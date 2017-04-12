How Did Realty Income Corporation Demolish The S&P 500 For Decades?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has absolutely slaughtered the S&P 500 in generating total returns (price + dividend). The enormous outperformance is now highlighted extensively within their presentation for shareholders. The extreme level of outperformance could encourage investors to believe that O will continue to decimate the market. The problem is that a large chunk of this analysis depends on how we are defining risk.

Realty Income Corporation Went For Beta

When O prepared their charts, they opted to use "beta." The chart is demonstrated below. The challenge with this premise is that the top of the slide specifically references "volatility." We are talking about two materially different metrics.

Source: All slides are from the company presentation.

Volatility is precisely what it sounds like. It measures the volatility of the stock. It is not included in the chart above. Beta on the other hand represents the combination of volatility with correlation to the S&P 500 (or whole market index, depending on who is calculating). Why does this matter? Because the full benefit of this very low beta is only available to an investor using an extremely small position in O to combine with a portfolio of a broad equity market index.

How Did the Beta Get So Low?

Realty Income Corporation is such a strong company that investors began treating it as a bond proxy. The company is unlikely to cut their dividend within the next couple of decades. They are so financially strong, it would take a black-swan event to kill the dividend. It certainly could happen, but the probability is very low even with the move towards E-commerce.

Because Treasuries and the S&P 500 generally exhibit negative correlation, at least on shorter-term measurements, Realty Income Corporation's correlation with bonds was a huge positive factor for reducing their beta. Make no mistake, the share price on Realty Income Corporation is highly volatile. However, it is also goes very well in a portfolio that is heavily allocated to generic domestic equity securities or equity securities with high beta scores.

Why Are They Unlikely To Cut the Dividend?

Realty Income Corporation has an excellent portfolio of tenants. Their diversified base of high credit quality tenants gives them a very stable series of cash flows.

Since the company is an internally managed triple net lease REIT with exceptional economies of scale on their operating costs, they excellent margins on turning their revenue into FFO (Funds from Operations). This business structure leads to investors being more comfortable owning O than other stocks during periods of economic stress. That brings us right back to the case where investors pour into O when they are scared and end up treating it as a proxy for bonds.

Maximizing Pricing Advantages

Realty Income Corporation has done an exceptional job of utilizing the equity and bond markets to expand.

Take a look at how they thoroughly outperformed the sector on growth in FFO per share:

That seems insane, right? How can Realty Income Corporation do that? It wasn't magic. The company was able to command a premium share price, which they regularly used to issue shares. The yield required on shares was lower than the yield on new properties O could acquire. Each time O was growing, they were increasing FFO.

This isn't a story about their assets dramatically outperforming the market. This was a story about management understanding the fundamentals of how to run a high quality REIT and regularly capitalizing on a difference between the market value of shares and the cost to build the portfolio.

Excellent work. Low overhead costs for effective management is a recipe for success. Is anyone surprised by that?

Can Other Companies Do It?

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) uses the same strategy and has similar correlations. STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is a much newer triple net lease REIT with a similar plan.

Outlook

The dividend is stable, which could be enough for investors that have 30 years and are completely comfortable buying in for income and ignoring future price movements. I can't do it currently. The correlation between Realty Income Corporation and bond prices is massive and the yield spread is smaller than I would expect. The company is excellent, but I'd want a materially better deal. Give me a yield closer to 5%, rather than 4.17%, and I'll be very interested. The substantial majority of the price risk comes down to where yields are landing for Treasuries at the end of this year. If we see yields move higher by 75 basis points, it could open up much better opportunities. Until then, the side lines should be fine.

Sign up for The Mortgage REIT Forum by April 15th and get a free two week trial. This is your opportunity to lock in prices at $310 per year before the next price increase on May 1st, 2017. Rates are going up because of the high cost of providing such detailed analysis. By signing up today, your price is locked in against future increases. I put together a guide showing my strategy for generating returns. If you want to learn more about investing in high yield instruments, specifically mortgage REITs and their preferred shares, check out the reviews from my subscribers. In the last month I was able to correctly call the opportunity in shorting Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) (about a 20% return), shorting Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) (for a 6% to 7% return) which included a release when shares hit the target range to close the trade, and buying Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:RSO) (up over 20% since the call) going into the earnings release. As of 04/11/2017, a new SMS alert service is available for subscribers.