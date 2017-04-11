Emerson Is Reinventing Itself Again

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is in the process of reinventing itself. It has been divesting of businesses that it considers not core to its long-term future and has been bolstering its key business units with acquisitions. This transformation is positioning Emerson as a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) in the areas of process control, operations management, and automation, and could give it a wide competitive advantage for many years to come. It will have deep knowledge of and data on various industrial processes in oil & gas, life sciences, and power that could produce a lucrative revenue stream in the future. Emerson could also benefit from greater share of revenue coming from software and services over the coming years as it builds more expertise in those areas. It may also need to add more capabilities in the software space to become a leader in Industrial Internet of Things. But, in the near term, Emerson faces strong headwinds due to decreased capital spending in the oil & gas industry due to lower oil prices and lower spending in emerging markets. Its sales have been declining for seven straight quarters.

Exhibit: Emerson Quarterly Sales Growth (Source: Company Filings)

Emerson in Rebuilding Mode

Since its founding in 1890, Emerson has continuously reinvented itself. By driving change rather than waiting for it, Emerson has become one of the greatest businesses in the world. If success is measured in financial terms, then Emerson has a record that few in the world can match. It had increased dividends for the 60th consecutive year in 2016.

In 2006, Emerson made 23% of its revenue from process management. In 2016, process management accounted for 51% of the revenue.

Exhibit: Emerson Annual Revenue (Source: Company Filings)

Exhibit: Emerson Process Management Revenue, Earnings & Margin (Source: Company Filings)

When combined with its industrial automation business segment, process management and automation accounted for 65% of total revenue in 2016.

Exhibit: Emerson Industrial Automation Revenue & Earnings (Source: Company Filings)

Exhibit: 2006 Sales by Segment (Source: Company Filings)

Emerson has always used acquisitions to bolster its capabilities in its operating segments. Its increased focus on process management can be seen in the recent acquisitions that it made. It acquired Pentair's (NYSE:PNR) Valves & Controls business for $3.15 billion. That business unit had sales of $1.6 billion under Pentair. Just in 2016, Emerson acquired six businesses - four in process management and two in climate technologies. In 2015, it had completed eight acquisitions - seven in process management and one in commercial and residential solutions.

Emerson has also proactively divested many businesses that are now considered non-core to its long-term success. These divestitures accounted for some of the drop in revenue in its business segments. In 2015, it sold its mechanical power transmission solutions business (Annual Report - Page 19) for $1.4 billion, which was part of its industrial automation business.

Emerson sold its Network Power division to Platinum Equity for $4 billion and sold its motors, power and electric power generation businesses to Japan's Nidec (NYSE:NJ).

In fiscal 2017, the company will realign its business under two segments:

Automation Solutions - This segment will include both process management and industrial automation.

Commercial & Residential Solutions - This segment will include Climate Technologies and Tools & Home Products segment.

Exhibit: Emerson's New Focus (Source: Company Presentation)

Some of the businesses, such as tools, seem out of place and low-tech in the new Emerson, and so, those businesses might be the next to be sold. Emerson has already stated that it is planning to sell its ClosetMaid business. That is an example of a low-tech business that does not fit well with the Emerson of the future.

Emerson has also set an aggressive target to reach $20 billion in revenue by 2021 and regain its lost cash flow and earnings. Given the uncertainty in organic revenue from the various markets it serves, Emerson may be too dependent on an aggressive acquisition strategy to increase sales. That carries with it the risk of overpaying for acquisitions in a desperate move to increase revenue. Its revenue would have to increase by 37% in five years from its 2016 level to reach $20 billion in 2021.

Emerson is forecasting positive revenue growth for the third and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 and mostly flat total revenue growth for the year.

Conclusion

Emerson's focus on higher value products and services in both automation solutions and commercial & residential solutions offers a lot of promise. Emerson has been investing and innovating in the area of sensors, communication systems, and software systems for more than a decade to better manage complex industrial processes and help improve productivity of these systems. The technology and the process expertise that it is currently building is the foundation for Industrial Internet of Things. Its products and services could bring great competitive advantage, build customer loyalty and bring a recurring revenue stream for both software data services and hardware. The long-term positive growth trend of increased automation in processes will continue for many years to come as companies in the oil & gas, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries look for more productivity gains and cost savings from their various processes. A world that is more focused on energy efficiency and on renewable power will also be a driver of many of the products that Emerson sells. But, in the short term, Emerson has to navigate some choppy waters before it can stabilize its business.

If you like my articles, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.