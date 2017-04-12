DryShips Announces Second Consecutive Quarterly Dividend And Updates On Key Metrics

I covered my short position after-hours, but refrained from joining the momentum traders' camp for now.

While certain key metrics have become increasingly tempting, the overhang from the ongoing equity raise attempt remains firmly in place.

Note: I have previously covered DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

As DryShips is currently struggling with its latest major equity raise attempt, George Economou is almost desperately looking to attract new buyers to the stock.

His latest move has been the announcement of the company's second consecutive quarterly dividend. As has already been the case with the previous dividend, DryShips is only committing to a fixed amount of $2.5 million and will determine the per share amount at a later date, which actually makes a lot of sense given widespread expectations for further, massive dilution until the record date on May 1.

Picture: Recently acquired Kamsarmax bulk carrier "Moritz Oldendorff". Source: MarineTraffic.com

In the press release, the company also updated on some key financial metrics as of April 11, 2017:

Cash and cash equivalents of $422 million (roughly $9 per share)

Book value of vessels, including deposits of $194.3 million ($4.13 per share)

Third-party loans of $16.5 million

Sifnos loan facility now fully drawn at $200 million

Number of shares outstanding roughly 47 million

Based on the numbers provided by DryShips, net asset value per share currently calculates to a whopping $8.50, meaning the stock is currently trading at an almost 80% discount.

The discount has widened materially since the company recently served investors with a double whammy of another major equity purchase agreement with Kalani Investments Limited ("Kalani") and the fifth reverse stock split over the past 13 months.

Moreover, the company's ongoing efforts to raise more equity by utilizing the proven Kalani financing scheme for the fourth time in six months have obviously stalled, as Kalani surprisingly failed to fully perform under a $45 million fixed request notice from DryShips over the past week. Fellow contributor Morningsidepark has already commented in detail on the issue.

That said, the fact that no new shares have been issued this week yet does not necessarily mean Kalani isn't active in the open market, as it usually starts selling immediately upon receipt of a fixed request notice and later settles the resulting short position with the new shares subsequently issued by DryShips. In the past, the company has updated investors at the end of each week about the progress of the respective offering.

As the stock price has lost another 40% over the past two sessions alone, it seems unlikely that Kalani has abstained from selling more shares into the market.

Personally, I decided to cover the remainder of my short position after-hours, as the stock might be finally ripe for some sort of recovery rally after a straight 75% loss over the past seven sessions, given the now truly eye-catching discount to net asset value.

Admittedly, it will get harder for Economou to attract the momentum crowd back to the stock after fleecing both traders and investors for months now on a virtually uninterrupted basis, but clearly, Tuesday's press release contains some bold numbers suited to be spread over the usual message board suspects to once again make the long case for the stock.

That said, the problem still remains the same. The sole purpose behind temporarily propping up the company's share price is to continue with the remaining $188 million under the current equity purchase agreement with Kalani as soon as possible.

As trading volume has declined substantially over the past week, it would take months and at least another reverse split for DryShips and Kalani to complete the current offering. So, some kind of backlash will have to be put in place soon.

Bottom line

Demand for DryShips' seemingly never-ending supply of newly issued shares is finally drying up, forcing George Economou to reach deeply into his bag of tricks to prop up the share price in order to continue with the remainder of the latest equity purchase agreement with Kalani.

Granted, Tuesday's dividend announcement provided some arguments for the last bulls standing:

Annualized dividend yield of 12% based on the current share count of 47 million

A whopping 80% discount to net asset value

No new shares have been issued over the past couple of sessions (despite this fact most likely being a mere technicality)

On the other hand, the remaining $188 million overhang from the current Kalani equity purchase agreement remains firmly in place, so to trigger another momentum run, Kalani would most likely have to reduce or even stop its ongoing share sales into the open market.

While I covered my short position after-hours, I refrained from joining the momentum traders' camp for now, given the uncertainty of DryShips' and Kalani's course of action over Wednesday's session.

With limited or even no pressure from ongoing open market sales, the shares could indeed build some major momentum, but investors need to remember that another $188 million in new shares is still waiting to get sold into the market sooner or later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DRYS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a daytrader, I reserve the right to enter into both long and short positions in the company's shares at any time.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.