"Our life is shaped by our mind; we become what we think." - The Buddha "I really don't know, I really don't know, what to do." - The Rolling Stones, What To Do "Same as it ever was." - Talking Heads, Once in a Lifetime.

Here at the Zen Strategist, we try to avoid making market forecasts. We don't think anyone has much of an edge in this area, and focusing on the macro tends to obscure more interesting things to do.

Today is the exception to that rule.

That's right, I am "calling the top" on the Trump rally.

I will almost certainly be early, and of course, could be flat wrong, but, in my opinion, the weight of the evidence has now become overwhelming, and investors should look to at the very least become much more cautious in allocating money.

This does not mean I'm expecting a crash - although one is obviously possible - but rather that a confluence of factors is now working against investors. Simply put, valuations are (very) high, sentiment is overwhelmingly bullish, and, most importantly, the narrative that has been driving markets since November is faltering. In other words, the wind is no longer at your back; instead, assets are priced for everything to go right... even as a lot seems poised to go wrong.

Let's look at the narrative piece first since it is, to my mind, the most critical and arguably least discussed of all the factors. In fact, many market observers dislike even any mention of narrative, as it goes against our current obsession with quantitative "facts" over qualitative "stories." As John Skjervem, CIO of the $90 billion Oregon State Treasury, told the Wall Street Journal last year, "I'm very uncomfortable in the realm of the narrative. I want to listen to the data instead."

Don't worry... we'll get to the data. But let's begin with that narrative.

I was speaking with a friend - and one of the better investors I know - recently, and the topic of quantitative easing and its effect on asset prices came up.

"You know," he said, "around 2013 I realized I was an idiot, and the Fed didn't matter." He paused. "In fact, the Fed has never mattered."

That got us talking about narratives, and he eventually concluded (this was in February): "Today's narrative is all about Trump. But tomorrow it'll be something else."

Banal? Sure. But let's unpack this a bit.

What he is saying - or at least my interpretation of it - is that it's not the underlying "facts" that matter so much as our collective reaction to them. We do create our life with our mind; we can quibble about what is actually "out there" (if anything... let's assume for the moment we are not brains in vats), but it is clear that our perceptions shape whatever we view as "reality."

To apply this to QE (how's that for a segue!), while its actual mechanics were pretty minor - basically a shifting of assets from banks to the Fed - the narrative was anything but.[1] In other words, while many observers lay most of the credit (or blame, depending on your point of view) for the post-2009 rally at the feet of the Fed - Jim Grant, for example, says investors should send them a thank you note - any effects of the policy came not from the actual process, but instead from investors' interpretation of it (and, to borrow from Keynes' beauty contest analogy, their interpretation of how others would interpret it).

This narrative began to fade in the second half of 2016, particularly after the US election, as what had been billed by many as an unsustainable rally based on central bank activity, sure to crash and burn if and when they withdrew their support - remember how central banks "rescued" markets after Brexit? -suddenly morphed into the "Trump rally," with optimism driven by dreams of tax reform and massive spending on infrastructure. Suddenly rate hikes became signals of economic optimism rather than harbingers of doom.

Notice how none of this has anything to do with underlying fundamentals. Indeed, some observers have been worriedly pointing out that valuations are high and investors ebullient - not to mention that volatility is plumbing generational lows - for years only to see markets tick ever higher.

Because…it's all about the narrative!

Thus, the recent failure of the healthcare bill, coupled with news that tax reform may take longer than expected - and most recently, military action in Syria and saber-rattling against North Korea - has punctured the "Trump rally" narrative... and is likely to replace it with something less bullish.

As another old friend likes to say, valuations (along with sentiment) are a necessary but not sufficient factor for a market top. Something also has to change. Well, in my opinion, something just did, and those fundamentals are about to become a lot more important.

Let's get to the data!

While there is no agreed-on "best" metric for determining the valuation of the overall market, and indeed, some argue the whole exercise is akin to tilting at windmills, for the moment, I think it is most useful to look at the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. While price-to-earnings is the better known figure, earnings have become so distorted in recent years by financial engineering that it has lost a bit of relevance. Sales, on the other hand, cannot be faked.

For argument's sake, here is the "standard" P/E ratio using earnings for the trailing 12-month period...

…and the cyclically adjusted (or Shiller) P/E.[2]

Finally, here is the ratio of total stock market value to GDP, often called the "Buffett indicator," as Warren has called it "probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment."

In other words, the stock market is now larger than the underlying economy. While there are reasons to question the "Buffett methodology" - e.g. US multinationals get a significant percentage of profits from non-US operations - it shows a similar picture to our other metrics.

In sum, we can safely say stocks are expensive, due to the (somewhat shocking) fact that corporate profits have been roughly flat for the past five years, while stocks have risen some 70%. Anecdotally, the best value investors I know are growing increasingly frustrated at their inability to find new ideas, always a worrisome sign.

Much of the recent rally, meanwhile, has been driven by retail investors…

…while corporate executives are selling...

…and margin debt - money borrowed to buy stocks - continues to make new highs.

A New Narrative?

All in all, the market is expensive, perhaps historically so, the "dumb money" is buying at record rates (and borrowing to do so), and the "Trump as savior" narrative is faltering.

Doesn't sound too appealing, does it?

The question, assuming I'm right, is what will replace the Trump narrative. As I see it, there are a few alternatives, none of which are particularly attractive. Of course, I could be wrong and the Trump narrative continues; it wouldn't be the first time he defied expectations.

But assuming the narrative does shift, the most likely candidates seem to be:

1) Partisan gridlock/incompetence. The failure of the healthcare law, along with pushed back tax reform and the "nuclear" installation of new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch - not to mention seemingly anything having to do with Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner - are creating the impression of incompetence and frustration. Add to this the ongoing investigations into Russian "meddling" and Obama administration spying, and you have an increasingly polarized country; not a particularly strong narrative for risk assets.

It's important to note that while gridlock is often a positive for stocks, as it prevents politicians from doing more damage than usual, this is of a different magnitude where basic competence and ability to govern are being questioned; also, it would effectively represent a reversal of the Trump narrative.

2) War. Increased tensions with Syria, Russia, North Korea, and potentially China are very worrisome. While Trump seems inclined to shy away from conflict, there are clearly influential people in his administration who do not, and the bombing of a Syrian airfield is an inauspicious first step.

Again, while war can be positive for stocks (sad but true, thus the old adages about buying "on the sound of cannons," or "when blood is running in the streets"), this is due partially to the fact that stocks have often been depressed when war breaks out, and also because it has tended to drive production (think WWII in the US) and be good for certain industries.

Clearly, the first factor is not applicable today, and the second far less so. Further, it is difficult - although not impossible! - to imagine markets that have rallied on visions of tax cuts and the promise of having a business executive in the White House shifting to a "war is good" narrative.

3) Secular stagnation. Similar to the first, if Washington remains gridlocked, we could simply see a return to the old narrative of permanently lower growth rates, but with a twist. While this was counteracted in recent years by the "Fed will save us" narrative, a return to that premise seems unlikely.

What To Do

While fundamentals have been worrisome for some time, markets have benefited from powerful narratives over the past several years. Assuming this is in the process of shifting to something less positive, and that there is no sudden sea change in fundamentals - this is also a possibility, of course, in which stronger economic growth drives a return to the Trump narrative irrespective of Washington dysfunction - it seems a less-than-ideal time to commit money to risk assets.

I have no specific recommendation to address this narrative shift other than to get (or stay) defensive; shorting equities on a tactical basis is something we don't do at the Zen Strategist.

As hedge fund manager Harris Kupperman, one of the first to promote the Trump narrative, recently put it, "I'm now out of the bullish camp for the first time since Trump won. It's been an awesome ride."

Don't be a hero.

[1] For a wonderful explanation of this, please see Repeat After Me: Banks Cannot And Do Not "Lend Out" Reserves by Paul Sheard of S&P.

[2] The CAPE takes the past decade of earnings for the index, adjusts them for inflation, and averages them in order to get an earnings measure that, in theory at least, strips out the vicissitudes of the business cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.