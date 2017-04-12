AIG: Morale Hits New Lows

Can we at least get a hard look at the split this time?

No one wants to work at AIG (NYSE:AIG). Bring up the question, can it really attract a top turnaround CEO that it needs? UBS has said that AIG ranks as the worst insurer, ranked by its employees. This, according to employee reviews. In the previous year, AIG ranked seventh (of 10) - things continue to deteriorate. AIG is looking for a new CEO, and it needs one with turnaround experience. However, the worry is that it won't be able to attract to worthwhile CEO.

AIG's CEO, Peter Hancock, is stepping down after getting pushed out by the board. Activist investor Carl Icahn supports the decision. Still, the board, for now, has said it's backing Hancock's turnaround plan even after he leaves. This includes a two-year plan for returning $25 billion to shareholders. However, Hancock's turnaround plan hasn't done much for AIG. Under Hancock, AIG has posted losses in four of the last six quarters. The company is battling rising claims costs, costs that it hasn't done a very good job of estimating.

And its stock price reflects this. AIG has traded sideways since Icahn got involved. Shares are just flat since Icahn announced his stake in 2015. The S&P 500 is up over 20% during that period.

The big thesis is still a breakup of the insurer. This includes splitting the consumer insurance business from the commercial insurance business. Or, I'll settle for a more aggressive approach to selling off and shutting down underperforming lines of business. This would go a long way toward ridding itself of the SIFI - systemically important financial institution. Being able to provide multiple products to customers is losing its appeal. Hancock's focus on selling smaller units isn't enough anymore.

In the end, a new CEO might be able to work a turnaround, but more importantly, a new CEO could be willing to take a closer look at Icahn's breakup plans. Even if we don't see a breakup into three companies, in the least, a separation of the commercial and consumer business is worth looking into. For now, it's a wait-and-see who, if anyone with turnaround experience, that AIG can recruit.

