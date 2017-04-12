'Wag The Dog' Returns In The Levant

In the dark comedy Wag the Dog, the U.S. President lands in the middle of a scandal two weeks prior to reelection. In need of creating a diversion, presidential adviser Winifred Ames (played by Anne Heche) hires an experienced political spin doctor Conrad Brean (played by Robert De Niro), who approaches Hollywood producer Stanley Motss (played by Dustin Hoffman) to help him fabricate a war in Albania. Very soon, the media is completely focused on the war and the president's problems start to fade away.

I remember thinking that this film was quite surreal. It debuted on Christmas Day 1997 and it was in theaters in March when Yugoslavia was falling apart and the Kosovo Liberation Army of the Albanian minority started a war on March 6, 1998. About a year later, the U.S. bombed Yugoslavia as the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal and its consequences were leading to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton. Suddenly, thanks to this war, the serious political problems of President Bill Clinton disappeared from the headlines.

On April 6, 2017, the alt-right website Breitbart News (of Steve Bannon fame) carried a headline quoting a former conservative Republican congressman: "Ron Paul: 'Zero Chance' Assad Behind Syria Chemical Weapons Attack." Generally, Breitbart is highly supportive of President Trump, but the crux of the story is that if the Syrian Army and the Russians have turned the tide in the Syrian civil war and are making progress against ISIS without chemical weapons, it makes no sense to use them at this stage in the war.

While I find it hard to believe that the U.S. would have anything to do with staging a false flag attack in Syria, I think it is entirely plausible to think that local warring parties who are being squeezed by the Russians, Shiite militias, and the Syrian army are big enough monsters to do just that. Given that there is evidence of them staging similar attacks in 2013, a detailed investigation would have been the more prudent choice. Even the "moderate opposition" is suspect. After taking Aleppo, the Russian military found mass graves with heads and limbs missing, which may have been due to this moderate opposition. Suffice to say the term "moderate opposition" in such circumstances has become a rather obvious oxymoron.

This geopolitical discussion is very important to the direction of financial markets as tensions seem to be heating up on the global stage. The Syrian missile strike came as Chinese President Xi Jinping was meeting President Trump in Mar-a-Lago. The Syrian attack stole Xi's spotlight and put the focus more on North Korea. We found out a day later that the U.S. Navy's Carrier Strike Group One has been directed to leave Singapore and head towards Korean waters. A week before Trump's talks with President Xi, Mr. Trump told The Financial Times that he was prepared to take unilateral action against North Korea if China did not cooperate with the U.S. in dealing with that rogue nation's nuclear threat.

Stock Market Volatility Likely to Surge

Under a scenario of sharply rising geopolitical tensions, stock market volatility is likely to surge. We will also face the French presidential election on April 23rd and the all-important runoff on May 7th. It would not be an understatement to say that we are witnessing the equivalent of a "Frexit" referendum coupled with flying Tomahawk missiles across the Mediterranean and a U.S. Armada traversing the East China Sea.

We have not had a meaningful sell-off since February 2016. Even the Brexit referendum saw only two days of selling, the effects of which were completely reversed in the following three days. It is impossible to say ahead of time how large a potential correction may be - other than to say that we are overdue for one, due to the combination of political risks in Europe coupled with tensions in multiple other regions.

I think the S&P 500 Volatility Index (VIX) - dubbed "the fear gauge" by many - may increase by a factor of 2-3x in short order. Any VIX spike in the past five years has been an opportunity to sell volatility and "buy the dip" in the stock market - and this time may very well turn out to be the same case.

A note of caution on buying dips: While I do not believe we are at the start of the next bear market in stocks, you never know how large a dip will be ahead of time. To have a real bear market, we need a recession in the U.S. - and we don't have that at the moment. Typically, sell-offs triggered by external events tend to reverse themselves. Some cases in point would be the sell-offs in August 2015 (triggered by a Chinese yuan devaluation) and the sell-off in January 2016 (triggered by malfunctioning circuit breakers on the Chinese stock exchanges). A much bigger sell-off triggered by an external event happened in the summer of 2011, which was partly due to the Eurozone Crisis. A similarly large and sharp sell-off was triggered by the 1997 Asian Crisis and the following Russian government debt default in August of 1998.

The short bear markets of late 1997 and late 1998 came during the late-1990s NASDAQ bubble. Then came the real estate bubble and the mortgage meltdown in 2008, leading to the Great Recession. We have no similar "bubble" situation in the U.S. at the moment. No matter if the next correction is a small or a not-so-small dip, I do not believe that investors who are currently long U.S. stocks should sell, because that assumes they can turn around and buy stocks back at the bottom, which is almost impossible to do.

The present geopolitical situation and its effects on the stock market remind me of the beeping sensor in a running car that reminds the driver to put on the seat belt. A beeping sensor doesn't mean the car is about to crash, but it does remind you that the prudent course of action right now is to fasten your seat belt.

