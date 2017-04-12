Seadrill: What The Chapter 11 May Mean

As those of you that follow my Twitter feed may already be aware, in the middle of last week I retweeted an article by The Fly that suggests that offshore drilling giant Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE:SDRL) may be forced to go through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings as it adjusts itself to the challenging conditions in the marketplace. My fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Vladimir Zernov also made similar comments in an article that he published here. It is important for shareholders to understand exactly what this entails.

Let us begin by discussing exactly what Chapter 11 is (and what it is not). Investopedia defines Chapter 11 bankruptcy thusly:

"Chapter 11 is a form of bankruptcy that involves a reorganization of a debtor's business affairs, debts and assets. Named after the U.S. bankruptcy code 11, Chapter 11 is generally filed by corporations that require time to restructure their debts, and it gives the debtor a fresh start, subject to the debtor's fulfillment of his obligations under the plan of reorganization. As the most complex of all bankruptcy cases and generally the most expensive, a company should consider Chapter 11 reorganization only after careful analysis and exploration of all other alternatives."

Unlike other forms of bankruptcy, such as Chapter 7, a Chapter 11 bankruptcy does not include liquidation of the company's assets and therefore does not usually put the company out of business. In fact, thousands of companies including General Motors (NYSE:GM), United Airlines (NYSE:UAL), and K-Mart (NASDAQ:SHLD) have continued to operate after going through Chapter 11 proceedings.

Therefore, even if Seadrill does enter into Chapter 11 proceedings (it is not definitely going to happen but seems likely) then the company is not likely to go out of business. In fact, during the early stages, which can take anywhere from a few months to two years, the company will be in a state of limbo. The company will be unable to sell any of its assets (such as rigs), rent a new office building, or a piece of equipment (although it can presumably contract out an idle rig), or stop or expand its current operations. As Seadrill has not attempted to do any of these things for quite some time, the short-term impact on the company should be minimal.

After the proceedings are complete, it is somewhat more uncertain what will happen but we can make some educated guesses. It will be Seadrill's responsibility to propose a reorganization plan that is both reasonably possible to achieve and fair to its creditors. Given that the company has been in discussions with its creditors for quite some time now in an effort to extend the maturity dates of much of its debt, it seems likely that the company's proposed reorganization plan will include that. This action would allow the company to preserve capital until such time as the market for drilling rigs improves, which is likely still a few years away. Another proposal that Seadrill may make is postponing the principal payments on some or all of its outstanding secured loans, essentially converting them into interest-only loans for a period of time. This would allow the company to keep a greater percentage of its cash flow and thus better weather the challenging industry conditions. The CEO of DNB, the largest bank in Norway, stated several years ago that his bank would be willing to discuss this option with its drilling clients in order to help them better weather the crisis. Another option that Seadrill may propose is to sell some of its rigs or other assets to raise the money to pay off some of its debt but this is unlikely. Due to the weakness in the drilling industry, the company will almost certainly have great difficulty finding a buyer for any of its rigs and would have to drastically discount the sales price, limiting the money that it could raise this way.

Another option that could be considered in bankruptcy court, and by far the least desirable option for shareholders, is a debt-for-equity swap. This would involve Seadrill issuing new equity either on the open market or directly to its creditors in order to raise the money to pay off its outstanding debt. This would heavily dilute existing shareholders and as such is not desirable to that group of stakeholders. As of December 31, 2016 (the latest date for which figures are available), Seadrill had a total of $9.514 billion of outstanding debt. The company had a total of $10.101 billion of total equity as of the same date. This gives the company a total debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. While this is still above the industry average, it is significantly below the levels of a few years ago. Let us assume that Seadrill wants to reduce this to 0.50, roughly in line with its peers prior to the industry collapse and a level that should be sustainable. In order to do this, the company would need to issue approximately $3 billion in equity and use all of the money to pay off its debt. On Tuesday, April 11, 2017, Seadrill's stock closed at $0.82. At this price, Seadrill would need to issue approximately 3.66 billion new shares to raise $3 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 504,444,280 shares outstanding. Thus, issuing 3.66 billion new shares would reduce the ownership percentage of the company that each share represents to 13.77% of what it is currently. In addition, Seadrill also only has 800 million shares authorized, thus issuing that many new shares would require changing the company's incorporation agreements and the shareholders are almost certain to reject such a proposal. Given the high dilution of the existing shareholders and the need to change the operating agreements, this option seems unlikely. With that said though, some dilution (of a much lower degree) is quite possible.

A Chapter 11 filing, or even the prospect of one, is certainly something that no investors wants to see from a company that they have invested in. However, Seadrill is not going out of business and while it is too early to know what the ultimate impact on the company will be, the market appears to have overreacted by punishing the stock as much as it did.