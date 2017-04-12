Positive And Negative Signals For Valero Stock

The most profitable ethanol sector is quite sensitive to the legal environment. It has experienced overwhelming compliance costs since 2016, probably resulting in impairment in the overall margins in 2017.

The economic environment has delivered numerous advantages to Valero, including channels, growing demand for fuels, the high margins of the ethanol sector, lowest-cost convenient plant locations, and strong distribution.

Valero possesses healthy financial statements. The company's cash flows, resource use efficiency, and profitability are in an optimistic trend. Investors can enjoy high dividend yield and total stockholder return compared to peers.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is the leading independent oil refiner in the United States and the world. Looking into the Gulf Coast market, investors can see how the company is dominating this largest refining region of the country and the world. The top three refiners of this market: Valero, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) have a capability of 1,944 million barrels per day (MBPD), 1,084 MBPD, and 743MBPD respectively. Valero's output is more than that of the second and the third largest refiners combined.

As the US top fuel manufacturer and distributor, the company has got special attention from investors. The fact that Valero has been ahead of its peers in terms of volumes is not sufficient to say that it is an excellent investment.

This article will discuss positive and negative signals of Valero stock that its existing and potential investors are more likely to be interested in. The first part will focus on optimistic points from the financial perspective and the economic environment. The second part will point out challenges to the ethanol sector, which has been the most profitable for the company.

The article uses data from Seeking Alpha and Amigobulls.

Optimistic Points from the Financial Perspectives and the Economic Environment

Investors are more likely to examine how good operating income has been and how the profits have affected stockholders' wealth. The comparison of operating margin, return on assets, and dividend yield of the big three refiners in the US Gulf Coast - Valero, Marathon Petroleum Corp, and Phillips 66 - will show the position of Valero in the peer group.

The first chart suggests that Valero is performing better than peers in all three indicators. The company deserves credits from investors for its outstanding return on asset and dividend yield as shown in the blue and red columns. The yellow columns particularly indicate no concern about the competition in operating income between Valero and Phillips 66. Valero remains better than Marathon Petroleum in operation margin, yet the small difference implies a potential competition against Marathon for the long run.

The quantity and quality of cash flows of a company is one of the priorities that investors tend to pay attention to by looking into its net income and net cash flows from operating. Valero has maintained healthy financial statements with strong cash flows. It represents positive net cash flows from operating activities despite volatility of net income among quarters. Impressively, the cash flows have been staying much above net income over periods. The company has demonstrated the strength of cash flows that most businesses desire.

Most notably, Valero's total stockholder return has been sky-high compared to the peer average since 2014. This indicator will please the company's existing and potential investors.

Investors may turn out questioning whether or not Valero is able to stay long in such an optimistic direction. A consideration of the economic environment may provide a relevant answer to that question. Ideal locations of plants, an efficient logistics system, high-complexity refiners, manufacturing safety, and global growing demand have been significant advantages for the company.

Valero currently is in the number one position of complexity refineries in the industry with the lowest cost of $3.6 per barrel. The median and the maximum costs in peers are $4.75 and $5.30 respectively. As a result, the company is able to offer low product prices in the market. More opportunities come to Valero due to the favorable outcome that fuel demand elastically responds to low prices.

Fuel exports to Gulf Coast nations has been the busiest market. The demand in this market is huge and continues to increase.

Among vast investment projects, the Diamond Pipeline is expected to be completed by the end of 2017, adding a considerable capability to Valero's transporting system.

Another positive signal is that the company upholds personal and process safety. 2016's safety indicators reached the best level over its life.

Finally, the reliability of the company's trademark has been worldwide recognized.

Up to this point, investors may find Valero to be a highly promising investment. However, the reality has not been so optimistic for the ethanol sector, which used to be most profitable business of the company.

The Ethanol Sector Has Become Most Vulnerable

The global demand for energy has been increasing majorly due to population growths and rapid economic development in developing and underdeveloped countries. Therefore, the development of renewable energies, especially biofuels programs, has become an ongoing program in many nations.

The concern of the United States goes beyond merely the fulfillment of energy demand. Reducing dependency on fossil fuels from the Middle Eastern nations in order to maintain economic power of the US in the world, strengthen its national security, and help stem global warming are primary objectives of US biofuels programs.

Valero's ethanol sector has led the United States to become one of the two most successful biofuels producers in the world. The other country is India. The position had belonged to Brazil until 2014. Being part of national strategy, the ethanol sector is quite sensitive to regulations. Valero's ethanol sector started facing formidable pressures from the government's strategy that pushes biofuels programs to move faster.

In 2017, the Environmental Protection Agency forces companies to increase the proportion of ethanol into fuel beyond 10%, which is the designed threshold for most vehicles. US biofuels manufacturers are struggling with climbing costs associated with the national target 16 billion gallons ceiling. Ethanol output and consumption are pushed to escalate faster than producers' anticipation.

Valero's biofuel blending costs soared from 309 million in 2015 to a record high of $749 million in 2016. Those compliance costs have plunged approximately 40% since the presidential election. According to the company's forecast, the strong ethanol margin, which has helped Valero's overall profits exceed expected levels over the years, may be impaired in 2017.

Conclusion

Valero sounds like a promising investment, based upon its financial statements analysis and the economic environment. The quantity and quality of cash flows, profitability, and operational efficiency have been exceedingly good. Especially, dividend yield and total stockholder returns have been in a strong trend. The economic environment has delivered so many advantages to Valero, including low unit costs, ideal plant locations, effective logistics, and the "hard trend" of biofuels demand. However, the most profitable corn-based ethanol sector has been saddled with the burden of compliance costs since 2016. This should result in impairment of Valero's overall margins in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.