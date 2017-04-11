Forward Air: Moving Forward With Dealmaking As Margins See Continued Pressure

To see the benefit of continued sales growth, margin pressure needs to be halted or reversed, as this is not in sight yet.

Amidst continued pressure on margins, I am no buyer in the higher-40s given that earnings power is limited to little over $2 per share.

While the deal adds nicely to top-line sales, it will be dilutive to margins as not all past dealmaking has worked out.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is a relatively small freight and logistics company, but it has delivered on solid growth in the past on the back of organic investments and dealmaking. The company just announced another deal which will allow sales to breach the billion mark this year.

While top-line sales growth is to be applauded, and the company avoided dilution for equity holders, investors have seen a long-term retreat in margins, which nonetheless remain quite healthy. This long-term margin contraction has limited the run-up in the share price over the past decade, yet it is no given that margins will revert to the historical higher averages.

While I applaud continued dealmaking, the gains in revenues are undone by margin contraction as the valuation remains full, with shares trading at earnings multiples in the low-20s. Dealmaking really has the potential to create value, but, for now, the potential accretion is canceled out by continued margin contraction in a very competitive marketplace.

The Business, An Aggressive Growth Play

After its founding in the early 1980s, Forward Air has focused to become an expedited LTL business (mostly through the air) by employing a capital-light business model. While LTL still comprises the majority of the business, Forward offers truckload and intermodal solutions as well.

The company has delivered on meaningful growth over the past decade, as sales have risen from $350 million in 2006 to nearly a billion in 2016. Given the continued growth and the announcement of an acquisition, sales are almost certain to surpass the milestone mark this year.

The company has managed to nearly triple its sales without causing dilution to investors, nor has it loaded up the balance sheet with a lot of debt. Despite the fact that sales have nearly tripled, shares have risen by merely 50% over this time frame. A lot of the generated cash flows were reinvested into the business. Amidst cumulative earnings of roughly half a billion over the past decade, some $300 million went into dealmaking, and another $100 million in net capital expenditures (defined as capital spending minus depreciation and amortization charges).

The company has traditionally operated with a flattish net debt load or even modest cash position, yet returns have been lagging for investors. Part of this has been the result of a trend in which operating margins have retreated from the highs of 15% towards the 10% mark.

It should be said that the company has been more active with regards to dealmaking in the recent past. In 2014, CST was acquired in a $94 million deal. This acquisition added merely $66 million in sales, but the company was highly profitable as EBITDA margins approached the high teens. This transaction was followed by the 2015 purchase of CLP Towne in a $121 million deal. Adding $230 million in sales, this deal was rather dilutive to margins.

The Current Stance

Forward Air ended a slightly less eventful year for 2016 in which sales rose by merely 2.4% to $982 million amidst a lack of dealmaking. If a goodwill impairment charge of $42 million is ignored, operating earnings would have come in at $102 million. After applying $2 million in interest charges and a 37% tax rate, adjusted earnings came in at $63 million. That is equivalent to $2.10 per share, which is roughly equal to the adjusted earnings per share being reported in the two years before.

Retaining most of the earnings, as the dividend yield comes in at just little over 1%, actually allows for a steep deleveraging path. This follows the dealmaking spree of 2014/2015, as net debt has now been reduced to $20 million, a negligible amount with adjusted EBITDA coming in at $140 million per year.

To give the business another growth impulse, Forward announced the purchase of all the subsidiaries belonging to Atlantic. The company generated sales of $62 million in 2016, and thereby will add 6-7% to pro-forma sales. Somewhat disappointing is that Atlantic posts EBITDA of little over $5 million. Its EBITDA margins of merely 8% lag those of Forward by a huge margin, as the company itself reports margins of around 14%.

The company has not announced the purchase price, but given the lower margin profile and the fact that this is a private transaction, I do not think that the purchase price and multiples are very high.

Forward itself trades around 1.4 times sales and 10 times EBITDA. Using similar multiples and applying a modest discount, I suspect that the purchase price for Atlantic comes in anywhere between $30 and $60 million. This makes that the pro-forma leverage profile of the business remains very conservative.

I certainly hope that the purchase price ends up at the low end of the range as not all past dealmaking has paid off. Earnings have been flattish for some time now despite dealmaking as some part deals have not worked out. This includes the 2013 purchase of TQI in a $65 million deal, a deal which triggered the large $42 million impairment charge in 2016.

Final Thoughts

Investors in Forward Air have not been benefited optimally from all the top-line sales growth over the past decade, in part as margins have been lagging as of recent. Despite trending downwards, margins continue to come in at an impressive 10% of sales while the company operates in a highly competitive industry.

Crucial for the investment thesis will be the direction in which margins will move in the future. Using a base-case scenario of margins of 10% in 2017 on sales of $1.05 billion, net earnings are seen around the current level of little over $2.10 per share for a 22 times earnings multiple.

Every one percentage point improvement in margins has a huge impact; however, having the potential to add some 20 cents to pro forma earnings. As such, a 12% margin target could result in earnings of $2.50 per share as margin gains could be achieved once the past dealmaking spree is fully integrated. On the other hand, the impact of further margin contraction will also be felt big time in the reported earnings per share number, certainly if competition continues to pressure margins.

As management does not sound very upbeat about the potential to deliver on operating leverage in 2017, I would be cautious as it is easy to argue that shares are fully valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.