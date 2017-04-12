Perseus Mining's (PMNXF) CEO Jeff Quartermaine on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Perseus Mining Ltd. (OTCPK:PMNXF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 11, 2017 7:00 PM ET

Executives

Jeff Quartermaine - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Michael Slifirski - Credit Suisse

Operator

Thank you for standing and welcome to the Perseus Mining March Quarterly Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.

Jeff Quartermaine

Thank you very much. And welcome to this conference call to discuss the March quarterly report. In concluding our last conference call held in late January after acknowledging that the December quarter had been difficult for Perseus, let’s say that I was very excited about what appears to lie ahead for the company and that is if we could get ourselves back on course then the future looked very bright.

Now based on market reaction to the December quarterly those comments weren’t seen as credible, but the March quarter that’s just passed has certainly vindicated my optimism and if anything, it has increased my confidence in Perseus’ future, because not only have we got it back on track at are all important Edikan operation in Ghana, but as promised we have also ticked of a number of key milestones that are very important in terms of laying the foundation for a very positive future for Perseus.

So, in short it has been a very good quarter for us and I am pleased to be able to share the positive news with you today. So, let’s talk in a little more detail about what we have actually delivered this quarter starting with the operations at Edikan. Gold production for the quarter was 48,655 ounces, which is about 51% more than produced in the December quarter and to put this quarterly production into perspective and the turnaround into perspective, this is the best quarter we have achieved since June 15.

As you are probably aware, our guidance for the half year is 90,000 to 110,000 ounces, and so it is at the half way point. We are now very well on track to achieve the target later in the year. Now the very pleasing aspect of this production performance was that it was bang on our internal production targets for the period, which reflects the fact that our forecast are now more available due to the work that was done by our technical services group in re-estimating our mineral resources using MIK instead of ordinary prudent techniques.

And secondly, it also reflects a very much improved performance by our operating team at Edikan, who under the guidance of or GM, Stephen Ndede; and Chief Operating Officer, Chris Woodall have remained very focused throughout the quarter on achieving targets. So it has been a good job all around. I should also mention that the investment that we made last quarter in upgrading the Edikan plant also paid handsome dividends.

We have seen very material improvements in all of our key performance indicators. I understand, in fact that the quantity of all process this quarter was a record as in deed was the run time of the plant averaging 90% over the quarter. So that was pretty fair production performance. On the cost front, our production costs were USD957 an ounce, and our all-in-site costs were USD1,098, which is 41% lower than the December quarter. And that obviously is a very material improvement in anybody’s language.

For the half year, our guidance is a $1000 to $1220 an ounce so sitting at the half way point of that period we are very well placed once again to achieve that guidance. The key measures of productivity, the unit mining and processing cost that drove the drop in the all-in site cost have fallen during the quarter. The monthly G&A was fractionally high, but that was not material.

As far as the mining cost is concerned, they fell from $3.5 a ton to $2.95 a ton moved. We moved about 5% less during the quarter. Sorry, about 5% less this quarter compared to the previous quarter and we also spent less. And that’s why the drop occurred. We spend less on grade control consultants and things of that nature. So overall we are down about 3% on a per ton basis.

The processing cost today is $95 a ton. We are down 24% on the previous quarter. The quantity of oil prices was up 30%, so the volume was the major factor in this sharp production. Royalties during the quarter were a little higher than the December quarter, they were $93 an ounce compared to $84. Now this is simply a function of the fact that we sold more gold during this quarter than we actually produced, and that was a result of having a significant quantity of gold on hand at the end of the last quarter as a result of weather preventing transport of bullion away from the site.

So when you divide the total royalties paid by the ounces produced, the cost per ounce increases if production is lower than sales, as was the case. And speaking of gold sales, we sold 55,532 ounces at an average price of $1,266 during the quarter, which gave a positive cash margin of $1.68 an ounce. This level of sales as I said was well above the level in December and indeed well above our quarterly production for the reasons mentioned previously.

During the period, we delivered gold into a combination of forward sales, contracts, spot deferred sales and spot sales and suffice to say that the average sales price you achieve was above the average spot price as a result of our conscious efforts to manage our revenue line.

Expenditure on sustaining development capital decreased fairly significantly during the quarter and down to $48 an ounce from $237 an ounce and that was a function of the fact that the - fairly large capital works program that we were contacting last year is at an end. So stepping back from maybe the operations, I should also mention another important initiative is that we successfully completed at Edikan this quarter.

We have updated the resources and the reserves at the mine, as I said using multiple indicator kriging in most instances compared to ordinary kriging. The impact of that was that we had 15% more tons, slightly lower grade, 8% lower grade, but 5% more contained gold. When this converts to reserves, the reserves are very similar to what we had previously to slightly flattens the production curve going forward.

And speaking of the Life of Mine Plan, it was also updated using the revised reserves and I won't spend a great deal of time talking about that now because we've published a good deal of information on this earlier in the month, but basically for the next five years of the Edikan mine life we will be producing on average 240,000 ounces of gold at an all-in site cost of $875 an ounce, which I think is a fairly healthy position to be in. We’ve also conducted some further exploration around the Edikan mine this quarter.

At this stage, we are still waiting on the results. We are obviously doing our best to extend the life beyond the 6.5 years that we have at the present time and we will talk more of that on another occasion. So this quarter has been a very good quarter one Edikan. We certainly recognize that one swallow doesn't make a summer. But what we have done is make a very good start towards demonstrating that the Edikan mine is capable of generating significant quantities of cash and can contribute very solidly to the funding of Perseus' future growth plans.

Speaking of which, the Sissingué mine is the first of those development projects and Sissingué - at Sissingué construction of the project moved ahead during the quarter. By the end of the quarter, we were about 42% complete, little engineering and procurement, they are all but done and on-site construction is moving ahead very well.

In the quarterly report, we’ve included a series of photographs of the site and I recommend that you take a look at those because they can describe progress better, more effectively than I can in a few moments. But you will just see from those photos the foundations are well out of the ground allowing for the erection of steel to start this quarter. A couple of months ahead of the wet season, and speaking also just the tailings dam is at a fairly advanced stage where we will be - we finished the earthworks and we will be finishing of the lining fairly shortly. And that means that, that tailings dam will be ready to accept water when rain starts, sets in around June.

During the quarter, we spent about US$12 million on development activities and that brings our total expenses today to including early works to about $55 million. The full cost-plus to complete development front here is about $61 million and that will be funded by a combination of our existing cash, plus $40 million of project debt finance that will be provided by Macquarie Bank under agreements reached during the quarter. I will come back to that a little later on.

Now in addition to the development works, we’ve also made significant headway at Sissingué during the quarter in terms of firming up resources and reserves and those details have been published in a fair amount of detail during the course of this quarter, but suffice to say that the reserves that they spend at the moment are very similar to what we have previously presented to the market, down slightly.

We have brought in the Bélé deposits into the picture, as well as the Sissingué deposit. In terms of the Life of Mine Plan that we have, the Life of Mine as it currently stands today is about five years, and we will be producing on average about 80,000 ounces for the first 3.5 years about 70,000 average, ounces average over the life of the project. But perhaps most importantly, as far as Sissingué is concerned, the costs are very low.

The average Life of Mine, all in site cost rather for the first 3.25 years is about $624 an ounce and over the Life of Mine $628. So that means that we are going to be generating a fairly substantial amount of cash from the project over its relatively short mine life. It generates a 28% real rate of return that is $1200 gold. If you look at it on an yield basis, which this project is and that right of return is actually higher, and capital payback is estimated at around 39 months.

So it is a smallish project, but it is a fairly economically robust project. And that I guess brings me to one final word on Sissingué before moving on. A number of investors have asked why is Perseus forged ahead with the Sissingué project in preference to holding back to develop the Yaoure. So let me just take a few moments to explain the rationale, so it is very clear.

Firstly, as I said the economics of this project are quite robust. The 28% real rate of return at $1200 gold is a fairly healthy return. So as a standalone proposition it makes sense. Secondly and very importantly, it provides access to a second cash flow stream, fairly quickly. So, we will be producing gold in the March quarter of 2018. So that reduces our reliance on a single asset.

And to put that into perspective with the best rule in the world, Yaoure won’t be generating cash for at least 2.25 years beyond Sissingué’s start-up days, remaining highly leveraged to a single operating upgrading mine for another three years from now is not in the best interest of our shareholders we don't believe.

The third reason why we are doing this project is that we think that there is the development of the Yaoure project by helping out development team gain in valuable experience operating in a francophone country. And I think that certainly during the course of Sissingué today, we have ironed out of a few logistical challenges that will exist in any development operation and I think we have certainly got a bit much fit which is important when we go to an important project like Yaoure.

The fourth reason we are doing this is that by having a second live cash flow stream to supplement Edikan we believe that that actually enhances our ability to raise corporate debt to fund Yaoure and we are going to need to raise some corporate finance for that project. And finally, by delivering on our promise to build Sissingué, and bear in mind this promise was made well before the Yaoure came on the radar.

We’ve enhanced our all-important social license to operate in Cote d'Ivoire. And failing to do this would be something that only very experienced practitioner in this part of the world would do. It is incredibly important to maintain strong relationships with both community and government levels. Without that you really don't have too much to deal with. So given the above, we see a very strong industrial logic for what we are doing in developing the project.

We are very pleased to say that the project is moving along strongly and we are very much looking forward to it moving into production early next year and as far as we can see far from detecting from our growth plans, it is value accretive and it is definitely in the best interest of our shareholders, we certainly believe.

Now it’s not in any shape or form to cast shade on Yaoure because that is also a good project and during the quarter work on the feasibility study has moved along. It is slightly behind schedule. The schedule we had previously announced and that’s come about as a result of delays of time and land access and also we had to wait to get the licenses renewed in December.

Now notwithstanding those access issues, the drilling program that we have talked about, we are doing 48,000 meter resource confirmation drilling program and that was 80% complete by the end of the quarter and we are moving on with the resource modeling, met tests, assessing the various mining processing and infrastructure options and we will be through that phase of the exercise around the middle of June. The work that we’ve done and the drilling work that we’ve done to date has been very productive, we’ve got quite a number of the essays back, and we are seeing some structures there that are certainly important in terms of mine ability.

We have drilled some parts of the Yaoure deposit like on a grade control basis, so on and age of age group. We have done that very deliberately to enhance our confidence in the mineral resource estimates and as I said earlier to be able to define some structures to ensure their mine ability. The completion of the DFS, we always said it would take 10 months to do and that is going to be the case, that’s 10 months after the stage 2 drilling got one under way, which was in late December.

And this should see the feasibility study complete now by October, but in the period between now and October we will be releasing information progressively. The new mineral resource should be published in the September quarter. Now I should just say at this stage II in regards to, or in the last couple of months people have asked many, many questions about the project, and how much it is going to cost to build, how big is it, what is the annual production et cetera.

Now let me just make the point that the reason we are doing a DFS is to confirm these numbers. Before we acquired Amara, a preliminary feasibility study was published, and it was based on certain assumptions and certain forecast that may or may not be correct. Now as far as Perseus is concerned, Amara’s numbers are of academic interest. We intend to build and operate a project that makes money for our shareholders and until we have done the homework, we won't be making any bold claims about what Yaoure has to offer.

The one thing we can say for certain is it will be different to the project envisaged by Amara in earlier publications, but that said, we do think it is a very good project and we think it is going to be a very valuable addition to our asset portfolio going forward. Now from a corporate point of view, looking at our cash and bullion reserves, so at the end of March, cash on bullion on hand was AUD64 million. This is made up of 50.4 million of cash and about 13.7 million of bullion that was 8428 ounces.

This cash balance, the cash and bullion balance takes into account all capital investment that has occurred during the period. At Sissingué the $12 million I mentioned there, exploration, corporate cost and also it includes payment of the final settlement amount of money that on a legal dispute that we inherited from Amara following the takeover of that company. That was a $15 million payment that was due earlier this year.

At the end of the quarter, we had about 160,000 ounces of gold sold forward, 159,022 ounces to be precise, and that was at an average price of $12.75 an ounce, so see the gold price has not touched off that levels. So right now we are on the borderline. Now, I should say that this hedging includes all mandatory hedging required under the terms of the company's recently negotiated debt facilities.

In other words, there is no momentary hedging to be done. If we do hedge in the future, it will be at our discretion as part of our risk management strategy, not something that’s forced upon us by financial institutions. And not that we have anything against financial institutions of course because on March 10 we formally accepted offers from Macquarie bank to provide members of the Perseus Group with a title of 60 million of debt finance to be used to fund that growth strategy.

As I mentioned earlier that’s included a US$40 million project debt facility that will be used to finance the completion of the Sissingué development. As I said, the cost to complete is about $60 million, $40 million of that will come from the project debt, $20 million will come from our existing cash resources and as I mentioned earlier, we are currently sitting with AUD60 million odd in the bank.

So we have more than adequate funding to continue the development of Sissingué. The second facility with a US$20 million debt facility provided to our Ghanaian subsidiary, and that'll be used as general working capital over next 12 months, while we are deploying corporate cash to fund Sissingué and other various expenses. I should make the observation that raising this 60 million of debt is giving, while it is very, very handy and important in terms of our financial plan, it also gives us a good deal of comfort, the technical work that we have recently done at both Sissingué and Edikan is sound because Macquarie Bank they are renowned for very high quality technical due diligence.

The 40 million is secured against Sissingué, the $20 million is secured against Edikan. And I should also say that without sort of talking to specifically about these things, the cost of this finance is substantially lower than similar or comparable facilities that I have noticed some of our peers have been announcing in the last week or two; very, very substantially less than that. So this is a very good job that has been done on raising this financing and we are grateful to Macquarie Bank for supporting Perseus of continuing to support Perseus business in our effort to develop the company.

So all-in-all it has been a very good quarter for us here at Perseus. The jobs by no mean is complete, but I do think that this quarter has gone quite some way to dispelling a view of the myths about the Perseus that have been weighing pretty heavily on our share price of late, and in fact, have encouraged a number of speculators to short selling of the stock.

So just in conclusion, for the data there, let me be very clear about a couple of points, just in case you’ve missed these from my earlier presentation. Firstly, we have not downgraded our ore reserves or Life of Mine Plans at either Edikan or Sissingué in any meaningful way. What we have done is confirm that our reserves and our mine plans are calculated on a very robust and reliable basis, and more of the point, we have mapped out for very positive future with the two updated Life of Mine Plans.

And not only that, we have made a very solid start to delivering exactly in accordance with the Edikan plan as you can see from the production performance we talked about earlier on. So concerns about a major change in the outlook for Perseus are ill founded. And while I appreciated, some of them is willing to see many more successive quarters of strong production before they are convinced that things have improved firmly. I can say that we have made a very strong start, and we are very much looking forward to delivering improved production in coming quarters.

The second point that I would just like to emphasize is that we do not need to raise any additional equity capital in the short-to-medium to fund that growth plans. I know a lot of investors were concerned that that was something that was in prospect. I can tell you that we are very fully funded to pay for the development of our second mine and we have got incredible plans to fund our third mine from a mix of internally generated cash and corporate debt finance.

If perchance we don't generate cash internally, it’s exactly the right way we are planning. By the time we want to start Yaoure, we have the option of deferring that start date of construction until we do have the money. And that is something that the company would prefer to do rather than make recourse to the equity markets. So, we are not about to do a right to shoot, we don't need to raise additional funding from the market and if you are one of the shareholders that sell your shares expecting to buy back at a lower price than I am sorry, but you have made a mistake.

Now ending on a positive note, it has been a very good quarter and I have to say that the June quarter has also got away to a recently good start as well. And we very much look forward to speaking to you again in about three months time and bringing you more solid evidence that Perseus has moved on to bigger and better things.

Thanks very much, happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Michael Slifirski with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Michael Slifirski

Good morning Jeff. Thank you very much. Congratulations on delivering the quarter that you promised, it is great to see. Three small questions from me. First of all with respect to, with respect to hedging, looking where gold is now and looking at the need to generate as much cash as you can to unlock that to the longer-term price, how do you think about that opportunity or option to hedge, I know you don't have, gold looks robust, but how do you sort of consider that right now 12.75 an announce please?

Jeff Quartermaine

Well I guess when we look at hedging Mike, the philosophies haven't really changed. I mean if the gold price goes above 12.75 an announce than that means that we can sell about 70% of our production at our higher products and 30% is at the hedge level. Now as you and I have been in this business long enough for now, the prices don’t always go up, sometimes they go down and we have to manage our business to make sure that that risk is addressed. So, we do have a hedging policy in place, which provides for us to hedge, 30% odd on a rolling 18 month basis, and we will continue to maintain that because that too our way of thinking is a very sound risk management approach.

Michael Slifirski

Great, thank you. Secondly, small one with respect to Edikan, the transitional ore, what recovery - I've forgotten, I mean I apologize. What recovery do you anticipate from that material and what rate might you be blending that in the future, so I understand so, in your guidance anyway, but just understand want to understand how we should model it, please.

Jeff Quartermaine

The traditional, it is a tricky one, because the upside for instance recovers at about 60% to 66%, and the fresh material recovers 88% to 90% and the transitional is somewhere in between, it depends very much on what the upside content is. Now, what we do is, we blend that through not in very great proportions, I mean the total at the moment for instance, the total of upside going through is about 10%, and there is probably about another 5% or 10% of transitional ore, but we have just about got through the transitional ore in the stockpile. I think it runs out in about April or May this year, and we will see some more transitional later on in the Life of Mine Plan as we do further cut backs on the Fetish and Chirawewa pits. But it won’t be a particularly great issue after the end of this quarter, and we will be managing it fairly carefully over the next couple of months.

Michael Slifirski

Okay, thank you, and then finally with respect to Sissingué, great project, modest life, but Bélé I guess jumped out from nowhere, at least for us. What are the other opportunities for surprises there, how excited your exploration guys get with that ground and once you have gotten an established presence there, presumably your cost of exploration from a production standpoint declines, how should we think about that exploration opportunity?

Jeff Quartermaine

Thanks for actually asking that question because that is something I meant to mention during the course of the call. We do have an active exploration programs going up that way and our guys are particularly excited by a number of prospects. We started drilling one, it is called Papara, it is about 20 kilometers to the north of the Sissingué deposit, and we are seeing some very interesting results coming back from that work. It is too early to make any bold statements around having discovered another ore body, but we are seeing continuous mineralization. And in fact we have seen some visible gold in the drill core, but we don't actually have any results of any note at this stage of the game. And it is quite too early.

So that is an example of the sort of target that we have and now there are two others that our guys have sought budgets for to drill. The issue for us right at the present time of course is that with the focus on developing Sissingué there is limited amount of capital available for exploration and so our exploration in that area is going to need to be done on a [indiscernible] period of time until we have access to cash, but there are certainly very good prospects in that area. I mean it is part of the world that is fairly much sought after by a lot of corporate actually, and we are slowly starting to understand the geology in the area much better than we have in the past. And I think that that will certainly give us some encouragement on that drilling going forward.

Michael Slifirski

Right. Thanks, Jeff.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We are showing no further questions at this time. I’ll now hand back to Mr. Quartermaine for closing remarks.

Jeff Quartermaine

Okay, well thank you very much for your attendance to the call today. As I said, it has been a very good quarter. The future is looking much better than it has to some time, and we are looking very much forward to delivering further consistent results in coming quarters. Thanks very much.

Operator

That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.