous leader of Turkey. Meanwhile, here in Greece, where your beloved and lately absent Greek/American blogger has been situated for the last month, we hear daily about the threats of Recep Erdogan. The Sultan, as they affectionately call him here, casually threatens the internationally recognized territories of Greece with statements regularly, and more importantly, he more formally breaks from civil norm with military actions daily. You might see that as the regular affairs of the ancient rivals, but it marks a significant break from the friendly relations that have lasted between the neighbors for 15 years or so. Also important are the Sultan's broader intimations to Europe, as he seeks to leverage his position at the gate of Middle Eastern immigration.

It is my view that it all beckons for long-term gold holders to hold the precious metal and relative securities like the SPDR Gold Trust ETF ever more tightly. I say "long term" because of the dark trend I perceive in geopolitics and global peace, though you may or may not agree. If trend holds, then we seem destined to eventually mark a critical threshold or for some itchy trigger finger to make a mistake. Wars are sometimes triggered by events (like an assassination) given the build-up of pressure on rhetoric and saber rattling.

Short-term risk is hot too. The nature of engagement of the United States in world affairs seems to be clearly changing with the new administration, and in a manner that appears to raise short-term risk for risk assets and raise the profile of safe havens like precious metals near term as well. A tough America is a good thing for as long as we're not meaningfully opposed by a meaningful adversary. The U.S. is now taking a position opposite to Russia in Syria, and it may soon be asked to do so again more closer to home for me in Greece. In these cases, the safety of the U.S. dollar comes into question, and given that the euro is even more directly threatened, gold and gold-related securities become purer plays for safety seekers.

The first time I saw Turkish fighter jets pierce Greek airspace with my own eyes, I thought what hypocrisy. Remember just a few months ago when a Russian military aircraft was shot down by Turkey while crossing over a narrow land strip between Syria and Iraq? That incursion was a one-timer that lasted all but 30 seconds before Turkey defended its sovereign rights.

Greek islanders situated within the distance from Turkey that it self-proclaims make them Turkish, which, oh, by the way, completely violates international territorial rights law, get to see Turkish fighter jets fly over regularly until they are met by Greek responders. Greece never reacts in the manner Turkey did to Russia (shooting), thank God, but it would be within all its rights to do so. Turkish sea craft are also playing the same game around the territories Turkey's top gun talks about. I do not understand why the issue seems to be completely ignored by U.S. press.

If I may opine on the political strategy behind Erdogan's moves for a moment though, it's my opinion that all this tough talk from Erdogan has everything to do with the seriousness he gives to the insecurity of the seat he holds in Ankara. By focusing his recently dissentful populace on a common enemy (especially one that ignites patriotic passions), he wins favor and popularity in the polls. If we walk back a few months, we can see that his nascent aggressive positioning began after the attempted coup d'état in Turkey. Shortly after that, Erdogan made nice-nice with his previous rival in Russia and turned his ire to the West. But a NATO ally acting like something else is pretty important to global security. And, I note, his tough talk (we hear here) reminds me a lot of the sort of bravado Adolf Hitler was ignored for in the years before Nazi Germany started invading its neighbors. There is far too much reference to the prior relevance of the Ottoman Empire for comfort. Erdogan's buddy to the North (Putin) is playing the same territorial rights game and may even be guiding Turkey's actions in my view; I say so because Turkey began emulating Russia's territorial threats after Turkey and Russia began having strategic military meetings involving more than just the two nations' leaders.

When the Sultan said no European would be able to walk the streets the other day, I raised my unibrow. He also warned the West of a coming wave of immigration from Iran, which he seems to imply he can control. Let me tell you, after having seen refugee landings firsthand, there is no controlling the situation from Turkey. The West would have to invest a heck of a lot more to stop the process if it wants to. And for those of you who have been thoroughly terrified by political speak about Middle Eastern immigration (evidenced by the U.S. election results), I can assure you firsthand that Greece is doing as good a job as possible sifting through true Syrian immigrants and the others (immigrants and also the bad guys who are certainly here as well), which it separates and secures.

Precious Metal Securities 04-07-17 PowerShares DB USD Bull (NYSEARCA:UUP) +0.5% SPDR Gold Trust +0.2% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) +0.3% iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) -1.3% Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) -1.5% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:NUGT) +0.3% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bearish 3X (NYSEARCA:DUST) -0.4% Market Vectors Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDX) -0.4% Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) -0.4% Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) -0.4% Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) +0.4% Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) +1.5% Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) -0.7% Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) +0.0% Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE:GFI) +2.2% Silver Wheaton (NYSE:SLW) -1.7% Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) +1.7%

Precious metals securities did well at the close of last week because of the U.S. strike on Syria, but they retraced from highs as it became evident Russia's response would be limited to language. I think the next time, things will be quite different, and precious metals securities stand to benefit. GLD looks good to me as a way to hedge risk and bet on the Syrian situation to intensify further near term.

The geopolitical mood matters for gold, as you well know. Back to the issue facing my ancestral homeland. Greece is a NATO ally, as well as a full member of the European Union and the eurozone. Any incursion upon Greek territory today is unlikely to result in the same result that happened for Greece and Cyprus in Cyprus (no response). The situation is different now. Turkey can make claims, but it cannot justify defense of a threatened Turkish population in any action (like Russia has done), nor can it sell its story about the distance of Greek islands from Turkey (because it violates international law). The population protection ploy is especially not viable after the Russian incursions of Georgia and Ukraine. The West is prepared for that now. Europe will respond (we all hope here) to any Turkish incursion with immediate response should Erdogan mean what he says about a large group of Greek islets. I say "we hope" because there is some skepticism among locals here.

Why this is so important to precious metals investors and how it plays for gold and GLD holders. Because Greece is a NATO ally and because President Trump seems to be more likely to favor Greece's perspective, this is not just a problem for the euro currency. If it were, however, the U.S. dollar would benefit from any trade of fire between the Aegean nations - and gold priced in dollar terms might drop initially. That seems to violate your common sense view, but it's a fact we have seen play out time and again, because the value of the dollar drives the value of gold for as long as U.S. interests are not threatened. For instance, when terrorism struck in Paris, the reaction in U.S. risk assets was muted, but when significant events occur that threaten the U.S. economy or security, you can expect otherwise... reference 9/11.

In our scenario analysis, I think we can agree that gold and GLD might drop in the few hours immediately following any minor trade of fire between Greece and Turkey as the dollar benefits from the threat to Europe. Given that both countries are NATO allies, the United States is likely to call for calm at first. However, I suggest that it would mark a buying opportunity in gold and the GLD security and in precious metals securities like it, as it should become apparent that Turkish aggression is a dollar problem too before long, especially if Russia backs Turkey in some manner. I think we can agree on this after the events of this past week in Syria and Russia's strongly worded response to it, though Turkey smartly supported our bombardment. NATO and the United States support current territorial borders and civility, and will likely stand behind Greece if Greece responds boldly to potential Turkish aggression. Let me say, at least I am ready to.

Long time readers of mine, and other friends, are well aware of my concern about the trends in geopolitics. Global peace and progress have been replaced by tension and an escalation of conflicts. Arms reduction efforts are being nixed for reinforcement efforts and plans both here, in Russia and China, and elsewhere. This reckless road to hell is the key reason why I maintain my long-term buy/hold recommendation for precious metals and relative securities despite my sometimes contrasting intermediate-term calls driven by other also relative shorter-term factors. But World War III, now being discussed by the Russians, Turks and our own leaders, is no good for any currency, except for mankind's default currency, as I refer to gold and other precious metals. Buy it, hold it and pray.

Likewise, I expect holders of the SPDR Gold Trust should benefit now if geopolitical fires in the Aegean and/or Syria burn brighter. GLD is pegged to the price of gold and is a liquid security readily available for investors to use and benefit from such expectations. Use it as a proxy for the precious metal here if you agree.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.