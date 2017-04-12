Top Dividend Basic Materials Dogs Still Digging Coal In April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five April top-yield Basic Materials stocks showed 18.19% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big dogs mind the coal.

The coal industry stayed robust at the top of the April yield list. CSUAY was top dog by yield and CNXC led by analyst estimated price growth as calculated 4/10/17.

The Basic Materials sector includes 13 industry groups embraced by rabid followers and believers. Gold bugs, coal miner daughters, and tree-huggers notwithstanding, coal has soared since summer.

Top 30 Basic Materials Dogs By Yield Were Led By 8 Industries In April

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts April 10 verified by Yahoo Finance for thirty stocks from eight of thirteen Basic Materials Industries revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Top 30 April Basic Materials Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (1) Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Basic Materials Stocks By Yield

Top ten Basic Materials dogs selected 4/10/17 showing top yields represented just four of thirteen industries constituting the sector: (1) coal [5 listed]; (2) industrial metals & minerals [2 listed]; (3) chemicals [2 listed]; (4) gold [1 listed].

Top yield basic materials stock, China Shenhua Energy Co (OTCPK:CSUAY) [1] was one of six coal industry representatives listed. The remaining four coal dogs placed second, third, sixth, & seventh: SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) [2]; CNX Coal Resources (CNXC) [3]; Alliance Resource (ARLP) [6]; Alliance Holdings (AHGP) [7].

Industrial metals and minerals bracketed the middle of the list in fifth and eighth places: Neometals (OTCPK:RDRUY) [5] and Ciner Resources (CINR) [8].

Two chemical firms placed sixth and tenth: Synthos (OTCPK:SYNYY) [6] and Braskem (BAK) [10].

Finally, one gold outfit placed ninth, Regis Resources (OTCPK:RGRNF) [9], to complete the top ten April Basic Materials top dogs by yield.

Basic Materials Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten Basic Materials dogs by yield as of market close 4/10/2017 with those of the Dow Industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Basic Materials Top Dogs Show Big Dividends For Spring

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Basic Materials dogs was 13% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 87% of their combined total. A prime dividend dogcatcher rule is to find stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed the single share price of the stock. The top ten Basic Materials dogs get extra kibble for that accomplishment.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten).

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 69% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 31% of the combined totals. The top ten Dow dogs can skip a meal for their inflated stature.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or overbought condition) means that no matter which chart you read, these are low-risk and low-opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for April 2017 was $27.90.

In some contrast, the Achievers chart shows their list to be composed of slightly higher-risk and higher-opportunity dividend pups.

Lighter than Dow, Basic Materials top ten dogs prove less is more as their top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend showed as $10.34 as of April 10. That's 37% of the Dow per dollar of annual dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Ten Basic Materials Dogs Showed 2.53% To 21.4% Upsides, While (5) One Showed A Loss Exceeding $30 Beyond Dividends Earned To April, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wanted (6) A 3.46% Median Target Price Upside and 10% Gain From 30 Basic Materials Upside Dogs Come April 2018

Basic Materials top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 10, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 4% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 3.5% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition for the Basic Materials top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Analysts Projected 7.1% To 39.6% Net Gains For Ten Basic Materials Dogs By April 2018

Eight of ten top dividend-yielding Achiever dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted in the chart above). This yield-based forecast for the Basic Materials dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 80% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for April 2018:

SunCoke Energy Partners was projected to net $396.20, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

CNX Coal Resources was projected to net $296.97, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for CNXC.

Alliance Resource was projected to net $273.18, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Alliance Holdings was projected to net $154.02, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from one analyst, less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

China Shenhua Energy Co was projected to net $163.72, based on no target price estimate from any analysts, only projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Ciner Resources netted $158.42 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by four analysts, less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

Braskem was projected to net $127.39, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% more than the market as a whole.

Neometals (OTCPK:RDRUY) was projected to net $100.49, based on dividends alone, with no analyst estimate, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for RDRUY.

Enviva Partners (EVA) was projected to net $80.68, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% more than the market as a whole.

Westlake Chemical (WLKP) was projected to net $70.84, based on a mean target price estimate from three analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for WLKP.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 18.3% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (8): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated One Basic Materials Dog To Lose 5.1% By April, 2018

One probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Natural Resources (NRP) projected a loss of $50.87 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from five analysts including $20 of broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

Analysts Forecast A 18.18% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Basic Materials Stocks To April 2018

Ten top Basic Materials dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten basic materials dogs selected 4/10/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four industries in the sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (9) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Champion Dogs Delivering 15.57% Vs. (10) 19.03% Net Gains by All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Achiever kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 18.18% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of those ten. The ninth lowest priced Basic Material top yield dog, Ciner Resources, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 40.12%.

The five lowest-priced Basic Materials top yield dogs for April 10 were: Neometals; Regis Resources; China Shenhua Energy Co; Synths; SunCoke Energy Partners, with prices ranging from $2.53 to $15.80.

Five higher-priced Basic Materials dogs for April 10 were: CNX Coal Resources; Braskem; Alliance Resource; Alliance Holdings; Ciner Resources, whose prices ranged from $16.50 to $28.91.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Basic Materiai dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: darkroom.baltimoresun.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ, PFE, GE, CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.