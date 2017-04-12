To My Fellow Shareholders

Originally posted April 10, 2017

When I was growing up in Los Angeles in the 1960s, I spent a lot of time outdoors near our house, riding my bike and catching snakes by Bull Creek. My universe was small - school, the creek, my father's shoe store - and not just because I was 12 years old. By almost any measure, the world itself was far less complex and interconnected.

At that time, aspects of connectivity that we take for granted today were either exorbitantly expensive or in their infancy. A five-minute call from New York to London cost more than $20 in today's money. Shipping containers, now a pillar of global trade, were barely a decade old. Computers were the size of an entire room - they didn't sit in the palm of your hand and they certainly didn't have conversations with you.

Over the next several decades, technological innovation and globalization transformed the world into a more connected, more demanding, and - for hundreds of millions of people - a healthier and more prosperous place. The combination of these two forces has created opportunities we could barely have imagined 50 years ago. Such change is an essential component of human history, and the most successful nations moving forward will be those that prepare for transformation by improving education, supporting innovation and building 21st century infrastructure.

Yet the very same forces that have created unprecedented opportunity also have accentuated wealth gaps, as new opportunities flow disproportionately to educated, urban workers, leaving those without sufficient education, or who are otherwise isolated from the global economy, further behind.

The result, despite a half century of accelerating connectivity and innovation, is a growing sense of frustration and futility. Many have become deeply suspicious about the benefits of the global economy and concerned about the disruption caused by technology. Economic nationalism is rising, with profound implications for the financial, political and security frameworks that have defined the world for the past several decades.

Against this backdrop, the investors that BlackRock serves - from global institutions to millions of individuals - are facing a more challenging environment than ever before. And insufficient attention has been paid to how the past few decades have affected investors' ability to save for their futures.

Through a combination of underfunding, underinvestment and stubbornly low interest rates, pension funds face widening liability gaps, and many retirees are ill prepared for the future. Too many companies and governments have prioritized short-term profits over investments in capital goods, infrastructure, and sensible retirement systems, threatening long-term value creation and economic prosperity.

The combination of global growth and medical advancements, driven by the free exchange of intellectual and financial capital across borders, has increased longevity dramatically in many parts of the world. Yet living longer also means working longer - and paying for additional years of retirement. This dilemma is an underappreciated driver of popular anxiety: workers lack the retirement security to support their longer lives, compounding the angst they feel about their employment prospects and the path of economic development.

These trends contributed to what was a turbulent 2016 for investors, institutions and individuals alike. No one fully predicted the year's events. Global political developments including Brexit, the U.S. presidential election and the Italian Constitutional referendum have forced many of our clients - and also our firm - to rethink certain assumptions and perceptions about the world.

At the same time, the global economy began to show signs of improvement throughout 2016. The U.S. equity market surged to all-time highs as expectations for fiscal stimulus, reflation, and tax and regulatory reform sparked investor enthusiasm. The Fed's decision to raise rates in December, and again in March, suggest that the long period of accommodative monetary policy in the U.S. may finally subside at a faster rate than many had anticipated.

However, uncertainty regarding the effects of populism on the global status quo persists. Despite the rally in U.S. equities since the U.S. election, not all investments have performed as well, including fixed income and many international equity markets. And following a period of significant appreciation, the dollar will likely remain strong, creating further headwinds for investors with global portfolios. In today's rapidly evolving environment, investors are looking to BlackRock more than ever before, and the responsibility that we feel for our clients has never been greater.

In 2016, we generated $202 billion of net inflows, the strongest annual flows in BlackRock's history, representing 4% organic asset growth and at the end of 2016, clients trusted BlackRock to manage more than $5.1 trillion of assets on their behalf. Those assets represent our clients' futures and the investment outcomes they seek, and it is our daily responsibility to help them better prepare themselves and their families to achieve their financial goals.

Today, as a fiduciary for our clients, we must help them refocus on long-term investment outcomes and transform the use of technology in asset management to help them achieve those outcomes. As we have done since our founding, BlackRock is working to transform change into opportunity - the theme of this year's Annual Report - to serve our clients and build value for our shareholders.

