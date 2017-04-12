Disney: CEO Iger Is Sticking Around, So You Should Too

In March 2017, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) announced that its outstanding CEO, Bob Iger, had extended his contract through July 2019, which is a positive development for both the company and its shareholders. Since Mr. Iger took over as CEO, Disney has made several game-changing acquisitions - Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar - but, more importantly, the current management team has been able to reposition the company in the ever-changing media and entertainment industry, which has had a direct impact on investor sentiment. As a result, DIS shares have greatly outperformed the broader market over Mr. Iger's tenure (total return of ~448%, compared to ~144% for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)).

I believe he extended his contract for two main reasons: (1) to give the board/management team additional time to find the right person to lead this storied company; and (2) to figure out how best to position the company in the changing pay-TV space. Mr. Iger signing on to lead this company through at least mid-2019 should give investors the confidence that Disney will be properly managed during this time of uncertainty (more on this below).

Therefore, investors with a long-term perspective (at least a two-to-three year time horizon) should consider adding Disney at today's price, because the company will now be able to focus its attention on its most significant concern, i.e., the ESPN franchise.

Now, Let's Tackle The Real Concern

ESPN viewership, and the downstream impact on the company's largest operating segment, is the one area that has the potential to keep investors up at night, because there is a real chance that Disney's business prospects will be severely damaged if management does not figure out how to properly position the company (and its assets) in the changing pay-TV space. However, as I described in this article, investors should keep one very important point in mind before deciding to sell their DIS shares based on the current ESPN concerns:

"The key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them"



- Peter Lynch

There are still many open questions related to the Media Networks segment's future prospects, but let's not lose sight of one key point: Disney has time to "right the ship". For example, Media Networks' revenues have grown in each of the last three fiscal years - yes, the growth rate has indeed slowed, but management has been able to keep operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues basically flat over the same period of time.

($ - in millions) 10/1/16 % of Revenue 10/3/15 % of Revenue 9/27/14 % of Revenue Total revenues $23,689 100% $23,264 100% $21,152 100% Operating expenses (13,571) -57% (13,150) -57% (11,794) -56% Selling, general, admin and other (2,705) -11% (2,869) -12% (2,643) -12% Depreciation and amortization (255) -1% (266) -1% (250) -1% Equity in the income of investees 597 3% 814 3% 856 4% Operating Income $7,755 33% $7,793 33% $7,321 35%

(Source: Annual Reports for 2016 and 2015)

Additionally, SG&A expenses are now only 11% of total revenues (down from 12% in the preceding two years), and this is while ESPN's viewership has steadily declined. The real financial impact of the lost ESPN viewers will definitely be felt in the years ahead, but my only point here is that the sky is not yet falling (remember, some pundits have actually called for Disney to spin off or sell ESPN).

Furthermore, Mr. Iger and company have not been sitting on their hands when it comes to the ESPN franchise. The company has signed several partnership agreements - Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DIRECTV Now, and Hulu - in order to strengthen ESPN's position in the new skinny-bundle world. Moreover, Disney made a strategic investment in BAMTech in the hope of eventually having a direct-to-consumer platform (expected at some point in 2017). I believe ESPN is going to play a significant role in the skinny bundle packages of the future and, to be honest, it is hard to image a world where Mr. Iger does not figure out how to properly position ESPN as the company begins to roll out its own OTT service and continues to sign partnerships. Just check his track record.

Mr. Iger brought up another important point during the Q1 2017 conference call when asked about ESPN:

"So if the multi-channel package is less expensive, consumers, you could argue, could have more [disposable] income or more money to spend on other video services, whether it's Netflix, whether it's Hulu, or whether it's other Disney-owned products that we're selling direct to the consumer."

Taking a step back, Disney is the king of content, and the company's best-of-breed status will pay huge dividends as distribution partnership agreements are signed in the years ahead. So, while it is encouraging that management is heavily investing in the changing pay-TV space, Disney is by no means in desperation mode, even if the recent operating results have been less than impressive.

Down, But Not Out

Going into 2017, I predicted that Disney would face a self-induced headwind - with tough YoY comparisons, i.e. tough comps - and this has already started to play out. On February 7, 2017, the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.55 on revenues of $14.7 billion for the first quarter of 2017.

(Source: Q1 2017 Earnings Presentation)

For comparison purposes, it reported adjusted EPS of $1.73 on revenues of $15.2 billion for the same period of the prior year. For Q1 2017, Disney was definitely up against a tough comp - Q1 2016 was the best quarter in the company's history - so it should have come as no surprise that three out of the four operating segments reported YoY declines in revenues and profit. The slight YoY declines in Media Networks' revenues and profit really should have been expected by the financial community due to the challenging environment, but the Studio Entertainment and Consumer Products & Interactive Media segments were a drag on the consolidated results, as each segment reported significant YoY declines in both revenues and profit (yes, the Q1 2016 results were that good).

(Source: Q1 2017 Earnings Presentation)

Management mentioned that the company's past success, i.e. the box office for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the strong merchandise performance for the movie (and Frozen), came into play when comparing the results to the prior period for both of these segments. Looking out, however, Disney has an impressive film lineup for 2017, so comps will start to become more achievable in future quarters.

(Source: The Disney Wiki)

Beauty and the Beast is already close to bringing in $1 billion worldwide, so the company is off to a great start for 2017. There are a few other movies in 2017 that have the potential to be box office hits, but more importantly, the company's 2018 film lineup appears promising too (a topic Goldman Sachs highlighted in a recent investor note). The company will soon be able to again rely on the "Other" segments to meet analyst estimates, so the short-term pain will eventually result in long-term gains for shareholders, in my opinion.

Valuation

When compared to its peer group, Disney is currently trading at a premium based on forward earnings estimates.

DIS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

I would, however, contend that it warrants a premium, because the company has the best content and it also has a kicker - a thriving parks and resorts segment that recently opened a very promising attraction: Shanghai Disney.

Bottom Line

Mr. Iger extending his contract is not the company simply kicking the can down the road, but instead, it is a sign that Disney is committed to having the right person stay in place through a period of time that it will face a great deal of uncertainty and many challenges. Fiscal 2016 was a fantastic year for this company, so investors should start to bake in that the YoY comparisons are going to be hard to beat in 2017. However, we need to remember that this only is a short-term concern. As I mentioned above, the key is not to get scared out of stocks, especially when it is an ownership position in a company that has great long-term business prospects.

Disney is a core holding in the R.I.P. Portfolio, and it is actually a position that I would like to add to, if the opportunity presents itself. The uncertainty related to the Media Networks segment has caused many investors/analysts to run for the hills, but I believe these concerns are overblown, at least for the time being. Therefore, investors should treat any pullbacks as buying opportunities.

