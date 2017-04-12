What The Jobs Report Tells The Fed

Crude oil and gold prices surged in the wake of Thursday's U.S. missile attack on a Syrian airbase where chemical weapons were believed to be stored. Clearly, President Trump wanted the world to know that the U.S. would not tolerate Tuesday's chemical weapon attack on Syrian citizens. Trump's quick response certainly made last Friday's discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping much more interesting, especially regarding the recent missile testing by China's communist neighbor, North Korea.

I got a front-row seat for this global intrigue, since China's massive entourage encamped at a hotel just a mile up the street from my Florida home and the security is unbelievable in the way it shut down the area from access. I was recently a guest at Mar-a-Lago for dinner when President Trump and Vice President Pence were dining outside in a courtyard. The security was much lighter when U.S. officials, including former President Obama and Vice President Biden, stayed nearby. Clearly, Chinese officials think they need extra security precautions when they come to the U.S. - more security than our own President needs.

Meanwhile, stocks fell marginally last week, as the S&P 500 dropped 0.3%; but that small change masks a more dramatic oscillation in market leadership, which will likely continue this week as the first-quarter earnings announcement season commences. With those earnings announcements coming in the midst of a French election, a war in Syria, and saber rattling in North Korea, the market will likely get a stress test!

The big surprise last week was Friday's payroll report, when the Labor Department reported that only 98,000 payroll jobs were created in March, well below the economists' consensus estimate of 175,000 jobs. Furthermore, the January and February payroll reports were revised down by a cumulative 38,000 jobs, to 435,000 (from 473,000 previously estimated). These downward revisions are typically caused by one person holding two or more temporary jobs or part-time jobs, which distorts the unemployment rate.

I must add that for the fifth month in a row, ADP continues to report much more job growth than the Labor Department. Specifically, on Wednesday, ADP announced that 263,000 private payroll jobs were created in March, substantially more than the economists' consensus estimate of 180,000 jobs and the second strongest reading in over two years. Like the Labor Department, ADP revised its February private payroll report down to 245,000 (from an initial estimate of 298,000). Despite this downward revision, however, ADP continues to post much more robust job growth than the Labor Department.

The unemployment rate declined to 4.5%, down from 4.7% in February, since the people looking for work declined by 326,000 to 7.2 million. Average hourly earnings in March rose 5 cents to $26.14 per hour and have risen by 2.7% in the past year. Usually, downward revisions in job totals tend to cause the Fed to hesitate, so expectations of higher interest rates in the upcoming months have diminished a bit.

New Realities in the Automotive World

The remnants of Detroit's old "Big Three" car companies did not fare well last week after it was announced that vehicle sales in March declined to a two-year low of 16.82 million (annual pace), down 4.3% from a 17.58 million annual pace in February and 9.3% lower than December's annual pace of 18.54 million. Used car prices have fallen dramatically and are apparently interfering with new car sales, since the gap between new and used cars is unusually wide after Autodata reported that used car prices declined 4% in February after a glut of previously leased vehicles hit the market. Naturally, with falling used vehicle prices, leasing costs tend to rise as well as the ability to bundle and sell auto loans.

The other economic news last week was largely positive. First, on Monday, the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) reported that its manufacturing index declined to 57.2 in March, down from 57.7 in February, but since any reading over 50 signals an expansion, this was still an impressive number. In fact, for the second straight month, 17 of 18 industries tracked by ISM reported expansion. This has not occurred for almost three years, so the resurgence in U.S. manufacturing appears to be real. In the same vein, the Commerce Department announced on Tuesday that factory orders rose 1% in February and January's factory orders were revised up to a 1.5% gain due to the boom in commercial aircraft orders.

Across the pond, on Wednesday, Markit announced that its purchasing managers index (PMI) for the euro zone rose to 56.4 in March, up from 56 in February. The Market PMI is now at its highest level in almost six years, so the euro zone is prospering despite Brexit and the upcoming French Presidential election.

