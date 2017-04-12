Risk Analysis For Annaly Capital Management's 11% Yield

The adjustable rates mortgages represent a material portion of the total portfolio. The flatter curve has been a problem for these securities.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is too expensive for my taste. The mortgage REIT had a fairly substantial rally, but the sector is becoming materially less rationale. Investors appear to be neither overly concerned with impacts to book values or to dividend sustainability. As it stands, NLY is running a little better than average in the sector for dividend sustainability. However, there are some challenges that remain. I'll go over them below.

NLY has been repositioning their portfolio over the last few years and their shift in focus can be seen as a positive factor since it allows the mortgage REIT to better diversify their risks. The latest values are below:

Even after the work that has been done, agency MBS remain the dominant position in the portfolio. One reason for that could be the impact of buying Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS). The buyout was immediately accretive to book value and it should've been a solid play for earnings up until the changes in the yield curve got under way.

Let's take a look at those ARMs (adjustable rate mortgages).

ARMs are a relatively small percentage of the total exposure, but they are still large enough to be material. The thing about adjustable rate mortgages is that they can be significantly influenced by the yield curve and that exposure is challenging to hedge against. The largest risk for a portfolio of ARMs by a substantial margin is prepayment risk. ARMs will almost always trade at a premium to face value, so each prepayment received results in needing to write off a little more premium.

This is the reason Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) cut their dividend from $.23 to $.21. Prepayments are down materially in the first quarter of 2017, but "materially" still wasn't enough.

CMO's dividend yield on trailing book value (Q4 2016 book value) is only 7.74% and CMO's operating expenses eat up less of equity each quarter which means more of the income is left for shareholders. NLY doesn't do bad in that category by any stretch, but CMO is one of the top 2 in the sector for lowest overhead as a percentage of common equity.

The point I want to make here is that the current yield spread available through heavily leveraged investments in ARMs simply isn't very good. This could be a factor dragging against their dividend sustainability.

Commercial Real Estate

Some investors are going to think that commercial real estate will save Annaly Capital Management's dividend if things get really ugly in the market. That isn't the case either. NLY released a slide going over the leveraged return on these investments. This is a non-GAAP measure, but I give NLY a 10/10 for honesty here.

NLY needs to cover a dividend yield at roughly 10.75% of book value and around 1.6% or so in operating expenses (annual figures). The investments here aren't going to be enough to get them there.

Upcoming Factors

The Federal Reserve is talking about reducing their balance sheet. That could cause the yield curve to steepen, but the Federal Reserve doesn't control the long end of the curve the way they control the short end. At the short end they can simply print money and give it to banks as a reward for not loaning, which is a very effective way to raise rates.

A steeper yield curve would be nice, though NLY doesn't usually take a massive amount of duration risk now that they have a way to diversify the portfolio.

If the Federal Reserve were to increase rates another 2 to 3 times this year (as is being discussed) without making changes to their balance sheet, it could further flatten the yield curve. The 10-2 spread, which was moving higher previously, is back to around 1.10%.

Conclusion

Annaly Capital Management's dividend seems to be the major concern with investors today. It should be one significant factor, but not the only one. As it stands, I rate NLY's dividend sustainability at 8/10. I think it is materially more likely than not that they sustain, but I don't have as much confidence in that prediction as I did in prior quarters.

When it comes to valuation, I think NLY is too expensive. I'll go with a sell rating, but I know the "buy and hold forever" crowd won't like the idea of selling. For them, I'll go with a "turn off dividend reinvestment and wait for better prices".

As an alternative, I would suggest investors look at NLY-E and look for entry prices in the range of $24.90 to $25.10.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSO, BMNM, CMO-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Consult a professional who knows your objectives and constraints.