Aussie Steady, Kiwi Lower Amid Global Geopolitical Tensions

The Australian dollar held steady against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, while the New Zealand dollar slipped lower as geopolitical tensions around the world dampened risk sentiment.

AUD/USD was little changed at 0.7499, off a three-month low of 0.7471 hit on Tuesday.

Markets were jittery amid ongoing concerns over the French presidential election and possible U.S. military action against Syria and North Korea.

Earlier in the week, a U.S. Navy strike group was sent toward the western Pacific - a force U.S. President Donald Trump described as an "armada".

North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear attack on the U.S. at any sign of American aggression.

NZD/USD slipped 0.14% to trade at 0.6950.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, was steady at 100.57.

